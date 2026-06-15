'I'm not going to lie, I was in a pretty dark place' – Dan Creighton bouncing back with success on the track and in the ring

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Good Morning Bloodstock is an exclusive daily email sent by the Racing Post bloodstock team and published here as a free sample.

On this occasion, Martin Stevens speaks to Daniel Creighton about some good results on the track and in the sales ring – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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“Wow, that was an eventful few days,” I texted industry all-rounder Daniel Creighton last week after he and partner Josh Schwartz were represented as breeders of Bay Of Brilliance, who put in a sterling effort to finish fourth in the Derby on the preceding Saturday, and as owners of the Santiago colt who became the highest-priced lot in the two-year-old store session at the Goffs Arkle Sale last Wednesday when sold to Ed Bailey on behalf of Nicky Bertran de Balanda and Nathan Vergne for €145,000.

“Make that an eventful year,” Creighton replied, leaving a pregnant pause and telling me to ring him for the full story.

It turns out that those fine results on the racecourse and in the sales ring were giddy highs that followed some abysmal lows.

“I became very ill at the end of 2024 and all last year, and missed most of the sales because of it,” he said when I called him. “I wasn’t able to work or drive, and I had to send my dad [Eddie, the trainer] to look at horses at the sales for me.

“I developed quite bad neck pain and it got progressively worse, and by the spring of last year I was in a hell of a lot of pain. By the time Royal Ascot came round I felt even worse, to the point that I could barely walk and I became housebound.

“I couldn’t do anything without being in severe pain and I was on a lot of drugs. I went to the doctor and had all sorts of scans and tests done, and they said that it was a neurological issue, something to do with my muscles not relaxing, and that it was basically incurable. I’m not going to lie, I was in a pretty dark place when they told me that.

“I wasn’t going to accept that I’d never be able to get out of the house and do what I want any more, though, so I tried everything, including different chiropractors and physiotherapists. In the end I went down the holistic route and, to be honest, it’s that that’s helped me the most. I know people will think I’m a nutjob for saying that, but it’s the truth.”

Fortunately, Creighton had not only his family to rally around him, but also friends in the business. For example, Conor Quirke helped draw up shortlists of potential pinhooks at the Tattersalls October yearling sales last year and, after Creighton hobbled in to Park Paddocks to give them the okay, signed on his behalf for a Havana Grey filly for 65,000gns at Book 2. She was resold by Creighton's brother Alan to Paddy Twomey and Bond Thoroughbred for 200,000gns at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale in April.

That Havana Grey filly was New Bond Street, who was sent off an eyebrow-raising 1-2 shot on her debut for Paddy Twomey at Cork yesterday but found all sorts of trouble in running and eventually finished an encouraging fifth.

“Everyone was very helpful and of course I’m incredibly grateful to them,” said Creighton. “But it was kind of annoying to miss out on so many sales and inspecting all the yearlings, as from a breeding point of view it’s important to see the stock of young sires, so you know which you should be using and what you shouldn’t.

“Thankfully I’m 90 per cent better now and able to drive again, and I can go out and do jobs on the farm. I have to be careful what I do, but I’m in a far better place physically and mentally than I was a few months ago, and I’m getting better all the time.”

In Creighton’s absence, it was his father Eddie who gave last week’s well-sold Santiago colt the final thumbs up as a foal at the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale.

“I picked him out of the catalogue as I’m very keen on Santiago. I like that he’s by a great sire in Authorized, and I just think that the Montjeu line works so well in jump racing, and of course he was a high-class racehorse himself,” said Creighton.

“The page was very important too. The dam [Tornada, an Auteuil Listed hurdle winner by Ballingarry] had already bred some good winners and she had lots of young progeny coming through, so she was already proven and there was the chance of updates.

“That’s exactly what we got. His half-brother Martator won the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival this spring, his half-sister Manlaga won the Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle and got black type this year, and another half-brother, Doctor On Call, has won twice. The mare is looking like a really consistent producer.

“Dad went to the sale to look at him for me. He’s a very good judge of National Hunt horses. I have to give him a lot of kudos for giving him his seal of approval.”

The Santiago colt was entrusted to Edmond Ryan’s Weir View Stud in County Tipperary for prepping and consigning on the recommendation of Creighton’s good friend Katie Rudd, and the operation obviously did a bang-up job with him as he made a profit of more than €100,000 on the cost of purchase.

