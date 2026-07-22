'It's a really frustrating industry' – Richard Kent comes out all guns blazing on the Windsor Castle Stakes and sales woes

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Good Morning Bloodstock is an exclusive daily email sent by the Racing Post bloodstock team and published here as a free sample.

On this occasion, Martin Stevens speaks to Richard Kent about the Windsor Castle Stakes and sales woes – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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Richard Kent had better don a helmet and flak jacket this morning as he will likely receive some return fire after throwing out a few hand grenades in today’s email.

Mind you, many other British-based breeders operating at the lower end of the market will no doubt stand shoulder to shoulder with the master of Mickley Stud in his opposition to certain industry issues he perceives to be hostile to their interests.

First in Kent’s crosshairs is the new-look Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot – upped to six furlongs and open only to progeny of sires who won over at least seven furlongs at two or at least a mile at three or older – after last month’s winner King Of Cloughan, a son of the dual French Classic hero St Mark’s Basilica conceived at a fee of €65,000, was beaten in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly on Sunday by the Mickley-bred gelding Tokaido , who is by the stud’s own inexpensive Flying Childers Stakes scorer Ubettabelieveit.

“It was said that the Windsor Castle Stakes and races like it were encouraging the production of cheap speed and that instead we need to improve the breed by using more mile and middle-distance horses,” says Kent. “Well, the first time this year’s expensively bred Windsor Castle Stakes winner by a mile to middle-distance horse raced after Royal Ascot he got stuffed by the supposed cheap speed.

“I think we should seriously consider, when there is a lack of money at the top end of the industry at the moment, whether it was really right to lose a high-profile showcase race for those inexpensively bred horses. There could be another ten Tokaidos out there who weren’t able to run in the Windsor Castle Stakes.”

With my UN peacekeeper’s blue beret firmly on, I ask Kent whether he could empathise at all with the authorities’ aims of strengthening the middle-distance and staying divisions when they have been deemed to be uncommercial in recent times.

“No,” is the unequivocal answer.

“We’re all very grateful for the Arab involvement in British racing over the last 40 years or so, as it has kept the wheel turning for everyone, but we must also recognise that with war raging in the Middle East at the moment the investment from that region might not be as strong as it was in the short term,” he continues.

“So it’s important that we also encourage the more ordinary man and woman on the street to own horses, and to make sure they enjoy doing so. Precocious Flat horses are the most effective way of achieving that. They’re generally more affordable to keep than jumps horses, who incur more injuries, and they get to the track more quickly.

“The change to the Windsor Castle Stakes conditions removed an opportunity for a lot of those people who take a punt on a cheap horse in the hope that it might be good enough to run at Royal Ascot. The race had a much bigger and more vibrant audience in its previous guise than it does now.”

Again, a member of the diplomatic corps might counter that the Windsor Castle Stakes is just one race. The Prix Robert Papin is also a prestigious contest, its roll of honour featuring the legends Blushing Groom and Arazi, and there are many other top juvenile sprints open to all-comers in the calendar. So what’s the problem?

“The Prix Robert Papin is a fantastic race, but it’s in France,” says Kent. “The Gimcrack, Flying Childers and all those sales races for precocious two-year-olds closer to home are great too, but the simple truth is that nothing compares to Royal Ascot.

“It’s the dream of every owner and breeder to have a winner at the royal meeting, just as it is for National Hunt people at the Cheltenham Festival. The Windsor Castle Stakes was a rare opportunity for smaller operators to have a black-type winner there.”

Kent isn’t done there, as he has other targets in his sights.

“It’s a really frustrating industry,” he says. “We’ve got nine yearlings by Ubettabelieveit on the farm that haven’t been accepted into any British sale. Goffs have been more than kind and have taken a good draft from us for Doncaster, but Tattersalls don’t really want them, they only seem to want the more high-end horses.

“Fine, that’s their prerogative, but where do they think the money for the high-end yearlings is going to come from? It’s not just the problems in the Middle East we need to worry about. The Labour government’s policies aren’t exactly helpful and then, when new owners do enter the game, they only ever seem to get criticised.

“A large number of spaces in Tattersalls October Book 2 are allocated to the biggest vendors, or people who have bought expensive foals on credit, and many of the others will be decided by pedigree ratings rather than the appearance of the horse.

“That leaves the small British breeder with a nice individual by a less expensive sire with hardly any chance of getting into Book 2, which is a crying shame.”

According to Kent, many of those breeders are only being offered places in Book 4, a shorter, later session of selling that has produced some good horses over the years and offers graduates eligibility for valuable Tattersalls sales races, but last year resulted in a clearance rate of just 59 per cent and median of 3,000gns.

“I’m getting a lot of messages from people saying that they can’t get in any other sale in Britain other than Book 4,” he says. “In my opinion they might as well not bother at all.

