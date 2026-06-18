'She was a fair handful alright' – Lillie Langtry's breeder looks back as her tail-female line is victorious yet again

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Good Morning Bloodstock is an exclusive daily email sent by the Racing Post bloodstock team and published here as a free sample.

On this occasion, Martin Stevens speaks to Kevin Lynch, breeder of brilliant racemare turned blue hen, Lillie Langtry, whose daughter produced Queen Mary winner Victorious – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

All you need do is click on the link above, sign up and then read at your leisure each weekday morning from 7am.

Victorious, who lived up to her name in stunning style in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot yesterday, is first and foremost a fine achievement for Westerberg, the vehicle of her breeders and joint-owners Georg and Emily von Opel, as well as their racing partners at Coolmore.

She is by Coolmore's late titan sire Wootton Bassett and out of Limerick maiden winner Heaven On Earth, by the operation’s phenomenal breed-shaper Galileo. The dam, still only ten, has produced four winners from as many foals of racing age, including this month’s Oaks third Sugar Island and former Give Thanks Stakes runner-up Mother Nature.

Heaven On Earth is also a full-sister to three Classic winners, namely the marvellous Minding, Empress Josephine and Tuesday, as well as a Group 3 winner in Kissed By Angels. Minding meanwhile has produced the National Stakes winner and St James’s Palace Stakes runner-up Henry Longfellow, who has just completed his second season standing at Coolmore.

But a tip of the hat must also go to small breeder Kevin Lynch of Ballinahown Stud near Fermoy in County Cork, as he is the man who founded this flourishing family. He bred Lillie Langtry, who won the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot for Coolmore 16 years ago and went on to strike up that fruitful relationship with Galileo that produced Minding and all of her sensational siblings.

Lynch – who is also the father of Barry, one of the hardest-working and most amiable bloodstock agents on the circuit – modestly plays down his part in the history of this emerging dynasty, though.

“Lillie Langtry has been the most amazing mare,” he says. “But all credit goes to the people who own her and sent her to Galileo: that was the foundation of it. She and her descendants are in great hands, as the fellas at Coolmore and Ballydoyle are just amazing horsepeople.

“Funnily enough, Victorious has trodden a very similar path to Lillie Langtry. Her grandmother also won her first two starts over six furlongs at Naas, including the Group 3 Fillies Sprint Stakes, but whereas Lillie Langtry was just beaten in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, Victorious dropped back to five furlongs for the Queen Mary.

“Whether that was just Aidan O’Brien keeping his best two-year-old fillies apart this week, I don’t know, but it’s some achievement for him and his team to pull that off.”

Lillie Langtry, by Coolmore’s rags-to-riches sire Danehill Dancer, was bred by Lynch out of Hoity Toity, a Gainsborough Stud-bred daughter of Darshaan from the family of top sprinters turned sires Great Commotion and Lead On Time.

Hoity Toity was bought by Lynch as an unraced three-year-old for 15,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale of 2002, through Sean O’Sullivan’s Corrin Stud.

“It’s a long time ago now!” Lynch exclaims with a puff of the cheeks when asked for his memories of Hoity Toity and the infant Lillie Langtry.

“When you’re a small breeder like us, there isn’t much science to it – you just try to get what you think is the best you can afford on your budget,” he continues. “Danehill Dancer had stood beside us at Castlehyde Stud for a good while before he made a name for himself and moved to Coolmore. We always liked him when he was here, and that’s why we used him.

“We sold Lillie Langtry as a foal [to Ashtown House Stud for 70,000gns]. She was a fair handful alright. She was a fiery, headstrong filly in those days, and you could see that in the way she often battled back in her races. To breed a Group 1 winner at Royal Ascot was fantastic, and it’s great to be associated with a mare who’s gone on to become a blue hen.”

Lillie Langtry (second from right) wins the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Racing Post

Lillie Langtry didn’t make a fortune for Lynch but her exploits ensured that Hoity Toity’s next two foals born at Ballinahown Stud sold well.

