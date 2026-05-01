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On this occasion, Martin Stevens looks at the five potential pedigree storylines that could emerge from this weekend's Newmarket Classics – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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My tongue was bleeding as I researched and wrote the following five breeding angles to this weekend’s Newmarket Classics, as I nearly bit through it trying to resist moaning about the lack of runners who have obvious chances of staying further than a mile in future.

A significant amount of intrigue has been absent from recent editions of the 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas as nearly all the contenders have looked as though they will only stay as far as a mile, if they even get that. Betfred’s £2 million Triple Crown bonus looks safe, that’s for sure.

Galileo – the source of 1,000 Guineas and Oaks winners Minding and Love, and Guineas place-getters turned Epsom scorers Australia, New Approach and Tuesday – is missed sorely in this year’s Classics, with his small final crop aged four now.

We really were blessed to live in the era of a sire who threw high-class, hard-knocking and, crucially, versatile three-year-olds so dependably.

Anyway, to use that frustratingly popular thought-terminating cliche, it is what it is. There are at least a few other potential morsels of interest to nourish breeding nerds this weekend.

1. An unusual spot of inbreeding

We are accustomed to seeing the tabulated pedigrees of top-class horses featuring duplications of big names like Danzig, Mr Prospector, Nureyev, Sadler’s Wells and Urban Sea, but long-time 2,000 Guineas favourite Bow Echo is inbred on paper in a far more unfamiliar way.

The unbeaten Royal Lodge Stakes winner exhibits 3x3 inbreeding to his late owner-breeder Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum’s Group 1-winning Deploy mare Zomaradah.

He is by Night Of Thunder, whose sire Dubawi is out of Zomaradah, and his dam is Aristocratic Lady, a multiple-winning but non-black-type daughter of Invincible Spirit and Dubai Queen, who in turn was by Kingmambo and also out of Zomaradah, and so a half-sister to Dubawi.

This is a family that Sheikh Mohammed Obaid enjoyed success with since the purchase of a High Line half-sister to Premio Roma heroine High Hawk as a yearling for 420,000gns in 1983. High Tern, as the filly was named, was only a minor dual winner on the track but she produced for the sheikh his Derby victor High-Rise as well as Zomaradah’s dam Jawaher.

Zomaradah also features in Power Blue's pedigree Credit: www.carolinenorris.ie

Zomaradah bred six other winners besides the breed-shaping Dubawi, including Lancashire Oaks heroine Emirates Queen, Ballymacoll Stud Stakes scorer Princess Nada and the aforementioned Sandringham Handicap runner-up Dubai Queen. Those daughters also became prolific producers.

Emirates Queen is the dam of this year’s Saudi Arabian Grade 1 victor Royal Champion and Jockey Club Stakes winner Outbox; Princess Nada produced Listed scorers Jordan Princess and Qewy; and Dubai Queen has bred Brigadier Gerard Stakes winner and Champion Stakes third Royal Rhyme and Height Of Fashion Stakes scorer Victoria Harbour.

Another of Zomaradah’s daughters, Suba, is the granddam of 1,000 Guineas runner-up Cloak Of Spirits, who shared many ancestors in common with Aristocratic Lady, as she is also by Invincible Spirit – a little clue to Aristocratic Lady’s son Bow Echo running well in a Newmarket Classic too, perhaps.

Bow Echo isn’t actually the only contender for this year’s 2,000 Guineas with a double helping of Zomaradah in his pedigree. Last year’s Phoenix Stakes winner Power Blue is inbred 2x3 to Dubawi on paper, being by one of his sons – namely Space Blues – and out of a mare by another, in Worthadd.

Zomaradah is everywhere in this year’s renewal, in fact. Dubawi is the damsire of King’s Trail, Oxagon and Venetian Prince, while Night Of Thunder is the sire of Distant Storm, Needle Match and Billecart as well as Bow Echo. A more obscure stallion son of Dubawi, Universal, is also set to be represented by massive outsider Lord Britain.

2. Potential first-crop feats

There’s nothing like a first-crop Newmarket Classic winner for turbo-boosting a young sire’s progress through the ranks, and there is seemingly a very good chance of a sophomore sire striking in the 1,000 Guineas on Sunday.

