Meet the man taking breeding on a budget to extremes – and making a success of spending next to nothing

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On this occasion, Martin Stevens talks to Niels Ohlig about his small breeding operation – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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There’s breeding on a shoestring and then there’s this.

German veterinarian Niels Ohlig keeps two mares who were given to him for free and has nearly always had them covered by Group 1-winning sires in foal-share arrangements – where, typically, half of sales proceeds are taken by the stallion master in lieu of up-front payment for the nomination.

Those low investments have produced a remarkably high yield, with the first horse he bred in that frugal manner being Walderbe, the winner of two Pattern races in Italy and now a sire in France.

He could hit the jackpot again with a bet to nothing – well, not much, anyway – when Applewood Stud offers on his behalf a striking Lope De Vega half-brother to the highly talented Walderbe as Lot 218 at the Arqana August Yearling Sale in Deauville on Monday.

“Breeding is just a side hustle, really,” says the modest Ohlig, who cut his teeth at the renowned Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in Kentucky and also later worked at Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital on the Curragh, but is now based between Hamburg and Bremen.

“I’d like to be able to breed in Britain or Ireland, or even southern Germany, but of course it’s so expensive to do that, and so instead I keep two mares on our own farm – which isn’t even a farm, it’s a cottage with four hectares - along with my wife Charlotte’s hunter and our children’s pony.”

Walderbe and his auction-bound yearling half-brother by Lope De Vega are out of Waldfee, a 2012-foaled daughter of Deutsches Derby hero Dai Jin, who was presented to Ohlig as a gift.

He explains: “The mare was given to me by Gregor and Julia Baum of Gestut Brummerhof, clients of mine who are located nearby. She toes in quite noticeably and it was never corrected by having a screw put in at a young age. I don’t know why that was, I think she just flew under the radar.

“She was put into training as a two-year-old, but it didn’t work, as her conformation made her untrainable. Gregor and Julia asked me if I would like to take her for breeding instead and I thought why not? She was healthy in every other respect and she was well enough related.”

'Well enough related' is some understatement. Waldfee hails from one of the best German families of recent times. She is a half-sister to Hackwood Stakes victor and Haydock Sprint Cup third Waldpfad, Hannover Listed winner and Preis der Diana third Waldtraut and prolific Group 3 scorer Wiesenpfad and is out of Waldbeere, a Mark Of Esteem full-sister to Falmouth Stakes runner-up Waldmark and half-sister to Deutsches Derby winner Waldpark.

Waldmark is the dam of St Leger winner Masked Marvel and the granddam of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hero Waldgeist and his Group-winning siblings Waldkonig and Waldlied. She is also the ancestress of star dual-purpose performer Vauban and St Leger runner-up New London.

“I brought Waldfee home and bred her as a three-year-old to Maxios on a foal share given to me by Gregor and Julia,” continues Ohlig. “The result of that mating was Walderbe, who won a couple of Group races in Italy and finished second to Subjectivist in the Dubai Gold Cup. That was a pretty good start.

“She later had a Holy Roman Emperor filly who sold well, but didn’t do too much on the track, and then she had a Sea The Stars foal who died in an accident, which was very sad.

“She also has a two-year-old filly by Sea The Stars who had sesamoiditis on her near-fore leg, which made her hard to sell. We sold her for very small money as a yearling in Baden-Baden [€18,000]. An Irish owner took a punt on her and I think they’ll be rewarded, as sesamoiditis usually heals – it just means she won’t run at two, or maybe even early at three, but you wouldn’t expect that from a big filly with that pedigree anyway.”

Ohlig's Lope De Vega half-brother to the talented Walderbe will come under the hammer at Arqana Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

Waldfee’s yearling colt by Lope De Vega – the source of 27 Group/Grade 1 winners now, thanks to the exploits of Almaqam and Expensive Queen this year – was foaled at the Ohligs’ home in Schneverdingen.

“I was out helping with a foaling at another stud when I saw on the camera on my mobile that she was ready to foal, and so when I finished up I rushed back to help,” says Ohlig. “It was all very straightforward. He’s always been a lovely colt – there’s never been a bother on him.

“We kept him with us until he was a weanling, when he relocated to Gestüt Wittekindshof, another client of mine who is also selling yearlings at Arqana through Applewood Stud, and he flourished there.

“The remarkable thing is that he and all his siblings have been completely correct. So too are the other progeny of Waldfee’s dam – including Waldpfad and Wiesenpfad – who I’ve seen plenty of in my work.

“Waldfee's conformational fault is very pronounced, it has to be said. The sight of her trotting towards you when you call her in from the paddock in the evening is something else. But she has never passed it on. It’s been quite an eye-opener for me. I would happily breed from a mare like her again.”

Waldfee is good pals with Ohlig’s other freebie broodmare, who also happens to be a blueblood – but also a Listed winner in her racing pomp.

