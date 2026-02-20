'She had a five per cent chance of surviving' – how a miracle mare went from bleak prognosis to black-type glory

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Seeing Queens Gamble leaping enthusiastically over her fences and galloping determinedly up the run-in to win the Listed mares’ novice chase at Wincanton on Saturday you’d have no idea that she had knocked on death’s door less than a year ago.

The eight-year-old daughter of Getaway, also successful at Listed level in a bumper and over hurdles in her youth, was enjoying her holidays at her owner and breeder Alex Frost’s Ladyswood Stud in Wiltshire last spring when her health took a turn for the worse.

Her physical deterioration was easy to distinguish as she is usually an exuberant character. Longtime readers might remember that Frost, CEO of the UK Tote Group, told us in this space a few years ago that she is affectionate with children, bops along to music on the stable radio and lies down in strange positions in her paddock.

Yard manager Emily Matten takes up the tale, saying: “She’d had a disappointing end to last season, which was unusual for her, and when she came home in April she wasn’t quite herself either. She normally knows exactly where she is, drops her bags off and gets into the swing of eating and piling the weight back on. But this time she wasn’t quite Queenie.

“A fortnight later the girls on my small team, who know the horses here really well, told me that Queenie was a bit off her breakfast. I watched her closely for 20 minutes in the field and decided she wasn’t right. She was rolling around a lot and sitting like a dog.

“I kept her in and she got progressively worse, showing all the usual colic symptoms, so I called the vet out and she was put on some pretty strong painkillers. I took her down to Breadstone [veterinary hospital] and she underwent surgery that night.”

Henry Tremaine, a veterinary surgeon based at Breadstone, describes Queens Gamble’s colic as “severe” but says the operation was quite routine. “My colleague Chris Wright performed the surgery and it revealed inflammation of her large colon,” he explains.

“It was replaced, cleaned out and stitched back together, and then she went through the normal rehabilitation process and eventually went home.”

Severe colic can end horses’ careers, even lives, as was so sadly the case with Roaring Lion and Sea Of Class, but it isn’t always catastrophic: Camelot, for one, raced on after surgery to treat the condition, although he was never the same afterwards.

What makes Queens Gamble’s return to the winner’s enclosure at the weekend so remarkable is that she colicked again last spring and was operated on for a second time in the space of a few weeks.

Not every horse would be given that chance, but Frost and his family have a brassbound emotional attachment to this one, as she was foaled at his brother-in-law Ed Galvin’s Ardmulchan Stud in County Meath at around the same time that Galvin’s mother Gina passed away and, inexplicably, she has a G marked on her forehead.

She also provided her former trainer Oliver Sherwood with poignant big-race success at large odds when he was suffering from cancer.

“Queenie had come home after ten days in the hospital and was doing well,” says Matten. “Alex and his family were hand-grazing her, she was putting on weight, and she was back to her normal self. One day in the middle of May we were visited by Amy Deans, who looks after her at Harry Derham’s, and Johnny Burke, who rode the mare, and everyone was saying how amazing she looked. But then, out of nowhere, she had another bout of colic that night.

“It was much worse this time. I rang the on-call vet and she said to take her straight down to the hospital. Thank God we did that, as she was pretty much on the floor of the lorry by the time we got there. The vets said that she had flipped her colon. I never dared ask, but I gather that she was given only a five per cent chance of surviving the second surgery.”

Putting a more medical spin on Queens Gamble’s condition last May, Tremaine says: “We didn’t expect her to get the second colic, as the first hadn’t been a particularly high-risk one. Once you close them up and they’re back on their feet things are out of your control to a certain degree. But, unfortunately, the recurrence was pretty severe.

“Luckily the mare is well thought of by Alex and his team, and they gave us the opportunity to re-operate, which is quite unusual. We weren’t sure what we would find when we opened her up but we soon saw that some of the inflamed bits of intestine were stuck together, which isn’t atypical – they get a bit like velcro.

“If the adhesions had been more extensive they would have been inoperable but fortunately they were sufficiently localised that I was able to chop out the bits that were stuck and to join things back together to leave them in a satisfactory state and give her a chance. She then had to go through another round of post-surgical rehab, which was a rocky ride.”

Matten has pictures of Queens Gamble in the hospital after her second operation. The mare looks gaunt and frail but her ears are still pricked and she has a familiar glint in her eye.

“Oh, she looked awful,” says Matten. “We all went to see her and I think we all privately thought to ourselves that she wasn’t ever going to be coming home.

“Mind you, she’s a clever girl. She was in the hospital the second time for so long that she figured out that if she put her head down and looked sad then someone would hand-graze her, and because of that she ended up getting hand-grazed a lot.

“She does the same when she’s here: the minute you arrive on the yard she dings the top of her stable door to tell you she’s there and is ready to go out. She knows what she's doing.”

Queens Gamble eventually returned home to Ladyswood Stud in early June and was stabled in a foaling box equipped with cameras so that she would be under 24-hour surveillance.

She gave the team monitoring her a fright one evening when she started throwing herself around her box. The vets were called, at great expense as it was out of hours, but it turned out to be a false alarm. She was just being her old idiosyncratic self, it transpired.

“She really is a funny girl,” says Matten. “I told Amy she’d done that, while showing no signs of colic, and Amy told me she always did that in the racing stable when she didn’t like her neighbour. The strange thing is that it was her own mum in the next box!"

