'It's a tough game but we've made a go of it' - how Orthodox is a success five decades in the making for Chris Harper

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On this occasion, Martin Stevens speaks to Chris Harper about Orthodox and what he represents for Whitsbury Manor Stud – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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Royal Ascot last week featured some wonderful breeding achievements. Brendan Hayes producing Queen Anne Stakes hero Ten Bob Tony and Duke of Cambridge Stakes winner Blue Bolt from families he nurtured for decades in his time running Kilfrush Stud figures highly, while Jon and Julia Aisbitt coming up with yet another homebred large-field heritage handicap scorer in Mezcala after Johan and Godwinson was pretty special too.

But Whitsbury Manor Stud takes the cake with Orthodox. The Harper family’s operation bred not only the impressive Norfolk Stakes winner, who is by its own soaraway young sire Havana Grey, but also his first four dams – all of whom were also by home stallions.

Orthodox is the third foal out of St Hugh’s Stakes runner-up Heartwarming, by Showcasing; Heartwarming is out of the Whitsbury Manor Stud-sponsored Lansdown Fillies’ Stakes winner Place In My Heart, by Compton Place; Place In My Heart was out of Festival Stakes third Lonely Heart, by Midyan; and Lonely Heart was out of Take Heart, a four-time winner by Electric.

The tail-female line arrived at Whitsbury Manor Stud thanks to Chris Harper’s purchase of Hollow Heart, a modestly bred daughter of Wolver Hollow who won a Goodwood maiden and finished last in the Cheveley Park Stakes at two, in the early 1980s.

Harper relinquished direction of the breeding side of the business to his son Ed a decade or so ago, and has concentrated on arable farming since then instead. He is still a regular visitor to the sales and races – and was at Ascot on Saturday to roar home Orthodox – but he doesn’t do all that many interviews in the racing press any more, leaving Ed and the stud’s head of bloodstock Joe Callan to do all the talking.

However, seeing as Harper snr cultivated Orthodox’s family for four of the five decades it has been in Whitsbury Manor Stud’s ownership, he has dismounted his tractor and removed the hayseed from his mouth to tell us how he did it.

“Brian Swift was a good friend who died much too young,” he recalls. “Geoff Lewis, who was a neighbouring trainer at Epsom at the time, came to dinner one night and told us he had an owner who’d run into a bit of money trouble and wanted to sell all of his mares and one of his good horses. Did I know anyone who might buy them, he asked.

“I looked through all the pedigrees and decided I quite liked them. There weren’t any really high-class pages among them, most were related to seventy to eighty-rated horses, but there were winners and tough sorts in those families. So we got a deal done.

“I ended up buying five mares. One I moved on very quickly, but the others I kept and had some success with for many years. They included Pushkar, the dam of the St James’s Palace Stakes winner Bijou D’Inde, and Hollow Heart.”

Hollow Heart didn’t justify her addition to Harper’s broodmare band as quickly as Pushkar did, and was later sold. But she did leave Take Heart, who was trained at Whitsbury by David Elsworth and carried home colours when she took a Goodwood maiden and handicaps at Newmarket and Salisbury.

In 20 years as a bloodstock journalist I’d never had cause to write about Take Heart’s father Electric, a Great Voltigeur Stakes winner by Blakeney whose most notable progeny were Gold Cup heroine Indian Queen and Stayers’ Hurdle victor Princeful, but I’ve now mentioned him twice in the space of three weeks as he is also the sire of Crackling, the fourth dam of Derby hero Christmas Day.

“Electric was bred by, and belonged to, a great friend of mine in Bob McCreery,” says Harper. “He couldn’t sell him so he asked me whether I’d take a share and stand him, and see what I could do to get him syndicated. I stood him for Bob, really.

“Blakeney was still pretty hot at the time, he hadn’t failed as a sire by then, and it seemed like there was a fair chance that a son of his could be a success, so I was happy to give it a go. But it was tough. We didn’t give him enough good mares of our own, and he didn’t get many mares at all from outside.

“Anyway, as it turned out, we eventually managed to sell him as a jumps sire for quite decent money, and I’m afraid he failed at that as well. But there we go. That was him.”

Remembering Electric’s disappointing breeding career prompts Harper to reflect more generally on the pitfalls of being a stallion master.

“I always hear people saying ‘oh, we must get a stallion, there’s so much money to be made in standing one’,” he laughs. “I’m forever trying to tell them that they should remember that the majority of stallions fail. It’s as simple as that.

