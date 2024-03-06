Grade 2 winner Harmonya Maker among initial entries for the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale
An initial draft of 16 lots is catalogued for the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale, which takes place after racing in the winner's enclosure next Thursday.
Past graduates and likely runners at next week's Cheltenham Festival include the Gold Cup-bound Grade 1 winners Bravemansgame and Gerri Colombe, as well as the unbeaten Jalon D'Oudairies, Romeo Coolio and Quebecois, the top three lots sold at last year’s festival sale. They all hold entries for the Champion Bumper next Wednesday.
The entries for this year's sale are headed by the Gordon Elliott-trained Harmonya Maker, a Grade 2 winner over fences this season when winning at Thurles. The daughter of Saddler Maker holds an entry in next Friday's Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase, giving someone the opportunity of having a festival runner.
Other entries include 12-winning and second-placed debut four-year-old point-to-pointers, two five-year-old debut winners and a four-year-old Leopardstown bumper winner.
The two five-year-olds catalogued are both winners and are to be consigned by Matty Flynn O’Connor’s Ballycrystal Stables with The Big Westerner, an impressive winner of her Ballycahane maiden last weekend. She is a Westerner half-sister to last year's Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle winner and Wednesday’s Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novice Chase second favourite Stay Away Fay.
Leading stallions represented include Affinisea, Beaumec De Houelle, Buck's Boum, Castle Du Berlais, Doyen, Getaway, Jack Hobbs, Jet Away, Kingston Hill, Saddler Maker, Saint Des Saints, Walk In The Park and Westerner.
Further entries will selected through to Monday.
