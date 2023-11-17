Ireland welcomes some exotic foals thanks to big stud's Japanese buying mission

Good Morning Bloodstock is Martin Stevens' daily morning email and presented here online as a sample.

Chinese mining billionaire Yuesheng Zhang has cast his net far and wide in his relentless pursuit of first-class breeding stock in recent years.

His purchases in Europe include multiple Group 1 heroine Alcohol Free for 5,400,00gns at Tattersalls last December and Preis der Diana victress Muskoka for €1.3 million at the Arqana Arc Sale in September, while his acquisitions in the US are headed by Del Mar Oaks winner Going Global for $2.5m and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf scorer Pizza Bianca’s dam White Hot for $2.1m.

Zhang’s racing and breeding vehicle Yulong Investments is also now the dominant force at sales in Australia. It spent A$33.5m on 60 horses at the Magic Millions Gold Coast National Broodmare Sale in May alone, including A$4.1m for three-time Group 1 winner Forbidden Love and six other seven-figure lots. The expenditure accounted for nearly a third of the auction’s total turnover.

Yulong Investments’ chief operating officer Sam Fairgray told the Financial Review in Australia this year that the operation owned 600 mares in Australia and 100 in Ireland, with ambitions to buy 100 more – making it one of the largest breeders in the world.

The lengths to which Zhang is prepared to go to source blue-chip broodmares is revealed in this year’s Weatherbys Return of Mares, which shows the import of 12 fillies and mares bought in Japan last year to be foaled in Ireland and sent, in all bar one case, to Yulong Investments’ own stallion Lucky Vega at the Irish National Stud.

The fillies and mares, bought by Zhang himself in his first foray into the Northern Farm Mixed Sale and JS Broodmare Sale in October 2022, cost around £1.4m (€1.6m) in total. The most expensive import from Japan to Ireland was Xmas, a Grade 3-winning Bago half-sister to the dam of Japanese Oaks third Dura out of the Stay Gold mare Aramasa Sniper, who was in foal to Lord Kanaloa at the time of her purchase.

She was bought from Angel Racing for ¥51.7m (£275,250, €315,000), and produced a filly by the sire of celebrities Almond Eye and Panthalassa in April, before visiting Lucky Vega.

Among the other standouts on pedigree in the group were Ria Olivia and Revenue Share, daughters of Deep Impact out of Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies winner Ria Antonia and Premio Lydia Tesio scorer Charity Line respectively.

Ria Olivia, who cost ¥48.4m (£257,500, €294,800), produced a colt by Rey De Oro, a Japanese Derby winner by King Kamehameha and from the family of Deep Impact, in February, while Revenue Share, bought for ¥34.1m (£181,400, €207,700), produced a filly by Mind Your Biscuits, a dual winner of the Golden Shaheen by Posse, in April.

Yulong Investments bagged itself a real bargain, and Katsumi Yoshida’s Northern Farm made a rare mistake, with New Zealand Oaks winner More Than Sacred, who cost only ¥9.35m (£49,800, €56,900).

Lucky Vega: choice mares Credit: Bronwen Healy

The 14-year-old More Than Ready mare foaled a colt by US turf champion Bricks And Mortar in Ireland in May, before being shipped to Britain to be covered by Frankel to southern hemisphere time. Her three-year-old son Durezza, by Duramente, won the Japanese St Leger by three and a half lengths last month.

Yulong Investment’s mares imported from Japan to Ireland – listed below – all produced offspring this year, so breeding fans in this part of the world can look forward to seeing some unusual sires represented on the track, and perhaps at yearling sales, in future.

Besides Bricks And Mortar, Lord Kanaloa, Mind Your Biscuits and Rey De Oro, they are by Admire Moon, California Chrome, Cheval Grand, Isla Bonita and Kizuna. There are also two Irish-bred foals by Le Vent Se Leve, and a second by Mind Your Biscuits.

“Mr Zhang has seen how Japanese breeding and form stands up so well on the world stage, like lots of people now, and as he wants the best bloodlines, it made sense to tap into a few broodmares there and have a go,” Fairgray told Good Morning Bloodstock.

“We’ll see how the Japanese-sired foals in Ireland progress through to the yearling stage before deciding what we do with them.

“A few might go to the sales, but the majority will likely be raced by us. Especially as some of the sires are a little left of centre in an international context, and might prove tricky in the yearling market. It doesn’t affect their prospects as racehorses, though, of course."

Sending 11 of the 12 mares to Lucky Vega, a son of Lope De Vega who won the Phoenix Stakes at two and finished placed in the 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes at three, and has first foals on offer at Goffs and Tattersalls in the coming weeks, continues the operation’s bold backing of its own sire.