“It’s happened to us enough times. We’ve been through our fair share of horses who looked like they would work, but didn’t – the likes of Sakhee’s Secret and Adaay.”

Take Heart improved her family’s fortunes a little by producing six winners, led by the classy sprint handicapper Indian Trail and fairly smart ten-furlong performer Lonely Heart. Incidentally, another of her daughters, the winning Compton Place mare Sacre Coeur, is the third dam of last Tuesday’s Coventry Stakes runner-up Adaay Of Scarlett.

“We jogged along with the family for quite a few years,” says Harper. “Lonely Heart was the first one to show a bit of ability in the line, even though she wasn’t a very big filly.

“She was by Midyan, who I bought with the help of the BBA simply because his sire Miswaki was all the rage at the time. He was extremely hot property. Midyan wasn’t really a Group 1 horse but he was a bit better than Group 2 standard too: he was a Group 2 and a half horse, shall we say.

Chris Harper: "Really, we’re farmers trying to make a living out of breeding the sorts of horses people want to buy" Credit: Laura Green/Tattersalls

“He was a very good-looking horse, though, and because of that he was highly commercial. Our clients liked him a lot, and he kept us ticking over for a bit.”

Lonely Heart took her distaff line to new heights by clicking with multiple home sires to produce high-class horses. Leitrim House, by Cadeaux Genereux, won three black-type races including the Tetrarch Stakes and was also a close fourth in the Irish 2,000 Guineas; Ace Of Hearts, by Magic Ring, scored ten times, including in a heritage handicap at Sandown, and attained a peak RPR of 108; and Place In My Heart, by the stud’s fondly remembered mainstay Compton Place, gained Listed laurels for the Harpers.

Harper becomes misty-eyed when he remembers Compton Place, but with good reason.

“He was a wonderful horse – just wonderful,” he says. “We were so lucky to have him. Of course, he was trained here at Whitsbury by James Toller for the Duke of Devonshire and he won the July Cup as a three-year-old, in pretty impressive fashion too.

“We enquired about standing him after that but Teddy Beckett, who was the Duke of Devonshire’s agent at the time, said no, the horse would definitely retire to Side Hill Stud, which was still owned by the Devonshires in those days.

“But the horse had become very disappointing by the end of his four-year-old season and so Teddy asked whether I was still interested in him. I replied most definitely, so he told me how much the Duke wanted. I immediately said ‘done’ and that was that.

“Compton Place kept us going for years. He was the sort of horse that every smaller stallion stud needs. As I say, the majority of them fail, so you desperately need that one who’ll carry you through and pay for all the others who don’t work out.”

Compton Place was the beau ideal of an affordable and commercially credible proven sire. Despite never standing for more than £10,000, he left numerous talented two-year-olds and sprinters as well as the odd crack miler. Think Borderlescott, Deacon Blues, Godfrey Street, Intrepid Jack, Pearl Secret, Prolific, Shifting Power and Sir Reginald. He is also the damsire of top-level winners Kind Of Blue and Pretty Gorgeous.

“He was a jolly good sire for British breeders as he got good-looking horses who generally made a bit of money, and he never quite flew high enough for his fee to become too expensive,” says Harper. “He’s just the sort that our clients need in order to keep going.

“It’s so important to look after those breeders as their numbers are falling fast: you need only look at foal crops in the Return of Mares to see that. That’s why Ed does so much to look after them. Not just with good deals, either, but with advice and help too.”

Heartache: half-sister to the dam of Orthodox and herself the dam of Exactly, Salt Lake City and Signora Credit: Edward Whitaker

Place In My Heart did even better than Lonely Heart in the Whitsbury Manor Stud broodmare band. Her first foal was the Kyllachy filly Heartache, who was retained and leased to Hot To Trot Racing and placed with Clive Cox. She won the Queen Mary Stakes and Flying Childers Stakes at two and was sold to Coolmore for 1,300,000gns at three.

“Heartache was seriously good,” says Harper. “Funnily enough, she beat Havana Grey into second in the Flying Childers. Ryan Moore rode her that day and when he got off her in the winner’s enclosure at Doncaster he said she was the fastest filly he’d sat on that year. That was something to hear, coming from him.”

