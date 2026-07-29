The next Night Of Thunder? How Bayside Boy is measuring up as a freshman against the brilliant champion sire

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On this occasion, Martin Stevens compares Bayside Boy's freshman year with Night Of Thunder's – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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Whisper it, for fear of tempting fate, but there are real shades of Night Of Thunder about Bayside Boy’s performance with his first two-year-old runners this season.

Bayside Boy is, like Night Of Thunder, a Group 1-winning scion of the Dubawi sire-line standing at a major stud and yet, as was also the case with his now illustrious predecessor, he was far from the most heralded freshman of his year.

Bayside Boy is, however, easily outperforming his more celebrated peers by compiling outstanding statistics with his debut juveniles – just as Night Of Thunder did seven years ago.

Night Of Thunder ended his freshman season in 2019 with miraculous figures, the likes of which have not been seen for a British or Irish-based sire with similar crop sizes since: from 48 runners, he amassed 28 winners at a strike-rate of 58 per cent and seven black-type winners at a clip of 14.58 per cent.

Night Of Thunder’s output still features exceptional strength in depth and last year he was crowned champion sire in Britain and Ireland for the first time thanks chiefly to the exploits of Ombudsman, Desert Flower and Gewan.

The Kildangan Stud-based son of Dubawi has every chance of retaining his crown this season with Ombudsman, Bow Echo, Estrange and Ten Bob Tony all winning Group 1 races.

Dare we dream that Bayside Boy will turn out to be in a similar league to Night Of Thunder? To find out, I thought I’d check how the Ballylinch Stud flagbearer is measuring up so far.

Opportunity

Night Of Thunder covered 141 mares at an advertised fee of €30,000 in his first season, including 17 black-type winners (12.1 per cent of the book) and 34 black-type performers (24.1 per cent). The result was a debut crop comprising 110 foals.

Bayside Boy meanwhile was sent 132 mares at half Night Of Thunder’s introductory price – €15,000 – and among his first concubines were 13 black-type winners (9.8 per cent) and 34 black-type performers (25.8 per cent). His first generation numbers 85.

So, if we are going to compare the two horses' accomplishments, we need to remember that Bayside Boy has considerably fewer foals to go to war with – admittedly less of a problem when looking at strike-rates – and that they were conceived at a much smaller fee.

Having said that, Bayside Boy’s initial opportunities in terms of quality of mare, going by her achievements on the track rather than at stud at least, were surprisingly on a par with Night Of Thunder.

Night Of Thunder stood his first season at a fee of €30,000 Credit: Darley

What we are seeing reflected in those statistics is, perhaps, the strong home support that Ballylinch Stud traditionally (no pun intended, older readers!) gives its stallion recruits.

It should also be remembered that Night Of Thunder wasn’t as warmly embraced by breeders as might have been expected for a multiple Group 1 hero with a tip-top pedigree, likely because he was unfairly seen as a surprise 2,000 Guineas winner over Kingman and Australia and his foreleg conformation was far from perfect.

Neither did it aid Night Of Thunder's cause that Dubawi was not impressing anyone as a ‘sire of sires’ in those days, due to his earliest sons to stud Makfi and Poet’s Voice both flopping commercially.

Market reception

Night Of Thunder was represented by 72 debut yearlings at public auction in Europe in 2018 and 55 sold (an underwhelming 76 per cent) for an average of 62,136gns and median of 40,000gns, with a highwater mark of 350,000gns.

The most important of his sale statistics that year – clearance rate and median price – trailed in a long way behind those achieved by the other leading lights of the 2016 stallion intake.

Golden Horn shone the brightest with an 88 per cent clearance rate and 130,000gns median; Muhaarar managed an 84 per cent clearance rate and 100,000gns median; and Gleneagles clocked in with a 79 per cent clearance rate and 82,000gns median.

An early sign that Night Of Thunder had been under-appreciated at the yearling sales of 2018 appeared at the breeze-ups in the following spring – particularly at Tattersalls Craven, where three of his lots made six-figure sums and featured in the top ten prices.

Tom Pritchard-Gordon selected Night Of Thunder as his first-season pick in 2019 Credit: Laura Green

Mind you, a few shrewd operators were on to Night Of Thunder before then. When the Racing Post asked a panel of industry insiders for their pick of the freshmen in March 2019, two nominated him. Take a bow, Bumble Mitchell and Tom Pritchard-Gordon.

On the whole, though, Night Of Thunder confounded market expectations and his freshman heroics were all the more impressive for the fact.

Bayside Boy is also doing better than yearling buyers last season assumed he might. He had 70 lots go to market in Europe and 58 changed hands at a respectable clearance rate of 83 per cent but a less flashy median of 30,000gns, with a peak of 300,000gns.

That median was surpassed by his more expensive peers Baaeed (150,000gns), Blackbeard (58,000gns) and State Of Rest (42,000gns), as was to be expected, but it was also outdone by the similarly priced Minzaal (52,000gns) and Naval Crown (35,000gns) and even beaten by the cheaper option Persian Force (40,000gns).

