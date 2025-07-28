Goodwood the next battleground for a sire title which is proving hard to call

As we reach a rough halfway point of the turf season, the race to be crowned champion British and Irish sire appears slightly different to the norm for the second time in a row.

We became so used to the domination of Coolmore and the 12 titles secured by Galileo before some jostling over succession as the legendary sire's most obvious heir, Frankel, duked it out with Galileo's biggest rival, Dubawi, who had spent so many years waiting in the wings.

Last season, Dark Angel showed there could be another way. A sire of mostly sprinters and milers, rather than the middle-distance horses with the acknowledged capacity to earn most prize-money, disturbed the old order and the legacy stallion operations to put the family-run Yeomanstown Stud on top.

Without the reliable Charyn in his corner in 2025, Dark Angel will almost certainly not be retaining his title. With Night Of Thunder out in front of a bunch of chasers which includes Wootton Bassett, this year's contest feels like a glimpse into the future. How the owners of those respective stallions would love for them to reach the summit while they are still both relatively young teenagers.

Night Of Thunder made a flying start to the season with his 1,000 Guineas winner Desert Flower and has a bona fide contender for the biggest remaining prizes in Ombudsman. However, this week's Glorious Goodwood meeting has some serious money on offer and the leader is without a runner in any of the Group 1s.

Field Of Gold: brilliant miler is a massive player for Kingman in what could be a crucial week for the sires' title Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There's just over £600,000 between Night Of Thunder and his father, Dubawi, at this stage and that's just about what first prize in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes is worth. Wootton Bassett could get to second just by winning one of the undercard races this week, with Frankel, Kingman and Australia across another spread of about £325,000.

Kingman has the red-hot Sussex Stakes favourite Field Of Gold who should be winning on the back of the impression he has made in the Irish Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes. Wootton Bassett is the sire of Henri Matisse, the well-beaten Royal Ascot runner-up, but still dangerous to rule out over an entirely different track.

It seems inevitable, with so many of Coolmore's Galileo mares at his disposal to produce a middle-distance formula, that Wootton Bassett will become champion sire at some point.

His first two Irish-bred crops have made a striking impact and he supplies the likely favourite in Tuesday's Coral Vintage Stakes in Dorset, who broke his maiden professionally at the Curragh a month ago and is out of a Galileo sister to the magnificent Winter.

Whirl, who shares that that same nick, has demonstrated its potency with her narrow second to stablemate Minnie Hauk in the Oaks and her defeat of Kalpana in the Pretty Polly Stakes looks even better after the runner-up's effort in the King George. She's a huge player in the Nassau Stakes.

Whirl: set to play a leading role in the Nassau Stakes for Wootton Bassett Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Frankel's best chance of eating up some ground could be through French Master in the Goodwood Cup, while Australia must not be typecast as only a source of the stamina imbued in the dual Derby winner Lambourn. Cercene, the Coronation Stakes winner, must be another player in the Nassau. Kinross, a regular in the Lennox Stakes, is a second big Kingman arrow.

It's really quite fascinating how close it all is. Night Of Thunder and Wootton Bassett, in a kind of Darley versus Coolmore clash on paper, are both level at the top of the standings on individual stakes winners with 12 of each while both Dubawi and Frankel both have ten.

Then, when it comes to progeny aged three and above with a Racing Post Rating of 100 or more - essentially the types that will earn the decent money - Night Of Thunder lights the way again on 36 ahead of Kingman (35), Wootton Bassett (31), Dubawi 30 and Frankel with 29.

Night Of Thunder has the points on the board but if forced to pick the leader by the end of the year perhaps Dubawi has the most obvious strength in depth with the likes of Delacroix and Rebel's Romance in his corner followed along by Notable Speech and Trinity College.

It feels so hard to call that it might just be easier to look at what might win the Stewards' Cup instead. There's certainly a lot less time involved finding out you got it wrong.

