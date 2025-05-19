Super sires and a momentous matriarch – the talking points in Lockinge hero Lead Artist's pedigree

Good Morning Bloodstock is an exclusive daily email sent by the Racing Post bloodstock team and published here as a free sample.

But how, for example, am I supposed to write about Saturday’s Lockinge Stakes winner Lead Artist while maintaining a semblance of brevity? His background is chock-full of stimulating talking points.

I reckon I could easily bash out five thousand words on his sire, dam and immediate ancestors, as well as a few more distant ones, but I’m mindful that store horses are selling at Doncaster today and sunshine is forecast for most of Britain and Ireland, so readers will likely have better things to do than trawl through another long-winded genealogical essay.

Here instead, then, is my attempt at being more succinct: a summary of the three most important elements of Lead Artist’s breeding. A deconstructed pedigree analysis, if you will.

1. Another feather in the cap for his sire

Lead Artist became the 61st Group/Grade 1 winner for Darley’s outstanding patriarch Dubawi with his narrow defeat of Dancing Gemini in the Lockinge and the third of the sire’s offspring to land the Newbury showpiece after Night Of Thunder and Modern Games.

He is, however, only the second top-level winner by Dubawi bred and owned by Juddmonte, after Prix du Jockey Club hero New Bay, which is perhaps a little surprising when the operation must have sent the stallion plenty of its blue-chip mares over the years.

Mind you, Juddmonte has had a few near misses with progeny of Dubawi, with Time Test finishing second in two Grade 1s in the US and third behind Hawkbill in the Eclipse, and Forge running a slightly unlucky third in the Maker’s 46 Mile.

Also, like London buses, a third Group 1 winner by Dubawi for Juddmonte could arrive sooner rather than later if last month’s impressive Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Zanzoun has made a swift recovery from the small hold-up that ruled her out of the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches.

Juddmonte has rightly kept faith in Dubawi, as it chose him to be the first mating for last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe victress Bluestocking this season and as the cover for the mighty Enable from 2022 to 2024.

Dubawi, the sire of Lead Artist, enjoying some downtime in his paddock at Dalham Hall Credit: Edward Whitaker

The organisation can, after all, claim some of the glory for Dubawi's emergence as a champion on the track and at stud, having bred his broodmare sire Deploy.

Lead Artist, a four-year-old entire, will no doubt be given a decent chance as a stallion in future, especially when Dubawi’s sons are flying so high – New Bay coming up with last Thursday’s clear-cut Dante Stakes winner Pride Of Arras, Night Of Thunder maintaining his constant stream of stakes scorers with Chicago Critic and Kon Tiki in the past week, and so on.

It will be intriguing to see whether Juddmonte stands the horse at its Banstead Manor Stud. With the increasingly important New Bay having been majority-sold and stood by Ballylinch Stud, the operation might just be minded to stick rather than twist this time.

Whoever ends up standing Lead Artist will no doubt have to endure breeders grumbling about the colt’s lack of juvenile form. But at least they can point to New Bay, who managed only a second placing on his sole start at two, and in late November to boot, and has proved that he can deliver talented two-year-olds as well as older horses.

Lead Artist might very well become an invaluable addition to the European stallion ranks but, it has to be said, it was a bit of a shame that his initial Group 1 victory – and, therefore, his first downpayment on securing a stallion role – came at the expense of Camelot’s son Dancing Gemini.

Sons of Dubawi proliferate in studs across Europe, but those by Camelot very much do not. Hopefully compensation awaits for the runner-up.

2. Frankel’s daughters dazzling at stud

Prepare to pick your jaw up off the floor: Frankel is turning out to be as good a broodmare sire as he was a racehorse and sire.

Lead Artist is the third top-level winner out of a daughter of Banstead Manor Stud’s all-round champion after last year’s Prix de Diane heroine Sparkling Plenty and this month’s promoted Poule d’Essai des Pouliches scorer Zarigana.

He was also the second stakes winner with Frankel as damsire on Newbury’s card on Saturday after Eydon, Prince Faisal’s homebred son of Olden Times who returned to form in the Aston Park Stakes.

More and more smart maternal grandchildren of Frankel emerge with every passing week, such as the aforementioned Zanzoun, bred on the same cross as Lead Artist, and recent debut Chantilly two-year-old winner Kimi Rey, a daughter of Kingman, like Sparkling Plenty.

It seems a safe bet that Frankel will eventually take the place of his father Galileo at the head of the broodmare sire table when Galileo’s daughters are no longer represented by runners in great numbers (although that won’t be for a while).

Frankel’s efficacy as a broodmare sire should also underpin the continued success of the Juddmonte breeding operation, which will naturally own more of his daughters than other entities.

Frankel: sensational racehorse, sire and now broodmare sire Credit: Edward Whitaker

Juddmonte has gained two new promising three-year-old winners out of its world-famous resident’s daughters in recent weeks. Previse, a daughter of Oasis Dream distantly related to Lead Artist, defied odds of 80-1 to score in a Haydock novice stakes, and Marlowe, a son of Siyouni and Midday’s Listed-winning daughter Mori, hosed up on debut at Chantilly.

