'It’s the epitome of beginner’s luck' - meet the young breeder whose first broodmare buy became a blue hen

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Good Morning Bloodstock is an exclusive daily email sent by the Racing Post bloodstock team and published here as a free sample.

On this occasion, Martin Stevens speaks to Dan McGrath about budding blue hen Kadika – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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Kadika , a 13-year-old Poliglote half-sister to multiple Grade 1-placed chaser Kobrouk from the esteemed family of Auteuil superstars Kotkikova, Kotkita and Kotkijet, is the latest National Hunt breeding sensation to have emerged from France.

In spite of her tender years she has produced the top-level scorers Kalif Du Berlais and Kivala Du Berlais as well as Compiegne conditions hurdle runner-up Mahadevi, who sold for the top price of €510,000 at the Aktem Grand Steeple-Chase Sale last month.

Consequently, her two-year-old son by Bathyrhon looks certain to fetch a big price when he is presented by Windermere Stud at the Arqana Summer Sale on Tuesday.

I know what a lot of you will be thinking. So what’s new? French National Hunt breeders have yet another potential blue-hen mare on their hands. Bully for them.

But Kadika is a little different. She has been owned for the past four years by two younger, smaller operators from Dungourney in East Cork – pals Paul Kelleher and Dan McGrath.

McGrath, a recent graduate of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise who works as an equine sales manager with Mervue Laboratories, takes up the tale.

“Paul and I are from the same village and we got friendly through family members in the racing game and having a shared love of bloodstock,” he says.

“I moved to Australia for a while where I spent time with Coolmore and John O’Shea and did a bit of work in the mines with the idea of saving enough money to invest in a broodmare with Paul.

“I’d say that during my first two years in Australia I gave my wages to every Irish pub around the place but in the end I managed to scrape the cash together to do it.

“So Paul got in touch with Richard Venn in France and he sent us the details of a few broodmares who were available to be purchased. Besides Kadika, there was one by Martaline and another by Saint Des Saints. Thankfully, we chose her.”

In a demonstration of how fortunes often turn on a pinhead in the breeding industry, it was only because McGrath failed by the margin of one bid to purchase another horse that he was able to afford his share of a wondermare.

“I suppose I was getting a bit impatient about making my first investment, so I’d actually intended to buy a yearling filly at the Goffs February Sale just before we got the deal done for Kadika, but I missed out on the one I wanted by a single bid,” he says.

Kadika and her filly foal by No Risk At All

“It’s only because I missed out on that filly that I had enough money to buy into Kadika. I don’t know how that filly I bid on turned out but she won't have been as good as Kadika, I’m certain of that.”

Kelleher and McGrath plumped for Kadika, who was in foal to Born To Sea at the time of the purchase, on the strength of pictures and videos supplied by Venn as well as careful study of all her paper credentials. They struck the deal in the winter of 2022.

“She delivered the Born To Sea filly in France – John Kilpatrick foaled her for us – and she was then covered by Nirvana Du Berlais at Haras de la Hetraie, going in foal at the first attempt, before arriving at Paul’s farm here in Ireland in the July,” says McGrath.

“We hadn’t seen her in the flesh until then, so we’d been looking forward to getting a look at her, and we loved what we saw. She’s a gorgeous mare with plenty of depth. Paul would be very critical when it comes to conformation but even he was pleased.”

Kelleher and McGrath hadn’t owned Kadika for all that long before her profile went from promising to premier-league. Their research into the mare that suggested she might have some important updates on the way proved correct.

Her 2020-foaled son by Masked Marvel became Kalif Du Berlais, who won the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle and Maghull Novices’ Chase for Paul Nicholls but was sadly lost in action at Kempton in January, and her 2021-foaled son by Saint Des Saints is Kivala Du Berlais, who scored in the Prix Alain du Breil last year for David Cottin and was going well in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris last month until he fell.

