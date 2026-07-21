'I was told Maltese Cross's page was too slow' – why Philipp Stauffenberg is proving a point or two with his pinhooks

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On this occasion, Martin Stevens speaks to Philipp Stauffenberg about the Grand Prix de Paris winner – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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Philipp Stauffenberg’s ventures in pinhooking have resembled a rollercoaster ride in recent times. The popular German horseman has experienced many giddy highs, receiving six-figure profits for plenty of his carefully curated lots, but he has also been through some abysmal lows, including what he himself calls an “absolute horror” of a sales season last year.

However, if Stauffenberg’s personal balance sheet features a lot of ups and downs, his results on the racecourse are at least much more consistent. In the past he has traded the classy performers Expressionism, Gladius, King’s Charter, Romantic Style and Soprano and just recently he has struck an especially rich seam of form.

Derby runner-up Maltese Cross , bought as a foal in Arqana for €200,000 and resold to Sam Haggas's Hurworth Bloodstock for 350,000gns at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, became the new poster boy for Stauffenberg’s pinhooks when going one place better in a thrilling renewal of the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp last Tuesday.

That superb result was bookended by Pattern-race victories for a pair of smart sprinters who were also foal-to-yearling flips by Stauffenberg.

Flora Of Bermuda , bought outside the ring at the Goffs November Foal Sale and resold to Longways Stables for the odd figure of €52,500 at the Arqana August Yearling Sale, won the Summer Stakes at York on the preceding Friday and Symbol Of Honour , sourced as a foal at Tattersalls for 250,000gns and resold to Godolphin in the same ring as a yearling for 600,000gns, took the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury on the following Saturday.

“It’s obviously very satisfying,” says Stauffenberg. “Producing winners at that level is the target but it doesn’t always work out like that, for one reason or another. So when everything comes together like it has done in the last few weeks you have to appreciate it.

“What is especially pleasing is that it isn’t a flash in the pan. From 18 three-year-olds raised on our farm, including our own homebreds and those belonging to clients as well as those pinhooks, seven have collected black type for a strike-rate of 39 per cent.

“Furthermore, I bought only four foals to resell in 2023. One was Maltese Cross and another was Stimulative Trip, a daughter of Hello Youmzain with David Menuisier. She won in very impressive style at Newbury on debut at two but injured herself on the way to France for a sales race on her next start. It looked like she might have lost her way in her first two runs this year but she was third in the Eternal Stakes at Carlisle last month and it seems as though there’s more to come from her. She could become a Listed winner at least.

“The other pinhooks that year were a Blue Point filly called Pointillism who finished placed first time out in America and a Teofilo filly who sadly died as a two-year-old. I don’t think that’s a bad result for just four throws at the dartboard.”

No arguments here: a trainer, jockey or sire would love to be able to boast that sort of ratio of black-type horses to runners. So, how did he do it?

Recalling what appealed to him about the adolescent Maltese Cross, he says: “The first impression a young horse makes on me is always important and he grabbed my attention as soon as he stepped out of his box at Arqana. There was just something about the way he used himself and how he coped with the stress of the occasion that I really liked.

“Just about every horse by his sire Sea The Stars has a pretty good action, so it almost seems redundant to mention that he was a lovely walker, but he had even more athleticism than you would usually expect of the stallion's stock. He seemed to have a great mind too. He just put his head down and did everything without showing even a hint of being a difficult horse.

Maltese Cross: Grand Prix de Paris winner and Derby second Credit: Megan Rose Photography

“I arrived home from Deauville before the colt did, and I told everyone on the farm that if he didn't turn out to be our Derby winner, then we would never have one. They saw what I meant as soon as he got here. We were all pretty confident about him, then, but for the horse to achieve what we believed he could, he had to go to a trainer who would carefully nurture his talent.

“Luckily he went to William Haggas, who has trained many good horses by Sea The Stars, including probably the best we have seen by the sire in Baaeed, and he has given him every chance to fulfil his potential. He went oh so close to becoming our Derby winner.”

Maltese Cross gained ample compensation in the Grand Prix de Paris and his former custodian believes that there will be much more to come from the colt.

“I have a good relationship with William, so I've been able to visit the horse in training several times, and I saw how he developed in the spring,” says Stauffenberg. “He's still an unfurnished colt and so I fully agree with William and Maureen when they say that he is likely to peak as a four-year-old, which is really exciting.

“He wasn’t a two-year-old type at all but he still managed to win at that age, even if he did so only by a small margin, and what he is doing now is probably a bonus on top of what he’ll do in future as well. He just puts his head down and gets on with the job. It’s wonderful to watch.