“Mr Zhang always wanted to support Lucky Vega, and he has done so very heavily,” said Fairgray. “The horse is going to have a great opportunity with the mares we sent him.”

Yulong Investments supported Lucky Vega with another top-notch mare this year, although the operation might not have realised quite how good Khor Sheed was when she was covered.

The Group 3-winning daughter of Dubawi was bought by BBA Ireland for just 28,000gns at this year’s Tattersalls February Sale, when her son Without A Fight was ‘only’ a Group 3 winner, but he has since won the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup in good fashion.

“Khor Sheed is safely in foal to Lucky Vega,” reported Fairgray. “She’s a very good-looking Dubawi mare, actually. She mightn’t have had the best breeding record overall when we got her but she’s looking a lot better now and we’re delighted to have her.”

Yulong Investments are registered as the breeders of 24 of Lucky Vega’s first foals born this year. Fairgray added: “Some are in the weanling sales and we’ll take some others to the yearling sales, where we’ll also be looking to buy one or two, and then we’ll definitely be taking some homebreds through to race ourselves.”

On the subject of the swift expansion of the broodmare band, Fairgray said: “Mr Zhang’s looking at the major global breeding operations like Coolmore, Godolphin and Northern Farm, as well as some of those smaller boutique broodmare bands, and is aiming to emulate their success on the world stage.

“So we’ve been stocking up on some really high-quality mares who’ll be able to support our stallions going forward. We’ve been particularly strong in Australia, where we now have some of the nicest mares in the country, but it’s growing all around the world.

“Mr Zhang has observed the industry and seen how people have been successful, and now he’s adopting those tactics on his own farm.”

Yulong Investments' Sam Fairgray: 'We’ll see how the Japanese-sired foals in Ireland progress through to the yearling stage before deciding what we do with them' Credit: Laura Green

Asked how commercial Yulong Investments intends to be, he replied: “Breeding good horses is the main ambition, and we’ll likely keep some of the nicest fillies as future broodmares and maybe the odd colt who has significant stallion appeal, but we’ll also definitely be putting some on the market.”

Fairgray also revealed that Alcohol Free, the second highest priced horse ever sold at auction in Europe, is likely to be retired in time for a return to Europe for the breeding season, after a largely fruitless racing campaign in Australia this year.

“She’s just having a spell back at the farm at the moment, and no decision has been taken on her exact plans,” he said. “We’ll make up our minds in the next month or so. It’s not at all out of the question that she’ll go back to Europe to be bred next year. In fact, it’s highly likely.”

Yulong’s haul of Japanese fillies and mares last year also included some pricey breeding prospects who hadn’t yet been mated, and have headed to Australia instead of Ireland.

The group includes Almojabana, a four-year-old daughter of King Kamehamaha and Donau Blue, a Grade 3-winning Deep Impact full-sister to superstar Gentildonna – she cost ¥53.9m (£287,000, €328,000) – and Luna Sol, a Lord Kanaloa half-sister to Japan Cup victor Suave Richard who was bought for ¥51.7m (£275,000, €315,000).

According to the Australian Stud Book they were covered to northern hemisphere time by prolific sire Written Tycoon, who stands under the Yulong banner in Victoria.

YULONG’S JAPANESE MARES IMPORTED TO IRELAND

By purchase price

Xmas

12yo b/br m Bago-Aramasa Sniper (Stay Gold)

The winner of five races between two and four, including the Grade 3 Hakodate Nisai Stakes as a juvenile, she is by Arc winner Bago and is a half-sister to the dam of dual Grade 3 winner and Japanese Oaks third Dura.

Bought from Angel Racing for ¥51.7m (£275,250, €315,000)

Produced a Lord Kanaloa filly on April 4

Covered by Lucky Vega

Ria Olivia

7yo br m Deep Impact-Ria Antonia (Rockport Harbor)

Finishing placed once in six starts, when third in a ten-furlong maiden on the turf at Kokura, she is by Deep Impact out of Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies winner Ria Antonia, a $1.8m purchase by Katsumi Yoshida at the end of her career.

Bought from Northern Racing for ¥48.4m (£257,500, €294,800)

Produced a Rey De Oro colt on February 17

Covered by Lucky Vega

Revenue Share

5yo b m Deep Impact-Charity Line (Manduro)

A dual winner over six to seven furlongs on the dirt at Monbetsu and Himeji, she is by prolific champion sire Deep Impact out of Premio Lydia Tesio heroine Charity Line, a Manduro half-sister to brilliant filly Sea Of Class and Italian champions Cherry Collect and Final Score.

