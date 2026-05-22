'The races are over a bit quickly for Mum and Dad's liking' – how renowned jumps outfit Coolmara Stables is cracking the Flat

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On this occasion, Martin Stevens speaks to Cathal Mariga about Coolmara's new venture into the Flat – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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Coolmara Stables has made a big splash in the National Hunt world in the past decade or so, campaigning the high-class mares Hispanic Moon, Lantry Lady, Maskada and The Big Westerner and assembling a blue-chip broodmare band that has contained Grangee, Magic Of Light, Marie’s Rock, Tintangle and Tocororo.

The Mariga family’s operation in Youghal, County Cork, has really been making waves in France recently, with its red silks with black stars being carried by Al Fonce, a Cokoriko half-sister to dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo, when she won a Listed hurdle at Compiegne earlier this month and it giving the top price of €510,000 for Mahadevi, a three-year-old Nirvana Du Berlais half-sister to Grade 1 winners Kalif Du Berlais and Kivala Du Berlais at the Aktem Grand Steeple-Chase Sale last Friday.

Coolmara Stables is now also causing significant ripples on the Flat, having quietly invested in some well-bred stock and reaping big reward when the beautifully well-bred four-year-old filly Wannabe Royal – saddled by Henry de Bromhead, their regular training ally over jumps – landed the Listed Owenstown Stud Stakes at Naas on Sunday.

Cathal Mariga, who helps oversee Coolmara Stables for parents Kieran and Cathy, was behind the branching out to the Flat. Having grown up surrounded by National Hunt farms and with parents who loved the jumps, he later expanded his horizons.

He says: “I started to get more experience of the Flat when I did a few yearling preps at Camas Park Stud – you can’t help but learn from the Hyde family – and I later did the Irish National Stud breeding course. It really drove home what I already knew really, and that’s that the money is a good bit better on the Flat.

“So we said we’d venture down that route a little, and we started off in 2023 by buying two Flat broodmares at the Tattersalls July Sale and then Wannabe Royal at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale a few months later.”

Mariga must have been taught well about Flat breeding, and absorbed those lessons, as the first few Coolmara Stables purchases for that discipline have impeccable pedigrees.

Over The Rainbow, bought in foal to St Mark's Basilica for 270,000gns, is a placed daughter of Dubawi and Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks victress Seventh Heaven and her full-sister Boogie Woogie won the Trigo Stakes a few months after the auction, and Pansy, purchased in foal to Wootton Bassett for 130,000gns, is an unraced daughter of Frankel and 1,000 Guineas fourth Manderley and therefore a full-sister to Longchamp Listed winner Hidden Dimples.

Newly anointed black-type winner Wannabe Royal, a 150,000gns buy, is meanwhile by Wootton Bassett and out of the Group 3-winning Camelot mare Lady Wannabe, a half-sister to Belmont Park Grade 2 scorer Higher Truth in turn out of Wannabe Better, a Group 3-winning Duke Of Marmalade three-parts sister to Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Wannabe Grand. This is a family that Tom Gaffney, with the late Clem Murphy, has nurtured carefully for decades.

“They’re hopefully going to be our foundation Flat broodmares so we obviously wanted them to have the nicest pages that we could afford,” says Mariga. “Wannabe Royal went on our shortlist because she had that fantastic pedigree – we particularly liked that her dam was talented and by Camelot – and we had a bit of a theory that she might be good value as there were a lot of well-bred Wootton Bassetts at Book 1 that year.

Wannabe Royal lands the Owenstown Stud Stakes at Naas Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

“To be honest, with that page, we thought Wannabe Royal was a good purchase as a potential broodmare even if she didn't retire with black type, so we were pleasantly surprised by Sunday’s result. We were hoping to pick up second or third in the race, and get some small black type, so the win was a nice bonus. It certainly came as a shock, as she was 125-1 in running for most of the race.