“We got fairly well paid for all the relations we had afterwards, and we sold Hoity Toity privately to Bjorn Nielsen after Lillie Langtry arrived on the scene,” says Lynch. “When you’re only a small outfit you have to cash them in.

“I’d have loved to have kept a filly from the family but we didn’t manage to do it, we just couldn’t turn down the dough at the time. You need to be very well-off to be able to afford to keep those sorts of animals. You just hope that another mare like that will come around again but in reality it doesn’t happen all that often. She might be the only one in our lifetime. I hope not, though.

“Barry and I do a bit between the two of us. We actually bred True Test, who’s in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot this week, with some other guys. Barry found the dam out in America. True Test ran down the field in the 1,000 Guineas last time and she’ll be towards the bottom of the betting tomorrow, but she won her first two races and one of the partners had her in the Great British Bonus scheme, so that gave them a bit of a kick.”

Lynch might have got out of Hoity Toity’s tail-female line more than a decade ago but thanks to Henry Longfellow’s retirement to Coolmore last year he was given the opportunity to renew his relationship with the family, and he seized it.

“We have a very nice Henry Longfellow colt foal out of Harpist, who produced Star Of Orion, a good horse for Ralph Beckett,” he says. “Harpist, by the way, is a Danehill Dancer mare, so there’s a bit of inbreeding there. We actually figured the colt was so nice that we put the mare back in foal to Henry Longfellow, so we’ll see how that works out.”

Lynch might humbly bat away any suggestion that he is in any way responsible for the thriving family whose latest superstar member is Victorious, but there is no mistaking the pride and pleasure he derived from breeding Lillie Langtry.

“I can’t be big-headed about it in any way because it was just luck,” he says. “At the end of the day I think this game is all about numbers. The more ammunition you have, the better your chance of hitting the target. It’s the same if you’re racing them. You’re better off owning ten per cent of ten horses rather than owning 100 per cent of one horse.

“But Lillie Langtry certainly brings back some good memories. The day she won at Royal Ascot was my best moment on a racecourse. She did it so easily. I was there with Barry and my wife Suzanne and it was just fantastic.

“I remember being on top of the weighing room looking down at her coming in, and realising that my phone was jumping around in my pocket. The next thing, I saw Christy Grassick looking up at me, pointing at his phone and mouthing ‘answer that will you?’. He brought us down and introduced us to the Coolmore partners, which was a lovely gesture and good fun.”

Lynch doesn’t allow himself to be misty-eyed for long, though. Like many plucky horsepeople who provide a solid base to the breeding industry, he might be a small operator but he has big ambitions.

“It’s lovely to think about those days, and it’s always a thrill when you see another descendant of Lillie Langtry win a big race, but you’ve got to keep looking forward,” he says.

“I wouldn’t mind one or two more like her before I stop. I’ll keep trying, anyway.”

Refer a friend!

If you have a friend who would like to receive Good Morning Bloodstock please send the following link where they can sign up.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts with other Good Morning Bloodstock readers by emailing gmb@racingpost.com

Must-read story

This story is exclusive to Racing Post + Ultimate subscribers. Sign up here to get unlimited access to our premium stories.

“We’re trying to move the breeding side of the business forward,” says Opulence Thoroughbreds director George Gill about a high-profile mare purchase.

Pedigree pick

Spirit Tango was put up in this space on Monday, when she was due to make her debut for Ralph Beckett at Chepstow, but she was a non-runner due to a rash. Hopefully healed now, she is set to have her first outing in the six-furlong fillies’ maiden at Yarmouth today (2.05) instead.

As a reminder, she is by leading precocity source Sioux Nation and out of Jolie Chanson, an unraced daughter of Mount Nelson from the family of top sprinter Starman, which makes her a half-sister to four winners, including Listed scorer Majestic Dawn and Mill Reef Stakes runner-up Rousing Encore.

Spirit Tango cost a fair few bob too. She was bought by Ballyphilip Stud from breeder Hunting Hill Stud for €185,000 at the Goffs November Foal Sale and resold by Ballyphilip Stud to Henry Lascelles for 475,000gns at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.