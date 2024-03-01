Goresbridge to stage thoroughbred sales after four-year gap

Goresbridge Horse Sales is returning to the world of thoroughbred auctions after a four-year absence, with an event for point-to-pointers and horses in training scheduled for April 18.

Organisers have explained that the decision follows discussions with breeders and trainers and a feeling there are opportunities in this sector.

Ed Donohoe, now at the helm of the family business in Kilkenny which sold the King George winner Hewick in 2017 but has more recently been focused on the sport horse market, has long harboured ambitions to bring it back.

"Over the years numerous breeders and buyers, both from the Flat and National Hunt sectors, have approached me with inquiries about the potential revival of thoroughbred sales at Goresbridge," he said.

The Goresbridge Breeze-Up Sale, a pioneering event managed by Martin and Mary Frances Donohoe, was acquired by Tattersalls in 2019 and the venue has not conducted a thoroughbred auction since the onset of the pandemic.

Donohoe feels there is a particular window in the market for point-to-pointers, so that vendors don't always have to cross the Irish Sea with their horses, particularly with the logistical challenges enforced by Brexit.

"It really annoys me that all our producers of point-to-point horses have to go to the UK to sell their wares, except for a couple of the marquee sales that take a small select number of horses," he added.

The sale will be supported by Irish Thoroughbred Marketing, including the Inward Buyer Programme and entries are being accepted from now until March 25. Interested parties can visit www.goresbridge.com or contact the sales office at 059 977 5145.