“The money will be useful as we bought a farm recently and we’re getting planning permission for improvements and it’s all going towards that,” said Creighton. “Funnily enough, since last week a lot of people have said they were surprised to see us selling jumps horses, but we’ve traded a few foals and yearlings for a while now.

“Not many people know it, but we used to own The New Lion until we sold him privately to Dan Skelton – Katie bought him for us – so we have a track record in identifying talented jumps horses. The New Lion was another one out of a proven mare whose pedigree improved a lot in the time that we had him.”

Bay Of Brilliance beats Study Of words in the 1m 2f maiden at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Santiago colt’s sale in a relatively new session of stores who are aged two, instead of three as has been the norm for the past two decades, is part of a wider industry effort to encourage producers to do more with National Hunt horses at a younger age in order to emulate the conspicuously successful French method of raising jumpers.

Creighton admitted, though, that his decision to sell his star lot at two was motivated more by commercial realities.

He said: “To be honest, he was probably going to be a three-year-old store but it just made sense to sell him sooner. His pedigree suddenly took off last season, and I remembered watching the Walk In The Park two-year-old colt out of Sparky May make €230,000 in that session last year.

“The French like to run their National Hunt horses at three and we have those new three-year-old hurdles in Britain and Ireland, and his page made him an ideal candidate for people wanting to buy a horse for those purposes.

“Otherwise I don’t really have a strong opinion on how to prepare jumps horses. I think that, basically, you need to be patient with any horse and they will tell you when they’re ready to run. I actually find it kind of ironic that Flat breeders and trainers are always being told they need to be more patient, and jumps breeders and trainers are always being told to get on with things more quickly.”

Bay Of Brilliance’s emergence as one of the best middle-distance three-year-olds this year has also been just the tonic for Creighton. The son of New Bay was bred in partnership with another of his and Schwartz’s pals, Katie McGivern, out of Incroyable, a Listed-winning daughter of Singspiel bought in foal to Mastercraftsman from the Arqana December Breeding-Stock Sale of 2020 for €47,000.

“It was amazing to have a runner in the Derby, although I can’t say that it was an overly enjoyable experience going to Epsom to cheer him on due to the bad weather,” said Creighton. “Bay Of Brilliance ran a blinder, though. He didn’t travel particularly well in any part of the race, whether that was down to the track or the ground I’m not sure, but I think it was his sheer guts and tenacity that allowed him to run so well.

“It was pleasing to see the Lingfield Derby Trial form work out so well at Epsom, with Maltese Cross finishing second, and they both look like very good colts. It’ll be interesting to see Bay Of Brilliance on a more conventional track next time.

“Our aim is to breed Group 1 horses, especially Classic horses, so it’s very satisfying when you accomplish it. It’s a massive achievement for a small stud like ours to breed a horse as good as him.”

Creighton’s enjoyment of Bay Of Brilliance is, however, a little tainted by the memory of another sorrowful event that occurred during his recent hard times.

“It was all part of my year of disaster, when everything seemed to be going wrong,” recalled Creighton. “Incroyable developed cancer in her head in the November of 2024. We sent her for an operation to have it removed, but it came back fast, and after three months we sent her back for another operation, but it returned even more quickly than before. At that point we knew the kindest thing was to put her to sleep.

“It really upset me: not because she was the dam of such good horses, but because I was so attached to her. She was as much a pet on the farm as a broodmare for the business.

“Bay Of Brilliance is her last foal. She was in foal to Lope De Vega when she died. We don’t have any relations to her, either. I was the underbidder for one of her daughters who came up for sale at Arqana while she was still alive, but she just made a little too much for me to be able to buy her. There we are. We'll just have to go and find another good one now.”

Creighton has also signed for the brilliant Laurens and Royal Ascot winner Adrestia as yearlings, as well as the older Incroyable as a breeding prospect, so there is every reason to believe he will unearth another talented filly or mare for himself in time.

Dan Creighton signed for the brilliant Laurens as a yearling Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Describing why he picked out Incroyable in Deauville during Covid, he said: “She was black-type herself and had already produced a black-type performer in Impertinente, and she was by Singspiel, whose daughters have always been very desirable to me, and from a strong Wertheimer family. Then when I saw her I just fell in love with her as an individual straight away.

