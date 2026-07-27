Why the best may be yet to come for the late, lamented supersire Wootton Bassett

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On this occasion, James Thomas talks about the final chapters for Wootton Bassett – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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Barely a day has passed since Wootton Bassett’s untimely demise without a reminder of the enormity of his loss . The gaping hole he left in the European stallion ranks was brought into sharp relief once more when his sons Constitution River and Comanche Brave won Group 1 prizes on successive weekends this month.

First, the three-year-old Constitution River struck in the ten-furlong Coral-Eclipse, scoring by three lengths no less, before the year-older Comanche Brave showed blistering speed to claim an absorbing renewal of the July Cup.

The trajectory of Wootton Bassett’s remarkable stud career is now a well-known tale. Suffice to say, when he fell to a fee of just €4,000 in his third and fourth seasons at Haras d’Etreham, no one could have realistically foreseen the dizzying heights he has gone on to scale.

In truth, Wootton Bassett’s posthumous exploits merely reaffirm what we already knew; namely that he is a bona fide elite stallion. However, they also beg the question: what might he still achieve with his remaining crops? All known evidence suggests the answer is plenty.

His current two-year-olds were conceived in 2023, his third season at Coolmore and second at a fee of €150,000. That crop yielded 155 foals, of which 29 have made a European racecourse thus far.

If that number sounds relatively low compared to the likes of Cotai Glory, No Nay Never, Mehmas and Blue Point, who have fielded 50-plus juvenile runners respectively, bear in mind that Wootton Bassett’s six-figure fee will have brought with it a suitably Classical collection of mares. A large part of his appeal for Coolmore was the outcross option he provided for their many daughters of Galileo, after all.

Despite fielding a much smaller pool of two-year-olds than some of his peers, Wootton Bassett has already come up with some notable talents. His Royal Ascot squad contained the hugely exciting Victorious, who is out of a Galileo sister to Minding.

She maintained her unbeaten record with a decisive strike in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes. The runner-up that day, the 900,000gns Craven Breeze-Up Sale top lot Senorita Bonita, duly franked the form by winning the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes on her next outing.

That Ascot effort saw Victorious allotted a Racing Post Rating (RPR) of 109, making her one of the equal highest-rated juveniles of the season so far, along with Superlative Stakes scorer Al Hudaiba and Norfolk hero Orthodox.

Constitution River: brilliant three-year-old is leading the way for Wootton Bassett this year Credit: Getty Images

Victorious is one of her sire’s six two-year-old winners this season. Also among that number is Abraham Lincoln, a €2.3 million signing who struck on his debut at the Curragh before failing by just a short head in the aforementioned Superlative Stakes. He is the joint third-highest rated juvenile with an RPR of 106.

There are a host of other up-and-comers who have not yet shed their maiden tag, but possess the latent potential to achieve bigger and better things.

These include Godolphin’s Al Wathba and King’s Welcome. The former, a €900,000 pickup, was runner-up to Haffner on his debut at Newmarket, while the 1,900,000gns purchase King's Welcome filled the same position behind Gymbaazy at Sandown.

In Ireland, Coolmore homebreds So Lovely and Victory Speech both shaped with conspicuous promise when second on their respective debuts. So Lovely, the first living foal out of five-time Group 1 heroine Love, was runner-up to Bellesque at Leopardstown, while Victory Speech, a son of the well-credentialed Words, found only Porto Vecchio too good at the Curragh. Both look likely to take a big step forward from their introductory efforts.

Despite costing Coolmore and partners €2.3m, Abraham Lincoln was only the third-most expensive Wootton Bassett yearling sold in 2025. There is a dead-heat at the top of the pile, with Amo Racing giving 2,200,000gns apiece for the half-brothers to Crypto Force and subsequent John Smith’s Cup scorer Raammee during Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Weatherbys’ records show the former, now named Gangsta, is in training with Kevin Philippart de Foy, while Charlie Johnston has been sent the latter recruit, now named Brompton Road. It will be fascinating to see whether either can live up to their lofty price tags.