Coolmore has mated Heartache exclusively with Galileo and then his son Frankel and they have been rewarded with three black-type performers from as many runners: namely Killavullan Stakes winner and multiple Group 1 place-getter Exactly, Ruby Stakes scorer Salt Lake City and Cornelscourt Stakes runner-up Signora.

Place In My Heart went on to produce the stakes-placed Showcasing fillies Heartwarming and Unbreak My Heart – the latter of whom was also sold to Coolmore as a breeding prospect, for 625,000gns – as well as a rare good one by Adaay, in the hard-knocking 94-rated eight-time winner Asadjumeirah.

Showcasing’s acquisition by Whitsbury Manor Stud was masterminded by Ed Harper in 2010 as management of the breeding business transitioned from father to son.

“Ed spotted him and told me he fancied him as a stallion prospect, and said I should look at the horse and see what I thought of him too,” says Chris Harper. “So off we went to John Gosden’s yard and as soon as he came out of his box we both loved him.

“He hadn’t been a great success as a three-year-old, he’d had a few setbacks, but he’d been a hell of a two-year-old. He broke the track record when he won the Gimcrack.

“We were a little short of money at the time – even more so than usual – so we sold quite a few breeding rights to him and when he took off everyone did jolly well."

The steady improvement in Whitsbury Manor Stud’s stallion offering and Hollow Heart’s tail-female line have converged in Orthodox. He looked a bit special when he powered home to win the Norfolk Stakes by three and a half lengths for Cox, who gave €175,000 for the ‘nephew’ of his old friend Heartache at the Goffs Orby Yearling Sale, and owner Jason Goddard, who also owned the top sprinting juvenile Supremacy.

“Absolutely fantastic,” exclaims Harper triumphantly. “Orthodox is the result of years of hard work and persistence. Really, we’re farmers trying to make a living out of breeding the sorts of horses people want to buy. It’s a tough game, but we’ve made a go of it.

Havana: Whitsbury Manor Stud's top-class young stallion and sire of Orthodox Credit: Whitsbury Manor Stud

“We sell all of our offspring either as foals or yearlings, although we keep the odd one here and there and we always get landed with a few we can’t sell. Ed does all sorts of wonderful deals, keeping a leg here, selling a bit there.”

Orthodox is also the consequence of Whitsbury Manor Stud maintaining a laser-like focus on speed over short distances, whether that is in stallion selection – Harper’s very first sire purchased, in 1974, was the Middle Park and Gimcrack runner-up Philip Of Spain, and Electric was a real outlier in being a middle-distance horse to have stood there – or in the acquisition and mating of mares.

“If I had to give any piece of advice to someone who wanted to get into breeding it would be to buy a fast filly off the track,” says Harper. “In the end it all boils down to speed, and keeping lines speedy, as each generation tends to get further. There are some wonderful exceptions to that rule, but that’s the case generally speaking.

“Look at Danzig, a great sire of sires; he produced Green Desert, a great sire of sires; then Green Desert produced Cape Cross, a great sire of sires; and Cape Cross produced Golden Horn, who is looking like a fantastic source of jumpers. In four generations it went from five furlongs to two miles, and that’s what tends to happen.

“People who worry about where the next Golden Horn is coming from needn’t do so. What they should worry about is who the next Danzig will be. That’s what really matters.”

Time will tell whether Havana Grey is another Danzig but, for now at least, his achievements are distinctly Danzigesque. The Flying Five Stakes winner by Havana Gold exceeded all expectations by coming up with numerous black-type performers including Arabian Dusk, Havana Anna, Jasour, Rosy Affair, Rumstar, Shouldvebeenaring, Symbol Of Honour and Vandeek from his first four crops conceived at fees of £6,000 to £8,000.

Orthodox and the colt who chased him home in the Norfolk Stakes, El Floridita, are among 13 winners to have emerged from the sire’s two-year-old crop, which was bred off the increased fee of £18,500 in the wake of his eye-catching freshman exploits.

“Havana Grey is up there with the best sires who have broken through from small fees, without a doubt,” says Harper. “His record speaks for itself, it’s quite extraordinary. I couldn’t tell you where it’s come from, but long may it continue.

“That’s what makes this game so fascinating. Although there are those trends of each generation getting further, there are always exceptions, and that’s what keeps the industry turning.

"I mean, where on earth did Wootton Bassett come from? Who can explain that? Sadler’s Wells producing all those jumps sires and then Galileo coming along and getting top-class two-year-olds and milers like Frankel: it’s remarkable!"