Weichsel, also 14, is by Soldier Hollow and out of German champion two-year-old filly and Preis der Diana runner-up Well Known, who produced 12 winners including Well Made, who struck at the highest level, and Wellenspiel, who became the dam of Deutsches Derby winners Windstoss and Weltmacht.

“Now there’s a story,” says Ohlig when asked how on earth he came to own a broodmare with such fancy credentials without paying a penny for her.

“She was bred by Gestut Rottgen and won a Listed race at two and ran well in some good races for them at three,” he relates. “She had come to Gestut Lunzen, for whom I work, at the end of her three-year-old season for her winter break.

“One day that winter, as I was entering the office there, the team called out and said I had to come, so I told them I’d be with them in five minutes, as I had a few things to do. They said no, they needed me now. It was an emergency.

“A few moments later I joined them and saw Weichsel lying there with blood gurgling out of both ears and both nostrils and her eyes flickering. She had flipped over and broken the base of her skull. It was a shocking scene. It didn’t look good at all. She was down for two hours. I’d seen it happen a few times before and none of the horses had survived. But, somehow, she did.

“I think what saved her was the blood running so freely out of her head, rather than forming a haematoma that would have put pressure on her brain, as that would have certainly killed her.”

Gestut Rottgen gave Weichsel to Ohlig in recognition of his effort to save her.

“Both her eyes were spinning like a fairground ride for two weeks while she was standing in her box recovering – it was unnerving to see,” says Ohlig. “She gradually made a full recovery and although she’s blind in one eye now, from where the optical nerve was ruptured, she’s otherwise in good health. She’s got a lovely nature too, although she can be a little bossy sometimes.

“I never thought in a million years that she’d make it. I still have the x-ray that shows the base of her skull, where the brainstem lies, all in pieces. But she’s a battler, and I’m so glad she won the fight, not just for her but also for Gestüt Lünzen. It was important for them as they were just starting up and losing her would have been a blow to the morale for everyone there.”

Niels Ohlig's Persian King colt out of Listed winner Weichsel Credit: Niels Ohlig

Weichsel’s first two foals – Weitsicht, a 2017-foaled daughter of Sea The Moon, and Well Protected, a 2018-foaled daughter of Protectionist – were both winners, but she hasn't fared quite as well as Waldfee.

“She’s just gone a bit cold recently so I’ve held off from covering her again,” says Ohlig. “She hasn’t had much luck. Her last two foals haven’t done much. She has a three-year-old colt by Persian King who injured himself and a four-year-old filly by Waldfee's half-brother Waldpfad who hasn’t run yet, but is apparently going to do so at some time.

“The Waldpfad cover was the only covering I’ve paid for, and that was very little money – one and a half grand, maybe. Otherwise, they’ve all been foal shares. It’s the only way I can do it, as it is only a hobby, after all.”

It’s a hobby enjoyed by all the family. Charlotte Ohlig works a lot with the horses, and has stayed at home this week to look after them while Niels and his daughter have travelled to Deauville to combine a sunshine break with supporting the Lope De Vega colt at the sale.

There is, then, no pressure on that lot to make them a fortune, or indeed on any of the products of the Ohlig family’s cottage industry in breeding horses on a budget of next to nothing.

“I already feel like a winner as I’m having a lovely holiday in France with my daughter,” says Ohlig. “The Lope De Vega colt could have gone to Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, as he was accepted for that, but I thought I’d rather spend a week in Deauville in August than in Newmarket in October. No offence to Newmarket, but it wasn't a difficult choice!

“Waldfee and Weichsel are more like family pets, really, so the most important thing is that they have an enjoyable life with us, and they certainly seem to. They’re not there to make us money.”

Would Ohlig be open to taking on any more waifs and strays and giving them the individual care that they need to thrive as broodmares and might not receive in a bigger stud?

“No, no, no – having just four hectares does rather limit what I can do,” he says firmly, although his vehemence doesn’t last long.

“Well, maybe,” he adds. “We’ll see how the Lope De Vega colt sells. If he makes decent money I might even be able to buy a broodmare next time!”

If Ohlig has achieved all this with hardly any outlay on broodmares or sires, imagine what he might do with the assistance of more financial firepower.

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“I got a fantastic price for her, I was delighted at that sale and for her to go on to achieve what she's achieved is brilliant,” says Phoenix Stakes heroine Sun Goddess’s breeder John Tuthill .

Pedigree pick



Partying, the sole newcomer in the ten-furlong maiden for three-year-olds and older at Windsor today (7.11) , is in possession of a striking pedigree and price-tag.

The three-year-old bay filly is by dual champion sire Frankel and is the second foal out of Aljazzi, a daughter of Shamardal whose four victories at black-type level included the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. The dam is from the immediate family of Running Lion and Zafeen, also Group winners at the royal meeting.

Partying is trained by Kevin Philippart de Foy for Amo Racing, having been bought for the top price of 4,400,000gns at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.