Recalling a brilliantly bold international campaign that taught us something about the adaptability of pedigrees

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On this occasion, Martin Stevens revisits one of Clive Brittain's greatest training feats – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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Oh, how I miss Clive Brittain’s presence in the training ranks. The former master of Carlburg Stables in Newmarket was imbued with a spirit of adventure and sense of fun that is all too rare these days. It was not for nothing that his biography was titled The Smiling Pioneer.

I have a bit of an obsession with Brittain due to his horses being a regular presence in all the big races when I first got into the sport, even when they didn’t have the most obvious chances of success. For that reason I’ve already devoted editions of Good Morning Bloodstock to his signature fillies Pebbles, Sayyedati and User Friendly, all of whom benefited from his belief in the theory of ‘you’ve got to be in it to win it’.

I’m writing about another of Brittain’s outstanding training feats today, even though it was achieved with a colt who left little of note in his second career as a budget stallion, and this is supposed to be a breeding forum. Sorry, but dealer’s choice and all that.

The reason I’m returning to my pet subject is that this weekend marks the 40th anniversary of Brittain taking on one of his most audacious challenges, in sending Bold Arrangement to the US to take on the locals in the Kentucky Derby, and going incredibly close to pulling it off.

Brittain had intended to run Labienus and Theocritus, smart colts owned by Tony Richards, to Churchill Downs in 1978 but was unable to go through with the scheme due to travel restrictions, and the idea was put on ice. It was Pebbles’ victory in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Aqueduct seven years later that redoubled connections’ determination to win America’s most famous race.

Grahame Jones, writing in the LA Times in February 1986, reported: “Clive Brittain has returned home, flying back to England with Pebbles’ 1985 Eclipse Award under one arm and a dossier of information on American horse racing under the other.

“Of the two items, the second is perhaps the more important. The first represents something already accomplished – Pebbles having earned her Eclipse as best female turf horse of 1985 for her victory in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Turf.

“The dossier, on the other hand, represents the future, in particular Brittain’s intention to build upon his Breeders’ Cup success. His plans are ambitious and include sending horses to the post in the Kentucky Derby, Arlington Million and Breeders’ Cup this year.

“Europe’s leading money-winning trainer last year, Brittain believes in the future of transatlantic racing. He predicts that an increasing number of European horses will be competing in the US in years to come and that more and more American horses will be sent to race in Europe.

“Brittain wants to be in the vanguard of that movement. An unassuming man with a quiet, confident air, he has set his own sights on conquering the colonies and apparently has the horses to give it a try.”

Brittain didn’t hang around in trying to turn his dreams of Kentucky Derby glory into reality, with another of Richards’ useful colts, Bold Arrangement, chosen for the assignment because he raced on the pace, which the trainer reasoned would suit American racing, and didn’t always give 100 per cent in the final furlong, the hope being the kickback on the dirt would fire him up a little.

Clive Brittain trained out of Carlburg Stables in Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bold Arrangement – a leggy, rangy colt whose sire Persian Bold had come up with top US performers Kings Island and Persian Tiara among his early crops, which might have contributed to him being selected for the job – was bred by Lennie Peacock of Manor House Stud in Middleham out of Arrangement, a Floribunda half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Lindsay, and was bought as a yearling for 12,500gns.

He won his first three starts at two, in a Goodwood maiden and minor events at Nottingham and Leicester, before embarking on a highly Brittainesque spree of commendable efforts in black-type races in the rest of his juvenile campaign. He finished fourth in the Richmond Stakes and second in the Seaton Delaval Stakes, won the Solario Stakes, and then ran third in the Prix de la Salamandre, second in the Grand Criterium and second again in the Futurity, although he was demoted to fourth in that race after wandering and causing interference.

Bold Arrangement was talked of as a 2,000 Guineas candidate at the end of his two-year-old season but after the Kentucky Derby plan was hatched his training regime was altered. He was exercised on a track made of crushed seashells to resemble the US dirt surface and comprising tight left-hand turns that had been laid at Newmarket to help prepare Pebbles for the Breeders’ Cup.

Bold Arrangement finished third of four – his rivals all older horses – in the Doncaster Mile on the opening day of the Flat season, but Brittain wasn’t despondent as he felt that the colt needed a stronger pace and a turning track, and so he was flown to New York and then vanned down to Kentucky, complete with a supply of Guinness to mix into his feed.

Bold Arrangement justified Brittain’s faith in him. He flew home to finish a close third in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland under Pat Eddery ten days before the Kentucky Derby, in which he was partnered by Chris McCarron due to Eddery having been suspended.

The British invasion provided plenty of amusement for the local press.

“In recent years, foreigners have stuck their flags into many traditionally American competitions, including the US Open tennis tournament (won by Czechs), the Masters (Germans and Spaniards), the America’s Cup (Australians) and the American League East (Canadians), so why not horses?” wrote Mitch Albom in the Detroit Free Press that spring.

“Especially horses who drink beer and skip showers. You gotta like that. Every morning here at Churchill Downs, Bold Arrangement goes for his track run and works up a nice sweat. Then, instead of being hosed off like the American horses, he lies in the grass, rolls on one side, then turns over and does the other. Sort of an organic towel-off. His mane isn’t blow-dried, either.