Rossa Ryan celebrates as Orthodox dominates the Norfolk Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Harper is amusingly frank in admitting that Havana Grey’s success at Whitsbury Manor Stud, which has put the operation firmly in the premier league, might never have happened if he hadn’t handed over the baton to the next generation in the 2010s.

He recalls: “Ed had fancied Havana Grey as a stallion prospect for a long time, and we’d been debating whether we should do something about it, so finally he said, ‘come on, we’ve got to make a decision soon, otherwise someone like Tally-Ho, Yeomanstown or Rathbarry will come over and nab him – we need to get on with it’.

“I agreed, as I also loved the horse in every way. He was just our sort, as he wasn’t the very best sprinter of his generation, so there was a chance we might be able to afford him.

“Ed said, ‘alright, how much do you think we’ll have to pay for him, then?’

“I replied, ‘well, you’ll have to go top brick off the chimney on this one, I reckon you’ll have to pay X amount’.

“Ed said, ‘well, I bought him yesterday and I paid two times X amount for him’.

“Can you believe it? There was me thinking I knew a bit about the business, and yet I was so far out in my valuation of a stallion. Ed was right. He knew better. I realised there and then I should step aside from those discussions and never put any pressure on him when it came to acquiring horses as otherwise nothing would ever get done.”

It should go without saying that Harper is proud of Ed and the stud’s achievements but I can’t help but wonder whether, after decades of standing more blue-collar sires, he isn’t just a little envious of his son for overseeing the career of a potential game-changer, and wouldn't mind getting a bit more involved on the breeding side again.

“Not in the slightest,” is the answer without any hint of hesitation. “My view is that you cannot buy horses by committee. It’s quite impossible.

“I was on plenty of committees where we tried to buy stallions over the years and there was always someone who said ‘oh, I don’t like those knees’, ‘oh, those hocks aren’t right’ or ‘oh, that family is bad in the wind’. There was always someone who stopped things from happening. You have to do it on your own, and Ed does that very well.

“He does all the stud business and I’m happy to stand back and enjoy watching his success. I’m just grateful that he tells me what he’s doing, or has done, as the case may be. I’m fully informed and au fait with what’s going on but I don’t hold any sway as far as decision-making is concerned, and I think that’s a good thing.

“There comes a time. There comes a time.”

Harper, whose decades-long dedication to the bloodstock industry was recognised with the Andrew Devonshire Bronze at the TBA awards in 2014, is 85 now. But don’t think that just because he has stepped back from the stud he has signed up for the pipe and slippers brigade. He still actively oversees all the “genuine farming”, as he puts it, on the property.

“Age is only a number as far as I’m concerned,” he says. “I’m still dashing around the place doing all sorts of jobs. The only drawback is the memory isn’t quite what it was.

“Ed has a remarkable memory for all the racing results, pedigrees and sire statistics. He meets people who tell him they have a mare and he’ll tell them all sorts of things about their mare’s page that even they didn’t know.”

Harper snr’s memory might falter every now and then but, judging by his accurate description of the first five generations of Orthodox’s pedigree, going all the way back to the days before Ed was born, it can’t be all that bad either.

In fact, it’s so good that he tells me with a hearty laugh not to look up the record of Philip Of Spain, that first stallion he brought to Whitsbury Manor Stud.

I’m afraid I did, though. I’ll spare Harper’s blushes by describing the son of Tudor Melody’s stallion career in detail. Let’s just say he was no Havana Grey.

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“Ryan Moore doesn’t stop talking about horseracing, Arsenal and politics,” says former bookmaker Alan ‘Ginger’ Newman about his extraordinary life in racing and betting.

Pedigree pick

The seven-furlong fillies’ novice stakes at Newbury today (6.25) has been won by some smart types, including Flaming Stone, Shuwari and Wild Beauty, and this year’s renewal looks competitive, with once-raced winner Anad and runner-up Bayside View declared.

Approved might find it difficult taking on those rivals on her debut for trainer Ed Walker and owner-breeder SBA Racing but she is pretty well bred, so could make a mark.

The February-foaled filly is by Kingman and is the first foal out of Yaxeni, a daughter of Maxios and Le Lion d’Angers Listed third Kithonia who won three Listed races over 12 to 14 furlongs for Ger Lyons. Further back it is the family of Group/Grade 1 winners Akeed Mofeed, Hernando, Johann Quatz and Well Timed.

Approved 18:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

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