“To be fair to Tattersalls, it’s not entirely their fault: Brexit has meant that a lot of the European buyers now go to Ireland instead, and domestic trainers don’t buy all that much there as they don’t have the orders from owners or the capital to buy on spec.

“But I don’t know why they can’t blend Book 3 and Book 4. It's a simple solution that would help everyone.”

Ubettabelieveit: Mickley Stud sire has been enjoying a fine run of form Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Kent believes that the best alternative would be a standalone yearling sale for British breeders.

“We have six lots in the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale, which started life as the Ascot yearling sale,” he says. “It was set up by the late Richard Botterill, who did a fantastic job with it, and it came to be seen as the British breeders’ sale.

“The trouble is it became so successful that it started to overflow with Irish horses and so now you have all those domestic breeders with fillies registered for the Great British Bonus scheme, which is a fantastic help and one of best things to happen to the industry in recent times, and they can’t get them into the sale.

“I’m an Irishman living in Britain saying that. I honestly don’t think that British breeders are getting a fair crack of the whip in their own country. I’m having to take ten yearlings from Mickley Stud to the second Goffs yearling sale in Ireland instead this year. There could be another Tokaido among them but I can’t sell them in Britain.

“What we need is another one-day sale at which British breeders can sell inexpensively bred horses who might not be fashion items, but are racehorses: proper racehorses.”

Kent is usually good for a cheerful anecdote, and getting everyday folk into breeding by highlighting how fun it can be, so it’s a little disconcerting to hear him sound so belligerent at present. Hopefully he hasn’t forgotten that racing is supposed to be entertainment?

“Not at all,” he smiles. “We’ve got 72 yearlings here, which is a crazy amount of horses to have, but then maybe we are a bit crazy. I can handle the worry of what we’re going to do with all of them. I’ve got broad shoulders, I can take it.

“But I feel for other people. I know one lad, he’s not rich or famous but he’s an excellent breeder and he loves his horses. He has some serious health issues at the moment and he’s got one yearling to sell, and he can only get him into Book 4. He’s so down about it all. I just want to help people like him.

“I don’t want to sound moany, either. I hate being moany. I’m not actually asking for much. All I want is a sale in which those more cheaply bred British-bred yearlings will be sold to people who will give them a chance of being a racehorse.”

Kent can’t be too down when the brilliantly quick Tokaido, who was sold to his trainer Amy Murphy and Matt Coleman for £58,000 as a yearling in Doncaster, is doing such a fine job of advertising the merits of Mickley breeding and second-season sire Ubettabelieveit.

Amy Murphy: trainer of Tokaido Credit: Edward Whitaker

“A lot of clever people have clocked that Ubettabelieveit is upgrading his mares and producing very high strike-rates of black-type horses,” he says.

“It goes to show that sires standing at affordable fees shouldn’t be written off by sales companies or agents. Judging horses by how much they cost to be produced is unbelievably foolish.”

Kent says that his friends Tim and Miranda Johnson, with whom he bred Tokaido out of the winning Dark Angel mare Dora’s Sister, are enjoying the ride.

“Tim and Miranda run Prisma Colour, a firm that puts colour into plastics and employs a lot of people in Derbyshire,” he says. “They’ve been big supporters of Donald McCain and Mickley Stud over the last 20 years. They started off with five horses and now have something like 40. They love their racing and are getting a great kick out of this horse.

“We’ve stayed afloat by boxing clever. One night, after drinking a bottle of whisky, Tim and I set up a company called Dalwhinnie Bloodstock. We have six or seven broodmares and race a few horses with Louisa Carberry in France. We’ve had some good successes.”

Dora’s Sister, a first-crop daughter of Dark Angel now aged 17, is reported to be in fine fettle. She has a Ubettabelieveit yearling filly due to sell at Tattersalls in December and is back in foal to the well-bred son of Kodiac.

“She’s been a grand mare, although we had to wait until her 11th foal for her to come up with a black-type horse – not many people would do that,” says Kent. “We did doubt her once, and took her to the sales, but we decided against selling her and thank God we did.

“I bought her on the advice of John Quinn, a great friend and an even better horseman. She'd only won a small race at Catterick for him but he said that she had more ability than she was able to show, as she got injured. That’s the great thing about this business, you build relationships with people and help each other.”

Finally, as something of a ceasefire after all that fighting talk at the beginning of today's email, a more typically Kentish tale.

“Amy Murphy, who’s done an amazing job with Tokaido, rang me the other day to tell me that Ubettabelieveit wasn’t nominated for the Breeders’ Cup,” he confides.

“It never occurred to me that he might have a runner there so I hadn’t registered him. I had to sell some cattle quickly to find the money to get him in!

“I’m not complaining, though. It’s a nice problem to have. I can’t wait to see Tokaido in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland."

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