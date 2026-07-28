'There were times when I wondered why I was doing it' – how Mick Flanagan's own stud is soaring high after a bit of a shaky start

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On this occasion, Martin Stevens speaks to Mick Flanagan about his burgeoning Rathbran House Stud operation – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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A lot has changed in the life of Mick Flanagan since I last spoke to him for an in-depth article in the spring of 2015. Back then he had just landed his first major role in the industry, supervising the development of the European arm of Merriebelle Stables, having previously made a name for himself as a hard-working international agent under his Townley Hall Bloodstock banner.

In the intervening 11 years he married his wife Nikki, with whom he has three children, became European racing and bloodstock manager for the China Horse Club, sharing in US Triple Crown success with Justify in that position, and later joined the team at Coolmore, where he is still making hay to this day.

Flanagan has also built and developed his own breeding operation at his Rathbran House Stud, spread over 500 acres just outside Slane in County Meath, and that is the reason for this latest interview with him.

The farm is in flying form, with homebred graduates Persica and Jennifer Jane having both scored in black-type races on the weekend before last, in the Steventon Stakes at Newbury and the Prix Chloe respectively, and Jennifer Jane’s year-younger three-parts sister Bayside View having just been touched off into second in the Star Stakes at Sandown on Thursday.

“It was a pleasure helping Charles Noell get Merriebelle going in Europe,” says Flanagan. “The purchase of the Kilfrush Stud stock, made before I got there, gave the outfit an excellent foundation and it retained a leg in Immortal Verse when it sold her to Coolmore, so it is also involved in her son Henri Matisse and her daughters Statuette and Tenebrism. Charles and I have remained close friends since I left and he’s been something of a mentor to me.

“I then spent seven years at the China Horse Club and had a ball there. I really enjoyed working for Teo Ah Khing – he’s a great man, a visionary in fact. It was a hugely exciting time, developing an elite dual-hemisphere racing and breeding operation for him.

“We landed on a lot of nice horses. Justify was obviously the pinnacle – if you told me when I started out in this business that I’d be involved in a Triple Crown winner, I wouldn’t have believed you – but there was also Abel Tasman, who won six Grade 1s for us, including the Kentucky Oaks.

“Justify and Abel Tasman both ended up in Coolmore and, not long afterwards, so did I. The timing felt right: Nikki and I had kids by then and it was a good chance to settle down and get stuck into something.”

Persica wins the Steventon Stakes at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker

Flanagan is listed on the Coolmore website as a member of the racing office but that doesn’t tell the full story of his duties at the operation.

He usually keeps company with ‘The Lads’ at the sales and often represents them on the track, and he also helped out the press with quotes when Coolmore was granted an owner’s licence by the Japan Racing Association this year and after it sold back-to-back Hong Kong Derby winners in 2024 and 2025 in Massive Sovereign and Cap Ferrat.

“The reality of the situation is that Coolmore is a commercial business, and that the heartbeat of every commercial business is sales,” says Flanagan. “I’m into sales of anything, be it a racehorse, a broodmare, a foal, a yearling, whatever. Jeez, I’d even have a go at selling a piece of farm machinery if the opportunity came up.

“I do all the public auctions in both hemispheres, travel a lot throughout Asia representing the business and handle all the racehorse sales from Ballydoyle and other trainers on the Coolmore roster. Unsurprisingly, it’s a busy role, but it’s one I massively enjoy. I love working for the Magnier family: they’ve built an incredible business and put a great team together to run it.”

Flanagan’s career path is not that unusual but the manner in which he has funded his own farm most certainly is. His story serves as a reminder of how the bloodstock industry revolves around successful stallions. It also happens to demonstrate his uncanny ability to identify them.

He says: “I got involved with a share in Siyouni in 2017 and traded it 12 months later, and purchased Rathbran House Stud with the proceeds of the sale that year. Then I fenced and developed the farm with a share in Quality Road and staffed and stocked it thanks to a share in Written Tycoon.

“I made my first broodmare purchase for the stud in 2019 and because of the time it takes for mares to gestate and young stock to come of age there was a bit of a lull, so I had two or three years when things weren’t going so well.

“It all got a bit tricky, as suddenly I had staff to pay, vets bills to pay, nominations to pay and so on, but little revenue coming in. Thankfully, I had a share in Per Incanto, an excellent stallion who stands down in New Zealand, and that managed to get us through an agonising two years.”

Jennifer Jane wins the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Flanagan is generally a cheerful soul, always ready with a warm greeting and some friendly chatter, but he admits to having experienced darker moments of doubt as his own farm struggled to find its feet.