“We’ll pick out a few races for her over the summer. There’s a Listed at Galway and a Group 3 at Leopardstown that she could go for. She’ll probably be retired and covered next season so we’ll make sure we have fun with her this year anyway.”

Coolmara Stables has expanded its fleet of Flat broodmares since making those initial purchases, with Cloudbreaker, a Sea The Stars half-sister to Listed winners Haddaf and Lamar, bought privately in 2024 and Helenium, an unraced Frankel half-sister to Coventry Stakes winner Calyx, purchased for €600,000 at the Jean-Pierre Dubois sale at Auctav last August.

Mariga reports that Cloudbreaker has a No Nay Never yearling filly headed for the sales and a Mehmas colt at foot, and she is in foal to Blue Point, and that Helenium has yearling and filly foals by Kingman and is in foal to Night Of Thunder.

As for the slightly earlier intake, Pansy has a No Nay Never yearling filly and a City Of Troy filly foal at foot, and will go back to either that sire or Camille Pissarro next week, while Over The Rainbow is in foal to Lope De Vega.

So what do Mariga’s parents Kieran, a familiar face at the sales, and Cathy, a senior figure at Apple in Europe, make of all this Flat activity?

Mahadevi topped the inaugural Aktem Grand Steeple-Chase Selected Sale when selling to Coolmara Stables at €510,000 Credit: Aktem

“I think the races are over and done with a bit quickly for their liking,” he says with a chuckle. “We’ll probably always be National Hunt at heart. We’ve got those four Flat broodmares in service at the moment, but 37 for the jumps, so they’re pretty easily outnumbered.”

Giving a taste of the Coolmara Stables National Hunt mating plans this year, he adds: “Hispanic Moon and Marie’s Rock are in foal to Nirvana Du Berlais, Lantry Lady and Maskada are in foal to No Risk At All, and Zarkareva is in foal to Masked Marvel.

“Buck’s Bee, a Kapgarde half-sister to Big Buck’s, and Karablue, a Karaktar half-sister to Dinoblue, are in foal to Doctor Dino. Vegas Blue stayed at home in Ireland and was covered by Walk In The Park and is in foal to him.”

Coolmara Stables will be offering progeny resulting from similarly attractive matings at the forthcoming store sales in Ireland.

“We have a really lovely Nathaniel filly out of Crackle, a daughter of Sholokhov and Burn And Turn, and a nice Saint Des Saints gelding out of Only For Love in Part 1 of the Goffs Arkle Sale,” says Mariga. “We also have an Order Of St George gelding out of a half-sister to L’Ami Serge and Sizing Codelco and a Crystal Ocean filly out of Lonesome Dove in Part 2. I’m actually really sweet on the Crystal Ocean, she’s a gorgeous individual with a cracking pedigree, she’s just a little lacking in size, hence she’s in Part 2.

“We’re sending three to the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale and we’ve had a great update for one of them, the Blue Bresil half-brother to Eachtotheirown, who won the Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival. We also have a Saint Des Saints gelding out of Bayouda and a Nathaniel filly out of Urticaire going to Fairyhouse. They’re three really nice horses, I’m looking forward to selling them.”

There will be no let-up for Mariga and the team at Coolmara Stables in the coming months as they will be preparing their first draft of Flat yearlings.

“We have a Wootton Bassett colt out of Over The Rainbow, who’s just the most gorgeous model, and that smart No Nay Never filly out of Cloudbreaker, as well as a Native Trail half-brother to Stanhope Gardens we pinhooked as a foal last year,” says Mariga. “They’ll either go to Goffs Orby or Tattersalls October Book 1, we’ll see, but the three will probably be going to the same place. Hopefully they’ll do well.”

The thrill of faster races over shorter distances and the promise of bigger returns and a steadier income stream are some lure for National Hunt studs to get involved in the Flat, but boy does it increase the workload.

“Busy? Just a bit,” says Mariga. “Me and the team will be non-stop now until the end of the year.”

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