“That’s why I dug a bit deeper for her – €47,000 was a lot of money, especially as she was originally just for Josh and me. But she turned out to be lucky. We got 52,000gns for the Mastercraftsman filly she was carrying when bought, and then Absurde, her son by Fastnet Rock, came on the scene and got black type for the Wertheimers.

“Then Willie Mullins bought Absurde, much to my dismay I must admit. I thought 'oh no, my lovely commercial Flat pedigree is going to be ruined by jumpers', but obviously it turned out that I needn’t have worried as Willie did well with the horse on the Flat too.

“The second foal Incroyable produced for us was a Sea The Moon filly who we sold for 120,000gns as a foal, and then we sent her to New Bay and it was at that point that Katie [McGivern] bought into her. We got 85,000gns for Bay Of Brilliance, the result of that cover.”

What has also turned Creighton’s annus horribilis into an annus mirabilis is that Bay Of Brilliance is one of six black-type performers to come off his farm this year, along with Fort George, a son of Territories who landed the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes at Meydan; Mhally, a son of Sergei Prokofiev who won a Group 3 in Saudi Arabia; Syzygy, a Cable Bay filly who finished second in the Listed Kooyonga Stakes at Navan last Sunday; Breckenbrough, a daughter of Kingman who ran third in the Listed Prix Maurice Zilber at Longchamp; and – stop the presses! – Kendall Roy, who took the Listed Midsummer Sprint Stakes at Cork yesterday for McGivern.

That’s a decent showing for a stud that doesn’t produce large numbers each year. There could well be more big paydays in the ring for Creighton in the next year too.

“We bought a Jet Away colt foal at the same sale in Fairyhouse as the Santiago colt,” he said. “We only paid €9,000 for him and he ended up being a half-brother to Catch Him Derry, who finished third in the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival. He’ll likely go to the store sales next year, unless he gets sold privately before then.

“Robbie Dunne deserves a lot of credit for these pinhooks as well. He owns a bit of the Jet Away and had a bit of the Santiago. He looked through the catalogue for horses who might get a decent update, and he pointed out these ones.”

Creighton added that he had some “very nice” Flat yearlings for the months ahead too.

“We have a particularly lovely Sea The Stars yearling colt from the family of Al Aasy,” he continued. “He’s a three-parts brother to Fierce Impact, who ran well in third in a good race at Sandown on Saturday. He’s a stunning individual. I’d score him nine out of ten, to be honest, he’s that nice.

“We also have a Ten Sovereigns colt we bought at the foal sales. We were keen to have one by him as he was having a resurgence last year and that’s continued into this season. He’s typical of his sire’s output: a lovely big horse with lots of power and bone.

“We also have a daughter of The Antarctic who we bought privately from the Skeltons after she didn’t sell at the foal sales. We were stabled at the foal sales besides Alne Park and Kim Bartlett, who sells a lot of foals with us, really liked her and so we decided to buy her together. The filly has improved a lot this year and is really nice.”

Creighton and Schwartz’s yearlings will be prepped and consigned by Finn Kent this year, as the pair focus on building and upgrading the facilities on their new farm, and looking after the other horses. It also frees them up to inspect and buy yearlings for themselves and their clients, of course.

Let’s hope it continues to be an eventful year for Creighton, and for the right reasons this time.

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Must-read story

“Another gruelling day reporting on record trade called for another visit to the bar at Lawlor’s,” writes James Thomas in the latest instalment of his sales diary .

Pedigree pick

Spirit Tango could run a big race on her first outing for trainer Ralph Beckett and owner Lady Bamford in the six-furlong fillies’ novice stakes at Chepstow today (2.55) .

She is by Sioux Nation, a dab hand with early two-year-olds, out of Jolie Chanson, an unraced daughter of Mount Nelson from the family of crack sprinter Starman. That makes her a half-sister to four winners, including Listed scorer Majestic Dawn and Mill Reef Stakes runner-up Rousing Encore.

Spirit Tango must be an impressive physical specimen as she was bought by Ballyphilip Stud from breeder Hunting Hill Stud for €185,000 at the Goffs November Foal Sale and resold by Ballyphilip Stud to Henry Lascelles for 475,000gns at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.