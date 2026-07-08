'It's the best stamina bloodline around' – why Camelot is one of Europe's few sires capable of producing truly top-class horses

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Good Morning Bloodstock is an exclusive daily email sent by the Racing Post bloodstock team and published here as a free sample.

On this occasion, Martin Stevens speaks to leading bloodstock adviser John Warren about the late Motivator – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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On the face of it, two of the biggest breeding stories of the weekend – the authoritative victory of Constitution River in the Eclipse at Sandown and the death of Derby winner and Group 1 sire Motivator at the age of 24 – have precious little to do with one another, beyond the glaringly obvious fact that both horses feature on the rolls of honour of multiple prestigious races.

However, dig a little deeper and you’ll find that they share a few things in common: one being the influence of leading bloodstock adviser John Warren.

Constitution River, now a dual top-level winner having also taken the Prix du Jockey Club in May, was bred by Gerard Laboureau of LG Bloodstock by sending his Le Havre mare Chuppy, a full-sister to Wonderful Tonight, to Wootton Bassett. The colt was then sold by Haras du Cadran to MV Magnier of Coolmore for €400,000 at the Arqana August Yearling Sale.

However, Chuppy and Wonderful Tonight are out of Salvation, a winning Montjeu mare who was bred by the Warrens out of Birdie, a daughter of Alhaarth and the unraced Persepolis mare Fade who carried Carolyn Warren’s silks to victory in the Lingfield Oaks Trial. Fade is also the third dam of Camelot, neatly billed by Coolmore since last month as ‘Derby winner. Derby sire’.

Motivator, meanwhile, hailed from the first crop of Montjeu and was bred by Deerfield Farm, who sold the colt as a yearling to John Warren for 75,000gns. He famously raced for the Royal Ascot Racing Club and retired to the Royal Studs, where he conceived an all-time great in Treve – although his stallion career was, on the whole, more known for its mishaps.

Warren isn’t claiming any credit for Constitution River – he shakes his head in disbelief at how long ago his introduction to the colt’s great-great-granddam Fade was – but, like the rest of us, he is an incurable breeding addict and just enjoys discussing bloodlines. So, when I spoke to him over the weekend about Motivator’s death, we had a good chat about that pedigree too.

In fact, Warren deflects praise onto another specific common denominator in the backgrounds of Constitution River and Motivator.

“The most important mutual theme in the stories of Motivator and Constitution River, which is also the story of Camelot, has to be the influence of Montjeu,” he says.

“When Jimmy Goldsmith [Montjeu’s breeder and first owner] died I was asked to help his partner with the management of Montjeu, who was a yearling at the time, and so I guided her through his racing career and Coolmore's purchase of half of him, and I was also involved with the management of him when he was at Coolmore.

“I’ve always had huge respect for the horse, and the driving force behind that was being at Ascot on the morning of the King George in July 2000, when he lost the plot at morning exercise and couldn’t even go out onto the track, as he’d lathered himself so badly.

“Then, when the Queen came to the top paddock to look at the horses, he got himself so wound up that he wouldn’t go down the chute, and the groom who led him up had to jump on his back and practically force him into the paddock.

“And yet, after all that, I don’t think I’ve ever been involved with a Group 1 race that was won with as much brilliance as Montjeu showed that day. He has been a big influence on us ever since then in our breeding and buying. I’m a sucker for a page that features him anywhere on it.”

Hence Warren oversaw Montjeu being overlaid on one of his key pedigrees multiple times.

Fade – a half-sister to the prolific Italian Group winner Tom Seymour out of the wonderfully named dual Group 3 scorer One Over Parr, who was by Reform and out of Seventh Bride, also the dam of Oaks heroine Polygamy – was sent to Montjeu late in her broodmare career, the result being Extreme Measures, who easily beat the subsequently classy pair Hazeymm and Plum Pudding to win a Newbury maiden on debut for Godolphin but, alas, didn’t go on.

Motivator is led to the paddock at Sandringham Credit: Edward Whitaker

Her daughter Birdie clicked with Montjeu to produce a foal who had a more lasting influence, in Constitution River’s maternal granddam Salvation.

Birdie’s ‘niece’ Tarfah – who was by Kingmambo and out of Fade’s Listed-winning daughter by Danehill, Fickle – really made sparks fly when she visited Montjeu, though, as the result of that mating, born and raised at the Warrens’ Highclere Stud, was the exceptionally gifted Camelot.