“He had been described as a relentless galloper in his previous outings so the way he won in Paris last week was a bit of a revelation and gives him new options, even if I’m bound to admit that the unusually fast pace suited him. I’m not sure if it had been like a normal French race, where they crawl and then sprint, he would have been shown at his best.”

Maltese Cross is certainly bred to stay and improve with age. Not only is Sea The Stars renowned for transmitting progressive stamina but so too is the maternal grandsire Camelot. What’s more, his dam Nabatea won over 14 furlongs in Belgium and is out of Neele, a winning Peintre Celebre half-sister to Oaks d’Italia scorer Night Of Magic, which makes her a sibling to German middle-distance Group 1 winners Nutan and Nymphea.

It makes you wonder whether Stauffenberg had second thoughts about buying Maltese Cross, knowing that he would be re-offering such a doughtily bred lot in Britain, where pure stamina is spurned.

“I did, and to be honest some of the leading agents did tell me at Tattersalls that the page was too slow for them,” he says. “But, on the other hand, it remains the case that the most prestigious and valuable races in the calendar are run over longer distances, and that there is a thriving resale market for middle-distance horses, especially to Australia.

“I knew a colt with his pedigree and looks would appeal to bigger domestic owners who will always want Classic horses and also to the Australian market. So it was no surprise to me that William bought him and that John Foote [the Australian agent] was the underbidder.

“I never thought of him as a ten-furlong horse. I always saw him as a Derby horse. The only question was which Derby. He didn’t look like a slow learner, or behave like one, so there was always a good chance he would be ready for it. In my heart, I'm more of a Classic person, so he never looked ‘slow’ to me, and of course he’s not: he’s fast, just over longer distances.”

Stauffenberg might prioritise middle-distance horses himself, as any true German racing professional would, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t able to adapt to meet customer demand and so he has also done a fine line in speed merchants down the years.

Symbol Of Honour: struck in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Symbol Of Honour – a Havana Grey half-brother to multiple Group 1-placed sprinter Dragon Symbol, who stands at the siblings’ birthplace of Whitsbury Manor Stud – proves that. He has now been sent out by Charlie Appleby to win six races, including the Carnarvon Stakes and Sandy Lane Stakes last year.

“I love going down to look at Whitsbury Manor Stud’s foals and Symbol Of Honour stood out, even among the farm’s big crop of homebreds by Havana Grey that year,” remembers Stauffenberg. “He was just so mature and strong, and he looked really fast. Funnily enough, he never changed. When he came out of his box as a yearling he looked the same as he did as a foal, just more mature. He was the finished article at a very early age.

“A lot of credit has to go to Whitsbury Manor Stud. I don't know their statistics in detail but they seem to produce so many tough and talented sprinters and milers.

“In fact, what drove me more into Symbol Of Honour was missing out on buying Chaldean from the farm two years earlier, even though I had no chance of getting him, as he was a smashing model by Frankel. I lost out on a Dewhurst winner but I thought nobody else other than me would be brave or stupid enough to pay 250,000gns for a foal by Havana Grey when he was bred so cheaply and the sire was still not entirely proven.”

Indeed, Havana Grey’s inexpensively bred debut crop of two-year-olds were still running when Stauffenberg struck the winning bid for the sire’s third-crop son, who was conceived at the even lower fee of £6,000. Those early runners might have turned heads, but it was still a heck of a punchy move to pay so much for one of his sons.

“Havana Grey wasn’t really on my radar in the early days as I didn’t see him race and although I saw him when he was shown at Crockfords Stud in Newmarket when he retired, my only memory of him was that he didn’t look at all like a Galileo-line stallion, he looked much speedier than that,” says Stauffenberg. “So I didn’t buy any foals from his first two crops for pinhooking but, when it became clear that he was siring quality animals from indifferent mares, he became impossible to ignore.

“Havana Grey’s third crop of foals was probably the worst in terms of pedigree quality and Symbol Of Honour’s dam Arcamist must have been the best mare he covered that year, with Dragon Symbol being a very good horse who was a Group 1 winner in all but name.

“So I thought to myself okay, if I want a foal by the most exciting sire around, it might as well be the best-looking and best-bred member of his crop. He was a pretty straightforward choice, then: it just was a question how much I would have to give for him. I ended up paying a lot for him but fortunately it resulted in a good profit.”

Stauffenberg bought another foal by Havana Grey two years later, by which time the sire’s reputation was firmly established, and that might be another good one.

