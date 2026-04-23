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Good news: recovered Zarak back in action at Haras de Bonneval

Zarak
Zarak has returned from injury Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
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Leading young sire Zarak is back covering mares at Haras de Bonneval, having recovered from an injury that sidelined him from stallion duties at the start of the season. 

The regally bred son of Dubawi missed the beginning of the covering season following an accident in his stable in February. 

The son of Aga Khan's unbeaten champion Zarkava is standing his second consecutive covering season at a fee of €80,000 and the first two mares he covered since his break have recently been scanned in foal.

Zarak has gone from strength to strength since retiring to Haras de Bonneval in 2018, siring top-level winners Metropolitan, Haya Zark and Zagrey from 22 individual Group or Graded winners to date. He is currently operating at a 9.9 per cent strike-rate of stakes winners to runners and 72 per cent winners to runners.

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Darley's world champion Ghaiyyath set for triumphant return Down Under in 2026 

Fertility issues puts Curlin’s stallion career on hold for 2026 

Global bloodstock editor

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