“It’s one of the first families we developed, many moons ago,” says Warren. “Fade had that name for a reason. She didn't sell as a foal or as a yearling and we later found out why. Back in the day we weren’t as diligent with vetting, and it turned out that she had a chronic heart issue.

“We didn’t think we could breed from her, so we gave her to Twink Allen to use at the equine fertility unit to teach about ovaries. I gather a lot of students used to come to listen to her heart. Anyway, one day, when she was about three or four, Twink said to me ‘why don’t you just breed from her, as she’s in good health otherwise – take a chance and see how it goes?'

“So we did. We arranged a foal share with Robert Acton at Dalham Hall for Mtoto and that mating produced a horse called Faru, who won a heap of stakes races in France. That success encouraged us to be a bit braver, and so a few years later we sent her to Danehill, who was standing at Ir15,000gns at the time, and that resulted in Fickle, who won a Listed race at Newcastle.

“We sold Fickle to a friend of ours, the Emir of Bahrain’s brother, which helped pay for the children’s school fees at the time. She remained with us to be managed for him, and we sent her to Kentucky to be covered by Kingmambo, which produced Tarfah, who won the Dahlia Stakes and was sent to Montjeu, the result of which was Camelot.”

The Warrens are still mining Fade’s tail-female line as they own Hostess, a daughter of Iffraaj and Birdie who carried home colours to win the Grade 3 Providencia Stakes at Santa Anita, with Michelle Morris.

Her first three foals – MIlitary, a five-year-old son of Siyouni who ran third in the Killavullan Stakes; Lighting Thunder, a three-year-old son of Night Of Thunder who won a Nottingham novice stakes on his last start in May; and Tasha’s Pride, a two-year-old daughter of Frankel who is yet to start – sold as yearlings for 375,000gns, 650,000gns and 600,000gns.

“It’s lovely to see the family thriving and to still have a part of it,” says Warren. “Birdie gave Carolyn and me one of our happiest days on the racecourse. Winning the Lingfield Oaks Trial was wonderful, she was probably the first proper stakes winner we had in our own right, who we owned and raced and did everything with ourselves. We have a lovely photo of her in our drawing room with our youngest son Alexander, who came to Lingfield to cheer her on.

“Birdie played a big part in the development of the breeding of horses, which is everything Carolyn and I love doing. It’s been our life’s work.

“We handed over the stud and stock to Jakey four of five years ago, and he’s doing a fine job of developing it now. Hostess is here and she’s looking like a really exciting broodmare.

“And the best thing about it was that not one horse in the family has ever shown the same heart issue that Fade had all those years ago, which suggests it was never hereditary.”

Tarfah: dam of Camelot and from the family of Constitution River Credit: Edward Whitaker

As for Motivator, one gets the impression that Warren is keen to defend the honour of his old friend, when many obituaries have stated that his stud career was disappointing.

The claim is far from unjustified, but there were, Warren stresses, mitigating circumstances.

“We had some great days with Motivator,” he reflects first. “There were 230 people in the Royal Ascot Racing Club so there was the extraordinary fact that he had more owners than all of the preceding Derby winners put together.

“To have such an impressive Derby winner retire to the Royal Studs was amazing, and we assembled as good a syndicate as you could ever wish to cobble together for a stallion.

“The shareholders included, apart from Highclere Stud, Coolmore, Darley, Newsells Park, Adena Springs, Airlie Stud, Cheveley Park Stud, the Duke of Devonshire, Forenaghts, Hesmonds, Ittlingen, Grangecon, Juddmonte, Lane’s End, the MIddlebrooks, Haras du Quesnay, Colts Neck Stables, Schlenderhan, George Strawbridge, Watership Down, the Wertheimer brothers, Haras d’Etreham, the Myerscoughs, the Marinopoulos family, Andrew Cohen, Stetchworth Park, Floors Stud, Kilcarn Stud, Whitsbury Manor, the Niarchos family, Chris Wright and Mrs Fabre.

“But then the horse injured himself before his first season and he covered barely half a book of mares. There just weren’t the sorts of numbers of foals that were needed to make a stallion at the time.”