“I’m a first-generation farmer, so everything I’ve bought – not just the mares and pinhooked foals, but also the gates, fencing posts, tractor, everything – has required first-time capital investment,” he says. “That has made it difficult and there were times, just a few times, when I wondered to myself why I was doing all of this and whether it was really worth all the hassle.

“But, thankfully, the results on the racecourse have gradually come together. Cresta was a good horse for Martyn Meade, That’s Amore was a highly promising filly for Ralph Beckett who has just lost her way a bit but will come back, I think, and then there’s Persica, Jennifer Jane and Bayside View, who are all running so well at the moment.

"It gives me reassurance and confidence that what we’re doing isn’t madness: that we’ve bought the right farm, we’ve bought the right types of mares and we’ve got the right people in place. John Rowe, a graduate of Godolphin Flying Start who spent time in Britain before coming home to Ireland, does an outstanding job of running the stud.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved, especially bearing in mind we only bought our first broodmares in 2019 and we’re effectively still in start-up mode. We’ve made a few mistakes along the way but hopefully we’re developing systems whereby we can minimise them in future and continue producing nice racehorses like the ones we’re seeing.”

Persica is flying the flag for Rathbran House Stud with particular vigour. The Richard Hannon-trained five-year-old has now won eight races, four at black-type level, and more than £340,000 in prize-money. He is by New Bay and out of New Zealand Listed winner Rubira, by Lope De Vega, making him a full-brother to the smart That’s Amore.

“Persica was always a good-looking horse, which is why he made a decent price as a yearling [£200,000], and he’s been a grand servant for his connections,” says Flanagan. “Rubira is turning out to be a great little broodmare. We sold her for a nice profit last year.”

Jennifer Jane and Bayside View – by New Bay and his son Bayside Boy, respectively, and out of the highly rated five-time winner Enlace, by Shamardal – are particularly close to Flanagan’s heart as not only did he breed the pair with his long-time pal David Cox of Baroda Stud, but he also still owns a leg in both fillies: although that scenario was never part of the masterplan.

“I was really excited by Jennifer Jane as a yearling, she was a standout individual,” he says. “We took her to the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale and I genuinely thought we had a shot at topping the sale with her. But, as so often happens in this business, I was left scratching my head wondering what had just happened.

“We couldn’t get anyone on her. I lobbied pretty much everyone on the sales grounds to come and look at her and told people I’d stay involved in her to try to convince them to buy her, such was my confidence in her.

“Charlie Johnston – who I go back a long way with, as we lived together in Durban when he was working with John McVeigh and I was assistant trainer to Mike de Kock – showed an interest in the filly as his dad Mark had trained the dam. He ended up buying her for €50,000 and I retained a 25 per cent share. Russell and Jenny Trew are the majority owners and they’re lovely people. We’re all getting a great kick out of racing her.”

Mick Flanagan: 'The reality of the situation is that Coolmore is a commercial business, and that the heartbeat of every commercial business is sales' Credit: Patrick McCann

Jennifer Jane won a Wetherby maiden and finished a neck second in the Star Stakes at two last year, and landed the Pretty Polly Stakes by six lengths in May before running down the field in the Oaks d’Italia and atoning for that rare poor effort with her victory in the Prix Chloe.

Flanagan has endured, and then enjoyed, a similar journey with Bayside View, who was sold at the Goffs Orby Yearling Sale for €80,000 and has made up into a highly promising sort.

“Again, I was convinced that she was the pick of the bunch by her sire at the sale, but we just couldn’t get any traction on her,” he says. “Michael Bell was walking past our boxes so I asked him whether he would mind looking at her, and told him I would retain a half-share, a leg or even just a shoe in her, whatever it took for him to take her, as I wanted her to go to a good home.

“Thankfully, Michael saw what I saw in the filly, and he’s done a fantastic job with her. Ballylinch Stud bought into her after the sale and we own her along with John McGarry, a very nice man who is originally from Longford and has been in England for 50 years or so, working in the plant and machinery business. We’re all enjoying her and are very excited by her.



“Bayside View might not have won last week but she did everything but win, and importantly she showed us something new. We wanted her to jump a bit more slowly than she did in her first two starts, and to come through horses and hit the line well. She did exactly that, so we’re taking a lot of positives out of it. She looks like a very progressive filly.”

Flanagan doesn’t bear any ill will towards all the agents and trainers who didn’t take a chance on Enlace’s progeny when the mare was unproven.

“I can’t blame them,” he says. “Most people, including me when I’m buying, look for the same thing: a big, long stride with good action, and while both fillies had a good enough action, with a pretty powerful shoulder and plenty of push from behind, they didn’t have a huge action, which wasn't unusual for Shamardal.

"When you combine that with the Dubawi sire-line you won't always get horses who knock people's eye out at the sales.