“‘Helps keep the natural oils in the body,’ explains Raymond Richards, a grey-haired British industrial investor who co-owns the horse with his brother, Anthony. ‘Besides, it’s a bit chilly out here, isn’t it? Why take a chance on a cold?’

“Yeah. My college buddies used to say the same thing. And like them, after a good workout, Bold Arrangement likes to chow down on some feed, mixed with a couple of cans of beer. Guinness Stout, naturally. Imported. What did you expect? Budweiser? Did he fly first-class?

'He likes the taste of the beer,' says Anthony Richards. 'It’s quite something.'

“Yes. Quite. Roger. Cheerio. Supah-dupah. OK. Sorry. The sound of British accents here in bluegrass country is actually sort of refreshing. Only two British horses have won this race, one in 1917, the other in 1959. But it has been a dozen years since hoofs from the Motherland even kicked up Kentucky Derby dirt, which is part of the problem. Most British horses race on grass. Switching to dirt is like a racquetball player switching to tennis.”

Bold Arrangement’s effort in the Run For The Roses was serious business, though. He was respected by bettors, being sent off a 9-1 chance, and his performance was as impressive as it could be without him winning. He swept past the leaders on the home turn and took a narrow lead at the top of the stretch, looking like he might just do it, but he was passed on the inside by Ferdinand in the final furlong and went down by two and a quarter lengths to that rival.

The magnificent display hadn’t come in a weak Kentucky Derby either. Ferdinand won a slew of Grade 1 races, including the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 1987, and the third home Broad Brush was also a top-notcher. Snow Chief, a disappointing 11th as favourite at Churchill Downs, redeemed himself by beating Broad Brush and Ferdinand to take the Preakness Stakes.

Brittain had hoped that Bold Arrangement could also compete in the second leg of the US Triple Crown at Pimlico, but the US department of agriculture had approved the horse for only two races and wouldn't extend the permit.

Bold Arrangement returned home and, Brittain being Brittain, was pitched into lots more top-flight races throughout 1986, with mixed results. He finished down the field in the Derby and Prix du Moulin but acquitted himself better in the Eclipse, in which he was fifth to Dancing Brave, and the Sussex Stakes, where he was fourth to Sonic Lady. He returned to America at the end of the season, and finished seventh behind Skywalker in the Breeders’ Cup Classic back on dirt and a close third to Thrill Show in the Hollywood Derby on turf.

Clive Brittain prepares his first lot at 5am - a tradition for which he was famed Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bold Arrangement stayed in training at four, but was winless in five starts, and at the end of the season he was retired to Hugo Merry’s Kilshannig Stud in County Cork, with Tony Richards retaining a substantial share and supporting the horse with mares. He later stood at Throckmorton Court Stud and Hedgeholme Stud in Britain.

Bold Arrangement made little impact as a stallion, even accounting for the fact that he sired only 140 named foals over 11 seasons, so had an average crop size of around 13.

He supplied two Listed winners in Boldly Goes and Tom Tun, as well as Listed-placed Peyto Princess and Range Rider. The last-named horse was bred and raced by Richards, as was the stallion’s highest-rated performer Bold Effort, who won 15 races including the William Hill Trophy Handicap at York, in which he defeated Coastal Bluff by three lengths, giving the subsequent Nunthorpe dead-heater 7lb into the bargain.

Bold Arrangement is hardly ever seen in the pedigrees of notable horses nowadays. One rare exception is last month’s Wolverhampton Listed scorer Cool Hoof Luke, who was bred by Tony Nerses out of Dutch Monument, a daughter of Dutch Art and Lovina, who in turn was a Listed-placed daughter of Love The Groom and Bold Arrangement’s multiple Italian scorer Menem.

Bold Arrangement’s most important legacy almost certainly won’t lie in the stud book. Rather, it will be the encouragement he gave other trainers to be more enterprising and outward-looking when it comes to international competition – even if taking on the Americans in their Classics, or any major dirt race in fact, has barely survived.

In an era in which European buyers were paying top-dollar for progeny of Kentucky Derby winner Northern Dancer, Bold Arrangement showed that a more traditional British-bred could cross the Atlantic in the opposite direction and hold his own. Perhaps the differences between supposed 'dirt-breds' and 'turf-breds' weren't so stark after all.

That lesson seems to have been forgotten 40 years later. We need more smiling pioneers to remind us of it.

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Pedigree pick

An easy choice for me today, as a colt from one of my favourite pedigrees makes his debut.

Venetian Lion, the only newcomer among the nine declared runners in the mile maiden at Yarmouth (3.15) , is by St Mark’s Basilica and out of the Listed-placed Royal Applause mare Forest Crown, making him a sibling to eight winners including Prix de Sandringham runner-up Golden Crown (by Siyouni, so a three-parts sister) and the high-class performers English Oak, Forest Of Dean, Rionach and State Occasion. Remarkably, all those eight scorers have RPRs ranging from 116 to 91.

Forest Crown is a half-sister to eight other winners including Futurity Trophy hero Crowded House, as well as to the dams of Group/Grade 1 scorers Brando, Ticker Tape and Tribalist, and is out of Car Colston Hall Stud’s outstanding matriarch Wiener Wald, also ancestress of top-level victors Beauty Eternal and Reckless Abandon.

Venetian Lion is trained by William Haggas for Car Colston Hall Stud.