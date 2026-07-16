Great British Bonus hits landmark £25 million payout as Clementines Star shines at Thirsk

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Clementines Star’s victory in the opening maiden at Thirsk on Thursday took the Great British Bonus (GBB) scheme past £25 million in dividends paid out.

Owned by Star Racing Club and bred by Jane Keir and Elkington Stud, the three-year-old filly was purchased from the Goffs Premier Yearling Sale for £32,000 by Daniel and Claire Kubler.

Natalie Folland, whose Folland-Bowen Bloodstock team foaled, prepped and consigned the A’Ali filly, said: “GBB is a brilliant initiative. We’ve been fans of it since it launched because it gives those people, like Miss Keir, who invest so much time, enthusiasm and money into the industry a little chance to earn something back.

“It supports the fillies not only on the track, like with Clementines Star’s win today but also as they head to the sales; buyers increasingly look for those GBB stickers and they’re willing to pay a bit more for those registered to it. We’re looking forward to heading back to the sales this year with another lovely bunch of fillies to sell.”

Since its launch in June 2020 GBB, with majority support from the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB), has now paid out 1,836 bonuses to 1,441 individual fillies and mares which are received by breeders, owners, trainers, jockeys and stable staff.

Of the £25 million paid out to date, nearly £19 million has gone to the Flat sector and over £6 million going to National Hunt.

Adaay In Devon, winner of £80,000 in bonuses, remains the leading filly in the scheme while the Jack Jones-trained Regal Renaissance has been a revelation and is about to reach her £100,000 ceiling for bonus wins, achieved for several different connections.

Alan Delmonte, chief executive of the HBLB, said: "The HBLB is immensely proud to have been the majority funder of the Great British Bonus since its inception. The scheme encourages investment in British-bred fillies and incentivises their participation on the racecourse.

“Reaching £25 million in bonus payments is a significant milestone and reflects the success of a scheme that continues to support British racing while rewarding participants across the sport."

GBB's operations manager, Charlie Newton, said: "Passing £25 million is a landmark for the scheme, but it's really a landmark for the people who've backed British breeding and racing to get us here.

“We've watched GBB grow from a little scheme trying to establish itself into something the industry now builds decisions around – and none of that could have happened without HBLB's continued backing. We’re incredibly excited for the future of the scheme and watching what it will achieve in the future.”

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