“Maybe a few people also wondered who Rathbran House Stud were, I don’t know. But I can't really blame that. The simple truth is that people didn’t like the fillies enough physically to take a chance on a lesser-known vendor.



“Doesn’t it just go to show that, year in year out, good horses come from unexpected places? Everyone has a chance of getting a talented horse at the sales, at all points on the price spectrum.”



No potential buyer should be in any doubt about the quality being produced by Rathbran House Stud now. The only rub is that there will be fewer yearlings from the farm to purchase at the sales this season, as more of its stock was sold as foals last year to maintain cash flow.



“We’ve got a very nice Churchill colt out of Arabian Girl, a well-bred Sea The Stars mare, going to Tattersalls October Book 1,” says Flanagan. “He’s a fine, big stamp of a horse, and Churchill is going well. He has Trustyourinstinct on the Melbourne Cup trail and there are a lot of trainers who have struck up really successful relationships with him – Andrew Balding being one in particular, as we saw with Moonrise on Saturday.



“We also have a New Bay filly out of Sirya Star, a winning Raven’s Pass half-sister to Isaac Shelby, going to the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale in Doncaster. She’s bred on the same cross as Saffron Beach and is a lovely individual, so I'm looking forward to showing her."

Bayside Boy is enjoying a hot run with his first runners Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

The reason New Bay comes up so often in Rathbran House Stud pedigrees is that he features in Flanagan’s ever-reliable portfolio of stallion shares.



“I’m a shareholder in both New Bay and Bayside Boy,” he says. “New Bay has worked his way up from fairly humble beginnings to a €75,000 stud fee. Those sons of Dubawi cannot be ignored, wherever they stand.



"It’s why we at Coolmore are putting so much faith in Henry Longfellow and Delacroix, who are particularly good-looking for sons of Dubawi. We’ve got some especially nice foals by Henry Longfellow at home and we’ve got mares back in foal to Delacroix. They're important young stallions for Coolmore."

Bayside Boy is increasingly looking like something special. His progeny Arapaho Gold and Belisa Bay have both won Listed events in the past ten days, to give him a cracking 7.69 per cent black-type winners to runners.

“Bayside Boy is obviously looking like a very good sire," says Flanagan. "In fact, I increased my position in him in March on the back of some feedback I was hearing. He’s certainly getting everyone’s attention and isn’t that great for Ballylinch Stud and for the principal owner John Malone and his family, who at a rough guess must have invested just shy of €500 million in Ireland?

"It’s fantastic that some of those investments are paying off for them. They employ a lot of people in Ireland and enjoy their racing here, so it’s good for everyone that they're doing so well.

“Mind you, we’re also getting a lot of positive feedback at Coolmore about Blackbeard. His stock is looking very precocious and he’s sure to have plenty of runners between now and the end of the year.



"We’re definitely still competitive in the first-season sire race, so while we’re very happy for John Malone and his family for all the success that Bayside Boy is having, we’ll be biting at his ankles all the way to the line.”



Of course, we shouldn’t forget Enlace’s contribution to the matings that produced Jennifer Jane and Bayside View. The 14-year-old mare, from the family of top-level winners Charm Spirit, Dream And Do and Ransom O’War, was bought by Flanagan from the Godolphin draft at the Goffs November Sale of 2021 for €56,000.



“Enlace is in foal to St Mark’s Basilica and I’m quite chuffed about that," he says. "St Mark’s Basilica looks like the real deal. He’s hugely exciting, and he’s still only getting going. Diamond Necklace is clearly a brilliant filly and we don’t know what heights she might still scale. Thesecretadversary is extremely progressive as well. It’s all about the future with that sire.



“I absolutely love buying broodmares, studying pedigrees and looking at the individuals, and then planning matings for them. That’s what it’s all about. I managed to buy some good broodmares for the China Horse Club, including the dams of Cercene, Classic Empire, Harry Angel and Saffron Beach. It’s nice to be doing that for myself now too.”



Truth be told, there isn’t much about the industry that Flanagan doesn’t love. He’s just one of those incurable industry addicts. I initially suggested to him that I could interview him for an update on his career during the store sales, as I assumed he’d be less busy at that point in the calendar.



“I dabble in a few point-to-pointers too,” he replied a little sheepishly back then. I should have known.



“You're right, I love broodmares, I love stallions, I love foals, I love yearlings, and I love racing – I love absolutely everything about this business,” he says now with unabashed enthusiasm.

“Maybe that’s why those few rocky years we had while Rathbran House Stud was still getting going hit me so hard.



“But I’ve realised that it was always to be expected that a start-up would be tight on cash as it establishes itself, there's no shame in that.

"The success we’ve had on the racecourse recently has given me renewed confidence to push on and really make a name for ourselves. I’m determined to make this work.”

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