In The Black, a now two-year-old three-parts sister to crack sprinter El Caballo, cost 150,000gns and was resold as a yearling for 320,000gns to Geoff Oldroyd, who sent out the filly to win a Carlisle maiden by clear water on her debut last month.

“She looks like a decent filly,” says Stauffenberg. “But she’s quite strong-minded. She has always been willing to do anything you want her to do, but you have to follow her rules. I hope she translates that fighting spirit into ability on the track, and she is in the right hands for that to happen as she has an experienced trainer and a patient owner in Bond Thoroughbred.”

Maltese Cross and Symbol Of Honour might have had six-figure price-tags as foals, earning Stauffenberg the unwelcome perpetual epithet of ‘high-rolling pinhooker’, but not all of the consignor’s raw materials have cost so much.

Flora Of Bermuda: "I’ve been pleased to see her go on and prove how talented she is" Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

Flora Of Bermuda, who has won three black-type races and finished there or thereabouts in a heap of big sprints, proves that Stauffenberg’s reputation as a spendthrift is not entirely fair.

“I really loved Flora Of Bermuda as a foal at Goffs, but I didn’t want to give too much for her as she was very small," he explains. "Yeomanstown Stud ended up buying out the foal share to Dark Angel and Gay O’Callaghan, knowing I liked her, approached me about her after she’d been through the ring and we negotiated a price.

“I re-offered her at the Arqana August Yearling Sale but I mismanaged her. She was really nice and clearly had something about her, but there was no denying that she was small, and so I couldn’t persuade anyone to buy her, which was disappointing.

“She didn’t sell in the ring and I ended up urging Mick Murphy of Longways Stables and his partners to take her for the breeze-ups. That’s why she’s down in the results as selling privately for €52,500: I fought for every euro to keep my losses as small as possible.”

Flora Of Bermuda might not have made Stauffenberg any money but she has enhanced his standing as a talent-spotter, and not just at the top of the market.

“Flora Of Bermuda was able to prove how fast she was at the breeze-ups and because of that no-one cared how small she was then, and she ended up making £340,000,” says Stauffenberg. “I was delighted for Mick and his team and I’ve been pleased to see her go on and prove how talented she is. She’s putting it all together now and might just have a Group 1 in her.

“Flora Of Bermuda is very important to me as people associate me with expensive pinhooks but she's one of several foals I bought for reasonable money and turned out to be a high-class horse. Another example is Soprano, who cost €45,000 as a foal and was resold for 100,000gns. She won at Royal Ascot and in a few stakes races, and finished placed in Group or Grade 1 company on several occasions.

“I have spent a lot of money on foals, everyone can see that, but when I do so there's a lot of thought that goes into it: I’m not being reckless or getting carried away with myself.

"I hope that Flora Of Bermuda and Soprano have shown that I don’t only ever pinhook at the top of the market.”

As it happens, Stauffenberg’s latest pinhooks also cost a pretty penny, but only on an individual basis. After a bruising experience at the yearling sales last autumn, he reduced his overall investment in foals in the winter and concentrated on quality.

“Last year was a horror – an absolute horror,” he says with a grimace. “Out of the 16 yearlings we offered, only six sold in the ring. Nine of those lots were pinhooks, and so when the foal sales came around I bought just three that time.

“Having had my fingers burned, and with all sorts of problems with the world economy swirling around, I was determined to focus on top, top quality rather than take a chance on iffy ones.

Stauffenberg's New Bay half-sister to Dreamloper will head to Tattersalls Book 1

"The iffy ones can sometimes work out, if the horse blossoms or you get a pedigree update, but having just done so badly I was in no mood to roll the dice.

“Instead, I was more careful and bought just those three lots I really believed in, and spent a little more on each of them. They were three foals I knew I’d be happy and proud to stand behind and show to prospective buyers at the yearling sales this year.”

The quality is clear to see in the pedigrees. The most expensive, at a whopping €650,000, is a New Bay half-sister to dual Group 1 heroine Dreamloper , Group 2 winner Santorini Star and Listed scorer Dreamasar. She heads to Tattersalls October Book 1.

She will be joined there by a €310,000 daughter of Lope De Vega and the Listed-placed New Bay mare Quickstep Girl, who is therefore closely related to four-time Group 3 winner Max Vega.

Bound for Book 2, meanwhile, is a 130,000gns Study Of Man colt out of Heat Of The Moment, a winning daughter of Bobby’s Kitten and Listed winner Heat of The Night, from the family of Hong Kong superstar brothers Glorious Forever and Time Warp.