Bought from Shadai Bloodmare for ¥34.1m (£181,400, €207,700)

Produced a Mind Your Biscuits filly on April 19

Covered by Lucky Vega

Alsfeld

10yo b m King Kamehameha-Arsnova (Dance In The Dark)

The winner of a nine-furlong maiden on the turf at Tokyo at three and over the same distance on the dirt at Niigata at five, she is a sibling to five other winners out of a winning half-sister to Japanese champions Dream Journey and Orfevre.

Bought from Shiraoi Farm, Shadai Corporation, for ¥33 million (£175,500, €201,000)

Produced a California Chrome colt on February 14

Covered by Lucky Vega

Attavanti

6yo b m Lord Kanaloa-Supreme Gift (Deep Impact)

The winner of a six-furlong maiden on the turf at Niigata at three, she is a half-sister to Grade 3 scorers All At Once and Presage Lift out of a Grade 3-placed half-sister to stakes winners Dea Regalo and Roi Absolu.

Bought from Shunsuke Yoshida for ¥18.7m (£99,600, €113,900)

Produced a Cheval Grand colt on March 12

Covered by Lucky Vega

Goody

10yo b m King Kamehameha-God Dancing (Dance In The Dark)

A three-time winner over seven and a half furlongs on the dirt at Kawasaki and Funabashi at three and four, she is a half-sister to three other winners out of a winning daughter of Dance In The Dark. Grandam God In Chief is a Commander In Chief half-sister to the dam of Japanese Oaks heroine Nuovo Record.

Bought from Angel Racing for ¥16.5m (£87,800, €100,500)

Produced a Kizuna filly on March 21

Covered by Lucky Vega

Red Suspender

6yo b m King Kamehameha-Red Agate (Manhattan Cafe)

Finished fourth on her sole start, a full-sister to Kyoto Grade 2 winner Red Genial out of a Listed winner, from a maternal line that has been farmed in Japan consistently since 1907.

Bought from Shadai Farm for ¥12.65m (£67,300, €77,100)

Produced a Mind Your Biscuits colt on March 25

Covered by Lucky Vega

Cyan

9yo ch m Smart Strike-Kathmanblu (Bluegrass Cat)

A winner on debut in a six-furlong maiden at Kyoto at three, she is out of Santa Anita Grade 2 winner and Grade 1 Ashland Stakes third Kathmanblu, a $600,000 purchase by Shadai Farm at Fasig-Tipton in 2013.

Bought from Shadai Bloodmare for ¥10.45m (£55,600, €63,700)

Produced a Le Vent Se Leve colt on April 22

Covered by Lucky Vega

Irish Belle

5yo ch m Orfevre-Belle Allure (Numerous)

A non-winning three-parts sister to Grade 1 Victoria Mile heroine Admire Lead out of Belle Allure, a Group/Grade 3 winner in France and America and a half-sister to Irish St Leger and Preis von Europa winner Jukebox Jury.

Bought from Northern Farm for ¥10.45m (£55,600, €63,700)

Produced a Le Vent Se Leve filly on February 18

Covered by Lucky Vega

More Than Sacred

14yo b m More Than Ready-Danalaga (Danehill)

The New Zealand Oaks winner, a full-sister to Listed winner Sacred Empire from the family of Breeders’ Cup Turf hero Northern Spur, was sold privately to Katsumi Yoshida in her pomp. Her penultimate Japanese-foaled offspring, the three-year-old colt Durezza, won the Japanese St Leger last month.

Bought from Northern Racing for ¥9.35m (£49,800, €56,900)

Produced a Bricks And Mortar colt on May 8

Covered by Frankel (to southern hemisphere time)

Reencounter

5yo ch m Pivotal-Reeunite (Kingmambo)

Bred in Britain by Godolphin but raced in Japan, she finished second in a seven-furlong three-year-old maiden on the turf at Hanshin. She is out of Reunite, a Listed-winning Kingmambo half-sister to Prix du Jockey Club victor Anabaa Blue, and from the outstanding family of Urban Sea, Galileo and Sea The Stars.

Bought from Darley Japan for ¥8.8m (£46,800, €53,600)

Produced an Admire Moon colt on March 2

Covered by Lucky Vega

Ask Me Why

5yo ch m Duramente-Ask Deputy (French Deputy)

The winner of a seven-furlong race on the dirt at Kawasaki at three, she is a three-parts sister to Grade 3 winner and Grade 1-placed Musee Sultan out of Listed-placed Ask Deputy, who in turn was out of the high-class Sunday Silence mare Maruka Komachi.

Bought from Shadai Farm for ¥7.37m (£39,200, €44,900)Produced an Isla Bonita filly on March 3

Covered by Lucky Vega

