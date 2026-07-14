'The word was out and she duly delivered' - Primetime Emmy launches Extreme Choice's bold European venture

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On this occasion, Trevor Marshallsea speaks to Matthew Sandblom about exciting filly Primetime Emmy – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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A bold experiment meeting a grand adventure resulted in the rare feat of an Australian-bred two-year-old by one of that country’s hottest - if subfertile - sires winning her Deauville debut on Sunday.

There’s a comparison that’s well liked and often trotted out by Henry Field, a dynamic figure on the Australian breeding scene and managing director of Newgate Farm, and it concerns the stud’s flagbearing stallion, Extreme Choice.

From a Danehill sireline known for speed, he’s one of the most exciting things in Australian breeding for years, building a phenomenal bank of statistics. Trouble is, he’s maddeningly subfertile.

This was only discovered of course when his mating capacity was first tried out. Extreme Choice, a compact but powerfully built sprinter began service in 2017 and covered 118 mares … and only 48 live foals were produced, which equates to a fertility rate of 47 per cent. And that’s rounding up.

The following year, Newgate might have hoped they’d cracked the code. They restricted him to just 68 covers and 29 foals were born, at 60 per cent.

It was better, but still a false dawn. The stallion’s rate went to 57 per cent in 2019, 41 per cent in 2020, and even 39.6 per cent in 2022.

Exhaustive veterinary checks were carried out, and many things were tried to, for want of a better term, best exploit Extreme Choice’s under-performing essence, and put him in the mood to make racehorses - two things that go hand in hand. These ranged from the idea that he was a first-thing-in-the-morning kind of lad, to various other techniques and theories deployed in the mating shed, stopping just short of candles, oysters, booze and a seductive saxophonist in the corner.

And that’s because that essence was quickly proven to be liquid gold.

Extreme Choice won Australia’s first season sires’ title in 2020-21, leaving the winner of the world’s richest juvenile race - Sydney’s stallion-making Group 1 Golden Slipper - in Stay Inside.

In that season, Extreme Choice had only 15 runners but three were stakes winners, which even a journalist (given a very good abacus) can tell you was a 20 per cent stakes-winners-to-runners ratio.

In the subsequent term he had six black-type victors - the most of any Australian second season sire - from 40 runners, at 15 per cent. This time his star performer was She’s Extreme, who won the VRC Oaks over a mile and a half.

Subfertile Extreme Choice enjoyed his first winner in the Northern Hemisphere Credit: Newgate Stud Farm

The snowball was rolling. Newgate and Extreme Choice’s shareholders, were naturally agog, though it came with a wistful edge about that fertility rate.

But breeding and racing teach us to accept the fates dealt, and philosophy must be applied. It’s what keeps us all functionally sane. Grappling with the reality early on, this is where Field’s succouring comparison came in.

Noting the stallion’s crop average - which now stands at 40 foals a year through eight seasons - he was drawn to think of a North American stallion you might have heard of.

“If Northern Dancer could do it with 40 foals a year,” Field declared, “hopefully Extreme Choice can too.”

It’s exalted company, and there’s an obvious element of aiming high, but such has been the rising 13-year-old’s impact at stud that we’re not merely talking Field of dreams here.

The numbers have settled with greater volume, but Extreme Choice still hits a thumping 11.72 per cent strike-rate of black-type winners to runners. Of his 19 black-type victors (from 162 starters), no fewer than six are elite winners, and they range from a pair of six-furlong juveniles right up to Knight’s Choice, who took the nation’s great two-miler, the Melbourne Cup, in 2024.

Newgate hiked Extreme Choice’s fee to $330,000 (approx. £170,900/€200,350) in 2025 and drew his largest book of mares to date (121). This year, they’ve made it $385,000 (approx. £200,000/€233,755) - equalling the national record set by the late Wootton Bassett in his final season of 2025 - and there’ll still be a well-worn path to his door.

The clamour for Extreme Choice blood is reflected in the fact he now has five sons at stud, headed by the aforementioned Stay Inside, who in his first season is running at a Dad-like 14 per cent strike-rate of black-type winners to runners (four from 29).

And now, the Extreme Choice effect has reached the northern hemisphere.

On Sunday at Deauville, his two-year-old daughter Primetime Emmy - bred in Australia to northern time - debuted for Francis Graffard in a six-furlong newcomers’ race and bolted home by two and a half lengths having been sent off the odds-on favourite.

Her next start now shapes as the Group 3 Prix de Cabourg on August 2 and possibly Deauville’s Group 1 Prix Morny.

Primetime Emmy could now head to the Group 3 Prix de Cabourg

Bred by Matthew Sandblom, Primetime Emmy was born more or less out of necessity, in that it’s the mother of invention.

Sandblom is a prominent Australian breeder, owning a stud farm of his own, and a major slice of Newgate. He also may have played a role in your child’s education, as the inventor of Mathletics and Reading Eggs, platforms widely used in UK schools and elsewhere.

The 64-year-old is also a major shareholder in Extreme Choice, and one day he and Field got their heads together to address the elephant in the mating shed.

“We were trying to think of how we could extend Extreme Choice’s season a bit longer, since he can only serve one mare a day,” Sandblom told GMB.

“Why not serve some mares to northern hemisphere time? I had a few available who weren’t in foal, so I thought I’d give it a try.”