“The New Bay filly is exceptional,” says Stauffenberg in hushed tones. “She’s fine, elegant and full of quality. She's extremely well balanced and uses herself brilliantly. I really adore her. It will be interesting to see how she shows herself at Tattersalls but I’m hoping she does in Newmarket exactly what she does all the time here: looks you in the eye and says ‘I’m a queen’.

“William [Haggas] seems convinced that Santorini Star can win a Group 1 at some point and Ed [Walker] thinks very highly of Dreamasar so there is a chance the page might have some big updates. Either way, their dam Livia’s Dream is obviously a very special mare – a machine in fact – to have produced so many high-class horses by all sorts of sires.

“New Bay is an excellent sire, just knocking on the door of the Frankel, Sea The Stars and Lope De Vega level in my opinion. His current flagbearer, Bay City Roller, is out of a Teofilo mare, like my filly, so hopefully people will notice that and it will help her too.”

He adds that the Lope De Vega filly is “an absolute athlete, you only have to look at her and you can immediately tell that she’ll be a racehorse” and that the Study Of Man colt is “the best foal by the sire I have ever seen: strong, deep-chested and a good walker”.

Stauffenberg might be down on numbers when it comes to pinhooks but his drafts to the yearling sales also include plenty of attractive homebreds of his own as well as those belonging to clients.

After a year’s absence from the BBAG Yearling Sale in Baden-Baden he is back with ten lots, including colts by Iquitos, Mishriff and Sioux Nation and fillies by Chaldean, Showcasing and Torquator Tasso.

His consignment to Tattersalls in October also features two blueblooded lots who were bred as part of a diversification away from pinhooking foals that was driven by market forces.

Stauffenberg will offer a strong team at the BBAG September Yearling Sale Credit: Bbag

“I started some breeding syndicates because buying the standout foals was becoming more and more difficult,” says Stauffenberg. “When I first started pinhooking at the higher end of the market I had very few competitors, but now there are so many people doing it that it has become hard to get what I want.

“I bought two mares called Amphitrite and Sous Les Etoiles, both by Sea The Stars and from great Hascombe and Valiant Studs families.

“Sous Les Etoiles’ first foal is a Night Of Thunder filly who I couldn’t sell in Book 1 last year but got 180,000gns for in December. She made €600,000 at the breeze-ups and is in training with Ed Walker for TBT Racing. She is called Siena Storm and is likely going to make her debut in the next fortnight. There is a lot of good chat about her.

“The Zarak filly out of Sous Les Etoiles is going to Book 2 and hopefully she might have a nice update to her page by the time the sales come around thanks to her closely related half-sister.

“Amphitrite has a stunning Modern Games filly who is her first foal. She is also going to Book 2, as is a Sea The Stars full-sister to Rosscarbery on behalf of Gestüt Wittekindshof. Sea The Stars getting another Classic winner in Johanna Walsh should help her.”

Stauffenberg’s many admirers in Britain and Ireland will also be pleased to hear that he is maintaining his links to Fantastic Moon, the German Derby and Grosser Preis von Baden winner he bred with his wife Marion, despite his dam Frangipani having since been sold to Forz Europe.

“We bought Fang Mich, Fantastic Moon’s winning half-sister by Starspangledbanner, at Arqana last year and she has a colt foal by Sea The Stars and is back in foal to him,” he reports. “With Fantastic Moon being by Sea The Stars’ son Sea The Moon, it is continuing the theme and the obvious thing to do.

“We also have Fire And Ice, a Group 3-placed Masar half-sister to Fantastic Moon, and she is in foal for the first time, to Starspangledbanner.

“We have a Harzand half-sister to Frangipani called Figlia Nera and we did something quite interesting with her. We emulated Jim Bolger by sending her to Fantastic Moon in his first season at stud last year, so creating close inbreeding to Frangipani and Figlia Nera’s dam Firedance as well as Sea The Moon and Harzand’s sire Sea The Stars. And do you know what? The resulting filly foal is stunning; really stunning. She looks like a superstar.”

There’s proof positive that Stauffenberg really is more imaginative in his pursuit of producing top-class horses than just forking out for blue-chip foals – although, as Maltese Cross and Symbol Of Honour are showing, he happens to be rather efficient in doing it that way.

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“Kalpana's not put a foot wrong at the track, so hopefully that can continue,” says trainer Andrew Balding as he prepares his star racemare for another tilt at the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday.

Pedigree pick



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