It was of course always a no-brainer that Frankel mares would be an improving ingredient in a pedigree, especially when the sire has only ever covered the cream of the broodmare ranks, and yet there were still at least ten of them who could have been bought for £20,000 or less at the sales this winter.

For all that high praise of Frankel, it’s worth pointing out that he is enduring a slow start to the season in the general sires table for the second year in a row. He is yet to put a Pattern winner on the board in Europe in 2025, and his high-class daughters Lake Victoria and Red Letter disappointed by finishing unplaced in the 1,000 Guineas.

He has at least gained two Listed Oaks trial winners in Giselle and Minnie Hauk in recent weeks, while Damysus wasn’t disgraced in second in the Dante and would hold a decent chance if he lines up for the Derby. Lake Victoria and Red Letter weren’t beaten all that far in the Newmarket Classic either, so there’s probably no need to press the panic button yet.

But still, Frankel’s fallow periods are a reminder of how spoiled we were by Galileo, who rarely, if ever, suffered temporary slumps during his pomp.

3. Hasili such a marvellous matriarch

Lead Artist’s maternal granddam Hasili should need no introduction. But, as a brief recap of the 1991-foaled Kahyasi mare’s achievements, she won four of her 17 starts, including the Listed Prix des Sablonnets at Nantes.

Hasili was far from the best-performed filly ever to retire into Juddmonte’s broodmare band, and she was plain and physically unimposing, but she produced five individual Group/Grade 1 winners in Banks Hill, Heat Haze, Intercontinental, Champs Elysees and Cacique (all by Danehill, bar the Green Desert mare Heat Haze) to equal a record also held by Chaldee in South America and Eight Carat in Australasia.

Hasili is unlucky not to hold the record outright, as her first foal Dansili (also by Danehill) finished in the top three in six top-level events, including when beaten a neck and a nose into third in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, and her eighth foal Deluxe (by Storm Cat) split the top-notch pair Sarafina and Hibaayeb when second in the Prix Saint-Alary when the race was still a Group 1.

Hasili (second left) with her daughters (l-r) Banks Hill, Heat Haze and Intercontinental Credit: Juddmonte

Hasili has proved to be an incredibly important influence. Dansili supplied 24 individual Group/Grade 1 winners at Banstead Manor Stud including a world champion in Harbinger, as well as the dams of Bluestocking, Expert Eye, Los Angeles, Magic Wand and Uni.

Dansili stood under the Juddmonte banner alongside Cacique and Champs Elysees for periods. Both those full-brothers also delivered multiple top-flight winners but Cacique suffered from fertility problems and Champs Elysees was switched to jumps duty when he fell off commercial breeders’ radar.

Hasili’s Group/Grade 1-winning daughters produced no superstars but lots of black-type horses, and each has her own expanding dynasty.

Banks Hill came up with Prix Jean Romanet heroine Romantica and Listed winner Ideal World, and she features as the third dam of Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere victor and young Sumbe stallion Belbek.

Heat Haze is the dam of Australian Group 1 winner Mirage Dancer, who is now winning plenty of fans as a National Hunt sire at Capital Stud, as well as Forge and Ironclad, also placed in international elite races.

Intercontinental meanwhile produced Group 3 winner Wendla and is the granddam of Masen, a Grade 3 winner at Belmont who narrowly missed out on becoming another top-level winner for this family when headed on the line in the Maker’s Mark Mile three years ago.

Very Good News, an unraced daughter of Empire Maker and Hasili, also did her bit for family honour by producing Irish St Leger third Weekender and dual Listed-placed Media Stream.

For his part, Lead Artist is descended from the last of Hasili’s ten offspring, the 2011-foaled Oasis Dream mare Responsible, who never made it to the track.

He is the first produce of Responsible’s daughter Obligate, who was clearly very talented, as she showed when winning the Prix de Sandringham, but also had a tendency to race too freely and paid for it in her last two starts when weakening into third behind Laurens in the Prix Rothschild and eighth behind Circus Maximus in the Prix du Moulin.

Obligate (left): dam of Lockinge winner Lead Artist was a winner of the Prix de Sandringham during her own racing career Credit: Getty Images

Dubawi, renowned for transmitting mental soundness to his stock, was a wise choice for such a headstrong filly. Luckily Lead Artist inherited the right genes from each parent, and he races prominently like his dam, but with more restraint and resolve, perhaps thanks to his sire.

Obligate visited Dubawi again in 2023, the result being a yearling filly. She also has a two-year-old colt by No Nay Never who is unnamed. She appears to have been rested last year, and was booked for Too Darn Hot this season.

Needless to say, Juddmonte doesn’t let go of female relations of Hasili very often; certainly not when they’re young and untried, anyway.

The operation did sell Very Good News and Responsible in their middle age at the last two renewals of the Tattersalls December Mares Sale – the first times progeny of Hasili were offered at public auction, more than three decades after the mare’s birth.

Very Good News, who made 170,000gns, has a New Bay yearling colt bred by Norelands and Ben Sangster, and Responsible, who fetched 280,000gns, foaled a New Bay colt in January for Hamwood Stud. Connections ought to be well pleased with the pedigrees of those youngsters in light of recent events.