Intriguingly, breeze-up consignors and their clients don’t appear to have caught on to Bayside Boy’s promise as quickly as they did with Night Of Thunder seven years earlier.

Bayside Boy’s only catalogued lot at Tattersalls Craven was withdrawn and his three representatives at Doncaster made £15,000, £16,000 and £18,000. But his draft at Fairyhouse a month later, in which time he had posted six winners and a second from just ten runners, contained six horses who sold for €50,000 or more including two fillies who commanded prices of €175,000 and €150,000.

In some respects, then, Bayside Boy is exceeding market expectations even more dramatically than Night Of Thunder did. What he is doing really is exciting.

Early racecourse results

Night Of Thunder was represented by his first winner when Expressionist – one of those six-figure lots at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale – scored on his debut for Charlie Appleby in an Ascot novice stakes on May 11.

Bayside Boy was much quicker out of the blocks, putting his first winner on the board when Blessed Voyager prevailed by a head on his first outing for Ralph Beckett in a Newbury maiden on April 17.

Looking back, it was auspicious that both sires got off the mark thanks to their progeny winning at top tracks that always attract strong fields for two-year-old races.

Night Of Thunder had notched three individual winners in Britain and Ireland by the time Royal Ascot came around in his freshman season whereas the faster-starting Bayside Boy had twice as many.

However, the two sires put in an eerily similar performance at the royal meeting seven years apart, as they both fielded two runners during the week, with one finishing just out of the places and the other faring less well.

Arapaho Gold supplied Bayside Boy with his first stakes winner Credit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Night Of Thunder had Sun Power finish fourth to Pinatubo in the Chesham Stakes and Expressionist come ninth in the Norfolk Stakes, while Bayside Boy had Sale Shark run fifth in the new-look Windsor Castle Stakes – though first home on the unfavoured far side of the track – and Our Boy Bailey come 11th in the same contest.

Bayside Boy has also beaten Night Of Thunder to the punch when it comes to delivering a black-type winner, but only just.

His first was Arapaho Gold, who remained unbeaten in three starts by scoring in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury on July 17, and his second was Belisa Bay, who struck in the Listed Criterium de Bequet at Mont-de-Marsan on July 26. They give him a smashing stakes-winner-to-runner ratio of 7.69 per cent up to Monday.

Night Of Thunder was represented by his first black-type winner when Under The Stars struck in the Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot on July 27 – although, to be fair, that was a Pattern race, which Bayside Boy’s progeny haven’t succeeded in yet.

Bayside Boy is, therefore, once again ahead of where Night Of Thunder was with his racecourse delegates going into Glorious Goodwood in 2019, in certain ways at least.

What the future holds

However, Bayside Boy will have to go some to keep pace with Night Of Thunder this season, as the older sire went into overdrive in the second half of his freshman year.

Thunderous became Night Of Thunder’s second black-type winner in the Listed Denford Stakes at Newbury in mid-August and Molatham became his third in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster in September, while Cacciante, Keep Busy, Night Colours and Pocket Square all scored in stakes races in mainland Europe in a remarkably fruitful three-week spell across October and November.

Night Of Thunder came up with four other stakes-placed runners in his freshman season and there was a ring of quality about many of his other winners too: the likes of No Limit Credit, who landed a valuable BBAG sales race; Think Big, who took the notable scalp of Millisle in a Down Royal race and finished fourth in Listed company; and unexposed exciting sorts Acquitted, Dubai Love and Thundering Nights, the last-named of whom became the sire’s first Group 1 scorer and the dam of this year’s Oaks heroine Thundering On.

Bayside Boy certainly has the ammunition to maintain and improve on his already excellent results. Several of his runners have suggested they can win black-type races, including last Thursday’s narrowly beaten Star Stakes second Bayside View, Monday’s wide-margin Galway maiden winner Trean and the aforementioned Windsor Castle Stakes and Rose Bowl Stakes fifth Sale Shark – who is set to contest the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood today.

Molatham was Night Of Thunder's third stakes winner Credit: John Grossick 07710461723

Bayside Boy also has lots of unraced progeny with strong profiles to come: for example that 300,000gns yearling, a colt out of Fairy Dancer named Bayside Waltz and trained by Andrew Balding; or the €175,000 breezer, a half-sister to Sirenia Stakes winners Brown Sugar and Burnt Sugar called Bint Bayside Boy and with James Tate.

So, it isn’t entirely out of the question that Bayside Boy will match Night Of Thunder’s freshman feats, although it is still odds-against that it will happen in my book.

But that is only because Night Of Thunder’s statistics really were out of this world: that can’t be stressed enough. No other British or Irish-based sires with at least 40 first-crop two-year-old runners since him have managed to get within five percentage points of his black-type winners strike-rate during their freshman season.

This is truly a case of ‘comparisons are odious’, because Bayside Boy could fall a little short of Night Of Thunder’s first-season record and still be considered an outstanding sire who upgrades his stock in his own right.

Looking at what he’s already achieved with his earliest runners this season, that’s exactly what he appears to be, to my eyes at least.

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