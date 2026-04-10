Grade 1 flag flies for Order Of St George through Neil King’s bargain Doncaster buy

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Storming George provided the biggest victory for his sire Order Of St George when he landed Friday’s ThatPrizeGuy Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

It was the first Grade 1 for Castlehyde Stud’s former star stayer, who is still early in his career in National Hunt terms having stood under the Coolmore umbrella since 2019.

Bred by Neville Reid and first sold through the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale as a foal for €18,500, Storming George is from the family of the brilliant Czech-trained mare Registana, back-to-back winner of the Velka Pardubicka.

His trainer Neil King then signed for the gelding at £32,000 at the 2023 Goffs UK Spring Store Sale at Doncaster and he picked up more than that sum when causing a bit of an upset under Jack Quinlan, going past Sinnatra deep on the run-in to pass the line two and three-quarter lengths in front.

Fifth in Grade 2 bumper company at the corresponding meeting last year, the gelding had picked up two minor wins over hurdles since then and went off at 16-1.

“He was just a lovely stamp of a horse and I love the Order Of St Georges, they’re nice horses to have, and he was affordable,” King said of his first impressions of Storming George. “Of course, they all look affordable when they win!”

By coincidence, Order Of St George’s previous biggest success had also come at Aintree. Seo Linn won the Grade 2 Goffs Nickel Coin mares’ bumper 12 months ago for Paddy Twomey. After going on to win a maiden on the Flat at Killarney in the autumn she was sold for 230,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

Seo Linn’s career has gone in a very different direction as she is now in Australia in the care of multiple champion trainer Chris Waller for Yulong Investments, unfortunately not showing much on her debut for the stable in last week’s Group 2 Chairmans Quality at Randwick.

Order Of St George filly Seo Linn won a Grade 2 at Aintree last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Order Of St Georges have been demonstrating their versatility with useful young hurdlers coming through this season such as Millstatt Abbey and Future Prospect, while Order On Time advertised his talents with a ten-length win in a bumper at Chepstow last week. There is still the possibility of the sire’s Liverpool love affair continuing on Saturday’s card.

Mighty Bandit, who changed hands for €420,000 as a Triumph Hurdle prospect at the Andy and Gemma Brown dispersal through Tattersalls Ireland in 2024, first flirted with the Flat for Warren Greatrex.

This season he has been reborn over fences, winning his last three starts, and he goes for Grade 1 honours in the Hallgarten & Novum Wines Maghull Novices' Chase.

Order Of St George, a son of Galileo, won the Irish St Leger aged three and five, as well as claiming the Gold Cup in 2016 and finishing fourth in a Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. He is standing for €5,000 this year.

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