As their names suggest, they were bred by Kadika’s previous owner Haras du Berlais.

The Born To Sea four-year-old filly who was the first foal that Kelleher and McGrath bred from the mare was sold privately.

“She’s in training with Charles Byrnes,” reports McGrath. “I gather she’s started to show them something in the last few weeks and should be seen in a bumper soon.”

The three-year-old Nirvana Du Berlais filly who is the result of Kelleher and McGrath’s first choice of mating for Kadika is the highly touted Mahadevi, who ran with so much encouragement at Compiegne in April for trainers Guillaume Macaire and Hector de Lageneste and owner Sofiane Benaroussi, on her sole start to date, that she commanded that enormous six-figure price at the Aktem auction.

Mahadevi was bought by the Mariga family’s Coolmara Stables and will continue her career in France with Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm.

Next off the Kadika production line is the Bathyrhon two-year-old gelding who goes under the hammer in Deauville next week – “a proper racehorse in the making” is McGrath’s verdict – and a yearling filly by Doctor Dino who is “a real racy French type” and was sold privately last year.

Kalif Du Berlais: Grade 1-winning son of Kadika Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The mare produced a No Risk At All filly foal this year – “an absolute beauty” according to McGrath – and she has recently been scanned in foal to the bright young thing of the French jumps stallion ranks, Goliath Du Berlais.

“She’s based with Paul for eight months of the year, and heads to Ecurie La Grugerie for the rest of the time,” he adds. “Valentin Adam and his team do a fantastic job with her. She foals safely every year and always comes home looking a million dollars.”

Kelleher and McGrath have, unsurprisingly, received plenty of offers for Kadika.

“We had several enquiries about her last year and a few more people asking about her before her latest foal was born,” says McGrath. “But, unless we got a really ridiculous offer, she’s staying with us as she’s a potential goldmine.”

Instead, the two friends are thinking big – as big as it gets – with the mare (pictured above with her No Risk At All filly foal).

“To be honest, it’s got to the stage where we’re looking at whether we could produce a stallion from her,” continues McGrath. “She’s got such an outstanding pedigree and production record, and she consistently breeds nice models, so it would be worthwhile.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves but if – if – her visit to Goliath Du Berlais resulted in a good-looking colt we’d love to keep a leg and put him in training, and see if we could get him to stud. That’d be something that would seriously interest us.”

Not that Kelleher and McGrath wouldn’t welcome more fillies out of Kadika, of course.

“Any daughter she has now is going to have significant value as a broodmare,” says McGrath. “We’re planning on keeping the No Risk At All filly as she’s the nicest foal we’ve had out of her so far, although it will likely be hard to resist the temptation of taking her to the sales, as she could top Goffs Arkle, for instance.

“The intention is definitely to keep hold of her though. We’re already dreaming of winning big races with her and sending her to Goliath Du Berlais. We should keep at least one of Kadika’s daughters in case, God forbid, anything should happen to her.”

McGrath might have unearthed a blue hen on his first go at broodmare ownership but the achievement isn’t going to his head.

“It’s the epitome of beginner’s luck,” he says. “She’s the first mare I’ve owned and will probably be the best mare I ever own. It’s unlikely I’ll ever own one like her again.

“She’s only 13 and she’s already bred two Grade 1 winners. She’s one in a million.

“Paul and I were saying recently she’s kinda getting into Matnie territory.”

The late Matnie, who also went from French to Irish ownership halfway through her breeding career, produced top-notchers French Dynamite, Indiana Jones, Mighty Potter, Caldwell Potter and Brighterdaysahead for Remy Cottin and Walter Connors.

Connors sold her final produce, a gelding by No Risk At All, for a cool €370,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale on Wednesday.

It’s a big shout to compare Kadika to Matnie, but hardly a gross exaggeration either.

Fingers crossed for Kelleher and McGrath that Kadika generates for them as much income as Matnie did for her connections.

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