The records show that Motivator sired 63 offspring in his debut crop. By way of comparison, his old sparring partner Oratorio’s first generation contained 109 horses, and the overwhelming standout of that year’s European stallion intake, Dubawi, produced 118 introductory foals.

“Then Motivator injured himself again, which meant the breeders were worried whether he was going to cover well in year two, so he never got the calibre of mares that he would have done if it had been plain sailing with him,” says Warren.

“It was a tragedy he didn’t get the type of mare that can help make stallions. The shareholders couldn’t support the horse because even when he was in action there was a risk that he wouldn't get the mares in foal. He was dropped on one of his hips, so when he covered his mares it would be quite a big performance because he couldn’t use both his hind legs evenly. It was always a bit of a to-do in the covering shed.

“Shares were £120,000 and it was a £6 million syndication so he couldn’t have had better support behind him. But he was just never able to make the best of it.”

Motivator did make a breakthrough of sorts as a sire, though, as more of his progeny hit the track.

“The turning point, which I thought was interesting, was when he started to have runners here in Britain and Ireland and the trainers were telling me they were more precocious than they were bred to be,” continues Warren. “More and more information like that was coming through and it just didn’t ring true looking at the pedigrees.

“What I think was happening was that the Montjeu blood was so hot that they were showing more than they should at an early stage out of nervous energy.

“What was unfolding was that a French style of racing would suit his progeny better, as the French trainers weren’t overtly pushing young horses – their two-year-old programme isn’t quite like ours – and the typical French style of racing is they drop out, crawl, crawl, crawl and then effectively sprint at the finish over further distances.

Motivator was the sire of brilliant dual Arc heroine Treve Credit: Getty Images

“Because of that, and the facts that interest in him in Britain was waning and the Head family were enthusiastic shareholders and had always supported him strongly, we took the view that it made sense to relocate him to the Heads’ Haras du Quesnay in Normandy.”

Motivator had fine custodians in the Heads, who bred the magnificent Treve from him, but his reputation as a sire never recovered.

Warren says: “He had to start from scratch again in France and to do so at a relatively low fee, so he never got a large amount of good mares to really give him the momentum he needed.

“When Quesnay sold up, we sent him to another lovely farm in Normandy [Haras du Hoguenet] who looked after him well in his later years.

“Motivator certainly had a chequered stud career. He clearly wasn’t a prepotent sire who could dominate all his mares but I do believe that, if he had better luck and more opportunities, he would have gradually developed his ability as a stallion, and that as his reputation grew he would have got the better mares.”

Warren concedes that it was probably Montjeu’s influence that led to Motivator’s fateful accident that got his stallion career off on the wrong foot.

But he doesn’t hold that against Montjeu. Quite the opposite, actually, as he believes it was that spark of fire that ignited his and his offspring’s brilliance.

Consequently, he nominates Montjeu’s closest descendant in the Flat stallion ranks as an extremely precious commodity.

“Motivator was indeed a handful,” he says. “He’d already injured himself after the Arc, which was a bad start, and then not long after he arrived at Sandringham he was being led in exercise when he got scared by a pheasant or something similar and reared up awkwardly.

“If he was ever offered an opportunity to wind himself up, even the mildest thing, he would take it. He was highly charged and needed close attention and kid-glove treatment at all times. Although, to be fair to him, he was a model patient when he was older and had to be tied up once as he’d done his pelvis, so maybe he mellowed a little.

“But look, the true champions often have that electricity about them. I’ve seen plenty of excellent Derby winners in my time, and many were famed for their good temperaments — Slip Anchor was one — but they were often plodders who galloped their rivals into submission.

“They didn’t have that lightning turn of foot that is so valuable, but Montjeu and his sons did.”

He adds: “Okay, because they are highly charged they can be harder to train, especially in large strings where they might not get the individual attention they need, but it has to be worth the effort. It’s the best stamina bloodline around.

“That’s why I think Camelot is now one of the few sires in Europe who is capable of producing truly top-class horses. He’s just got that electricity running through his veins.”

Motivator seemed to have so much of that electricity that he blew a fuse on occasions, but Camelot is clearly wired more soundly.

I’m sure I also discerned a distant crackle of Montjeu in that high-voltage turn of foot displayed by his further descendant Constitution River at Sandown on Saturday.

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