There are plenty of other blue-chip prospects among Wootton Bassett’s juvenile crop. Of his 155-strong squad, 24 are either out of a mare who won at the top level or who has bred an elite winner.

Three of those youngsters possess the bluest of blue blood, being out of a mare who won at the top level herself before breeding a Group 1 winner at paddocks.

One of those is the twice-raced Oklahoma, who is out of Hydrangea and therefore a brother to Hawk Mountain. He has shown his share of talent when placed at the Curragh and Killarney, but doesn’t appear anything out of the ordinary at this stage.

Abraham Lincoln: exciting juvenile prospect for his sire this year Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The unraced pair are Remembered, a Coolmore homebred out of Red Evie and therefore a half-sister to the brilliant Found, while Karl Burke trains the half-brother to Ghaiyyath and Zhukova. The 800,000gns signing, who is out of the Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Nightime, has been named Wilcox Bridge and is owned by Newtown Anner Stud Farm.

It is worth remembering that when this year’s juvenile crop was bred, so many of Wootton Bassett’s current stars were still in the pipeline. Once they began to emerge, breeders threw even greater support behind the son of Iffraaj. That is to say that, on paper at least, Wootton Bassett’s current yearling and foal crops have the potential to be his best yet.

This year’s yearlings, bred at a fee of €200,000, hail from a crop numbering 178. Almost 53 per cent of the mares behind that crop possess black type, while an increased 29 of those either won a Group/Grade 1 or have bred a runner of the same calibre.

Demand for Wootton Bassett’s final yearlings looks set to be a major plotline during the next two sales seasons, starting at Arqana next month.

The Deauville catalogue features 21 yearlings by the sire, including siblings to Topgear, Speak Of The Devil and Unquestionable, a half-brother to Map Of Stars and a colt out of Pretty Polly Stakes heroine Diamondsandrubies. It would be no surprise if the stallion added to the ten seven-figure yearlings he has already supplied in the northern hemisphere.

The publication of the Return of Mares later in the year will reveal the full details of Wootton Bassett’s final crop, but the evidence available suggests there should be an awful lot to look forward to.

For context, his first four Coolmore-conceived crops have been generated from books of mares that contained an average of 27 Group/Grade 1 winners or producers.

His final book, bred at a fee of €300,000, featured a whopping 46 of these elite names. This concentration of pedigree power would be the envy of virtually every other stallion the world over.

Opera Singer: produced a colt from the final crop of Wootton Bassett Credit: Edward Whitaker

He has bred colts out of top-flight winners like Al Husn, Chicquita, Nazeef, Opera Singer and Ramatuelle, as well as fillies out of In Italian, Lady Bowthorpe, Polydream, Quadrilateral, Search For A Song and Treve, to name but a few.

It is interesting to see such a variety of talents within Wootton Bassett’s final book, given that an uncommon versatility has long been one of his calling cards. His 22 elite winners have struck over as short as the minimum trip, namely Prix de l'Abbaye scorer Wooded, and up to as far as a mile and six furlongs when Al Riffa took out the Irish St Leger.

Ten of those have struck at the highest level at two, while four of his sons have landed a Classic. He has, moreover, sired 164 black-type horses at an astonishing stakes performers-to-runners ratio of 16.7 per cent. This is freaky stuff.

Breeding thoroughbreds is rarely this simple, but if – and that is an admittedly big if – Wootton Bassett can maintain that strike rate, we can expect the fullness of time to reveal around 26 black-type performers in his current two-year-old crop, and another 30 will emerge from this year’s yearlings.

It is hard to make such statistics-based predictions without seeing the final number of foals in his last crop. However, with 46 Group/Grade 1-winning or producing mares in his final book, you would be entitled to expect at least as much, if not more.

How many of these youngsters can land a Group 1 is anyone’s guess, but given his first Irish-bred crop yielded no less than eight elite winners, there is the potential for something truly remarkable.

Wootton Bassett may no longer be with us, but make no mistake, we will be hearing about his influence for many years to come.

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