Queens Gamble: "She’s just such an amazing character" Credit: Mark Cranham

The quirky Queens Gambit was initially given light work, being walked in-hand and lunged to rebuild her core, but she recovered extraordinarily quickly considering she was operated on twice in close succession, and so her exercise regime was soon escalated.

“She was getting a bit fresh and opinionated, and if she’d been any other horse you’d think about getting on her,” says Matten. “We waited until early August and asked Amy to come and sit on her for the first time since her surgery – first, because we weren’t sure how she would respond, and Amy’s riding skills are much better than mine, and second, because it was the right thing to do. Amy is devoted to her, she followed her from Oliver’s to Harry’s.

“We legged Amy up in the lunge ring and we never looked back. Queenie was grand. I rode her most days in between lunging for a couple of weeks after that and then we got her back trotting and cantering. She always used to do a huge, showy trot, and we weren’t sure she’d ever be able to do it again after her two surgeries, but she did it twice for me.

“As the weeks went on I was cantering her away, and she was getting fresher and fresher, and I was getting windier and windier, so I took her up a gallop we have here with a steep incline, and she clean ran away with me. She was back in Harry’s yard the week after that.”

Queens Gamble was under no pressure from her connections to go back into training, but she was giving every indication that she was ready to race again and so she was returned to Derham in early September – with a long list of instructions.

“She was given a very restricted diet when she came out of hospital, she had to have six feeds a day at strict intervals, and it was all very bland,” says Matten. “She had to have lots of hand-grazing, but not too much grass, and a lot of corn oil, which I had to go to Waitrose to source as, being her, she didn’t like the Tesco stuff.

“She also had to have as much turnout as she could have, which isn’t necessarily that easy for a trainer to provide, and she couldn’t have many antibiotics throughout the year, which is hard for racehorses in training too.

“Harry had all these demands from us and the vets but he was amazing. He really took her under his wing. He built her her own little paddock so that she could have a lot of turnout, and I’ve also noticed she has the nice Waitrose corn oil outside her stable.

“She’s not been the easiest to train, with all her niggles and her problems over the summer, and the main thing is that he’s never pushed her. The vets said that even if she looked ready to do harder exercise, or race, just to take a pull and wait for another week.”

Derham duly exercised patience with Queens Gamble and he has been rewarded for doing so. She finished a distant third of four runners on her reappearance at Bangor in November before running a more encouraging third in a competitive handicap chase at Musselburgh earlier this month.

She was full of beans and foot-perfect at Wincanton on Saturday, easily accounting for her long odds-on rival Bluey. “We'll thoroughly enjoy this because a lot of people have put a lot of work into her, and it's satisfying for them,” reported her trainer after the race.

One of the people who put a lot of work into her couldn’t bear to watch her beloved charge in her moment of glory, though.

“I didn’t go to Wincanton and in fact I didn’t even watch the race live,” says Matten. “I put my phone upstairs and hoovered my house instead. It was too emotional after everything we’d been through last summer. I cried for two hours after she won, as did Amy.

“I still can’t believe it’s happened. I thought last year we’d be doing well just to get her back into training and rebuild her core so that she could carry a foal, but she’s just so tough, it’s unbelievable. Everyone involved with her deserved that moment.

“So many people put a lot of work into her – all the team here and Alex and Olivia and their children, as they put in a lot of time and effort into hand-grazing her. Amy was a really important part of the story, as she knows Queenie so well that she was able to tell us when she was being herself and when something wasn’t right.”

Plans now call for Queens Gamble to be covered by Golden Horn, and she might run again this spring, possibly in foal to the leading dual-purpose stallion.

“I’m not sure I want her home, there’s too many emotions bound up with her,” says Matten with a laugh. “I’ve said to Harry his boxes look big enough for foaling.”

Tremaine is resolutely staid as he discusses Queens Gamble’s return from the precipice of death – "in order to function we have to remain dispassionate,” he says – but a note of pride about his former patient’s exploits is nevertheless unmistakable.

“It’s often curtains in the case of repeat colic,” he says. “For many horses, especially commercial racehorses, it’s one strike and you’re out, but Queens Gamble had a second chance thanks to her owners.

“She was pretty ill last summer, having had two big operations in a relatively short space of time, and by that point we’d done all we could surgically: there was nothing to be gained with further surgery, it would only have made the situation worse.

“She was in our intensive care stable for a long time, and required a lot of attentive nursing through that, and then she had a few hiccups after she returned home, but after two and a half months she resumed light work and it escalated from there.

“I was thrilled when she won at the weekend. In my job you usually only hear feedback when things go pear-shaped, so this made a really nice change. It made all the effort last year worthwhile, and gives us cause for optimism that some horses who have serious surgery twice can recover well and flourish."

Queens Gamble really has led a life less ordinary, with her mystical markings and peculiar nature, and now her fight back from double colic surgery to win a black-type race. It makes you wonder what sort of miracles she will perform in her career as a broodmare.

“Alex, Olivia and Ed threw everything at her to survive, no matter what, but it was never about getting her back racing or becoming a broodmare really,” says Matten. “If it was all so that Queenie could live on in a quiet retirement in the garden, they would've done it.

“She’s just such an amazing character. She told us she wasn’t ready to lie down and accept her fate.”