It was February 2023, many weeks after Australian stallions have downed tools for the season. Sandblom sent “six or seven” mares to Extreme Choice, but the odds would be even longer than his average.

“His fertility at that time was probably worse than usual. The mares had been through a few cycles already, it was the middle of summer, and it was quite hard to get mares in-foal,” he said.

“The mare has to be at the right time, right place, perfectly set up, absolutely on the peak cycle. You need to have a fresh mare who’s fertile. He needs to be interested, as it were, and if the mares aren’t giving off the right signals, he’s not interested.”

Talk about playing hard to get!

Extreme Choice had 30-plus northern hemisphere matings that summer for “seven or eight foals”, says Sandblom. He had two of the lucky ones.

There was eight-year-old Sweet Bouquet, who’d already gained the sire’s very picky approval - in some style. A few weeks after this mating, her colt by the stallion would fetch AU$1 million at the Magic Millions Gold Coast sale.

And there was Princess Emmy, by a Sadler’s Wells line sire named King’s Chapel. She was already 15, but had won at two, scored a New Zealand Listed success at three, and had thrown two juvenile stakes winners.

That was important to Sandblom, for he approached the experiment with the idea of racing two-year-olds - in France.

He’d raced horses there with international agent Arthur Hoyeau, most notably Ramatuelle, who ran second in the Prix Morny. She then won the Group 1 Prix de la Foret and was bought by MV Magnier at Fasig-Tipton later in 2024 for $5.1 million.

“I like racing horses in France, and I thought if my mares do get in-foal, I’ll send the offspring there,” he said.

“I thought about putting the horses with an Australian trainer for a Royal Ascot campaign, but that’s too much pressure for a two-year-old. And had I left them in Australia, they’d be out of sync with the good horses here. The playing field wouldn’t be level until they were three.

“France seemed more fun, and I had the experience with Ramatuelle. Plus the prices they pay off the track in the US and UK for a really nice filly could be double what you’d get in Australia.

“I try to do interesting things in racing. This was something different, something hard and a challenge.”

Sandblom named Princess Emmy’s daughter Primetime Emmy, Sweet Bouquet’s was Extreme Dream, and they were trained by a conditioner at Hawkesbury, on Sydney’s outskirts.

Showing these weren’t ordinary horses, Australia’s finest jockey James McDonald made a rare trip to the Hawkesbury barrier trials on March 23 to ride them.

“Extreme Dream had been showing quite a lot of pace, but James got off and said he really liked Primetime Emmy, and that the other one needed more time,” Sandblom said.

The pair headed to France on April 2, baby pioneers of a sort.

“I timed it so it was the end of our autumn coming into their spring, so it wasn’t a big temperature difference,” Sandblom said. “We’d had summer here, a good growing season, while the French horses had been rugged up in their boxes, so that’s in our favour.”

Extreme Choice produced Golden Slipper winner Stay Inside in his first crop Credit: Newgate

Such endeavours have been seldom tried from Australia. The only thing similar those in the know can recall came in 2007 when Elzaam, a son of the great Redoute’s Choice (Extreme Choice’s grandsire) was foaled out of season, sent to Ireland as a weanling and sold as a yearling.

That went well. Elzaam ran second in Royal Ascot’s Group 2 Coventry Stakes at two for Roger Varian and Sheikh Hamdan, won Newbury’s Listed Carnarvon Stakes a year later, and became a Group 1-producing sire.

Sandblom - and Graffard - have reason to hope their venture will also yield success.

“I had mentioned to Francis about the plan, and he was keen to be involved, even though he had quite a few horses on his books,” said Sandblom, who raced other horses under his Hollymount Stud France banner with Graffard including dual stakes winner Gallerist.

“They know a little about Extreme Choice in Europe and that he can produce really good horses, but not like we know him here.”

After a long trip - flown to Amsterdam and driven to France - the two youngsters settled in. Extreme Dream showed stiffness in a fetlock, requiring more time, but Primetime Emmy impressed her new trainer.

“We did discuss Royal Ascot, but Francis said he didn’t think she was ready, and that it’s very hard to take two-year-olds from France to Ascot,” Sandblom said.

“He went easy on Primetime Emmy for four or five weeks, but a couple of weeks ago said she was really coming along.

"Last week he said she’d worked very well, and that gave me a lot of confidence, since Francis doesn’t overstate things.

“On Sunday, she was certainly backed in, so the word was out, and she duly delivered. She ran a second faster than the colts did on the day.

“After the race, Francis said she’s still got plenty of improvement to come, and that she’ll be really good with more of a sit rather than sitting out in the open. She’s definitely got a good sprint on her. Those are the characteristics of a good class horse.

“The Prix Morny would be the dream at this point.”

Sandblom watched the race online at 10.45pm Sydney time, but hopes to be on course for Primetime Emmy’s August runs, coinciding with his annual visit to the Arqana sales.

Newgate isn't expecting Extreme Choice’s new exposure to trigger a rush of northern hemisphere breeders sending mares to him - something that’s been tried only once with an American mare, to no great effect.

But any publicity is good publicity.

“A performance like that, from a filly going to a Group race next start, when it’s in Europe under the noses of the big owners and agents and trainers up there, it certainly helps Extreme Choice’s profile,” said Newgate’s director of bloodstock Bruce Slade.

“And not only in the northern hemisphere. We get a lot of international buyers coming to Australia for the sales. So a bit of marketing up there in front of them during their big carnival time is fantastic.”

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