Starman fields Prix Morny heroine Venetian Sun, Rockfel Stakes runner-up The Prettiest Star and Prix Marcel Boussac fourth Esna, while St Mark’s Basilica has the possibility of being represented by Prix Marcel Boussac winner Diamond Necklace.

The last sire to achieve that particular feat was Aclaim (pictured below), when his daughter Cachet struck on the Rowley Mile four years ago. He is available at just €6,500 at Rathasker Stud now.

Most of the runners from the debut generation of their sire in the 2,000 Guineas tomorrow are outsiders – but none of them are entirely forlorn hopes.

Starman: is well represented in the Classics this weekend Credit: Patrick McCann

Space Blues' son Power Blue, already a top-level winner, is one. St Mark’s Basilica has two darts to throw, in Leopardstown Group 3 scorer Thesecretadversary and Craven Stakes fourth Venetian Prince, while Starman is set to be represented by lightly raced Mill Reef Stakes runner-up Into The Sky.

We’re due another first-crop success in the 2,000 Guineas, as it hasn’t occurred since Dawn Approach won for New Approach in 2013.

Doing it in the colts’ Classic has often been a harbinger of a great stallion career: Makfi did it for Dubawi in 2010, Footstepsinthesand did it for Giant’s Causeway in 2003 and Island Sands did it for Turtle Island in 1999. Well, three out of four ain’t bad.

3. Can a great sire end his Guineas jinx?

As mentioned in this space earlier this week, Sea The Stars has an uncannily poor record in the Newmarket Classics as a sire. Even though he was a 2,000 Guineas winner himself, he has been represented by only three runners in both the colts’ and fillies’ races in the 12 years that he has had three-year-olds, and none managed a single-figure finishing position.

Star Terms was 11th in the 1,000 Guineas in 2019, Cepheus was 12th in the 2,000 Guineas in 2020 and See The Fire was also 12th in the 1,000 Guineas in 2024.

Sea The Stars could redeem himself in the 2,000 Guineas tomorrow, as his unbeaten son King’s Trail – trained by Charlie Appleby, seeking a hat-trick in the race – has been a leading fancy for the Classic for a while now and has been nibbled at in the market in recent days.

Sea The Stars will be attempting to sire his first Guineas winner Credit: Aga Khan Studs

Sea The Stars’ lack of runners who have performed well in the Newmarket Classics might just be a statistical quirk, but if you were reaching for a cause you might say that he generally puts in more stamina and later maturation than is ideal for this test.

If you did believe that was the case, but still fancied King’s Trail, you could console yourself with the fact that the colt is out of Crown Walk, a high-class miler by Dubawi out of a Danzig mare, so there is speed and sharpness in the immediate female family to compensate.

Sea The Stars’ hoodoo is reminiscent of Montjeu, another rich source of staying-power who couldn’t buy a Guineas winner or even a place-getter for most of his stallion career. Many said he could never do it, but along came Camelot in his eighth crop. Crucially, Camelot also had a zippier pedigree, with Kingmambo and Danehill appearing close up in it.

4. Another top stallion with something to prove

No Nay Never arguably has the direct opposite problem to Sea The Stars when it comes to the Newmarket Classics, in that his runners are often too explosive and lack stamina.

In fairness to him, Wichita went close when second to Kameko in the 2,000 Guineas in 2020 and Alcohol Free and Ten Sovereigns both ran creditably in fifth in the 1,000 and 2,000 respectively.

But those are his best results from eight runners in the seven renewals in which he had three-year-olds, and there were some crushing disappointments among them, including Arizona finishing 11th and Little Big Bear fading into last of 14.

Better might have been expected from a sire who got off to such a fantastic start at stud and has stood at six-figure fees since 2019, with access to an array of blue-chip mares.

True Love could be set to end No Nay Never's series of near misses in the Guineas Credit: Getty Images

No Nay Never has something to prove in the Newmarket Classics, then, and he could silence the doubters on Sunday, with True Love set to line up as one of the fancied runners in the 1,000 Guineas.

True Love excelled at sprinting last year and hasn’t run over a mile, but she did win the Priory Belle Stakes at Leopardstown over seven furlongs by clear water this month.

Again, in an inversion of the case of Sea The Stars and King’s Trail, True Love’s distaff pedigree could make up for any stamina deficiencies in her sire.

Her dam is Oaks third Alluringly, who is by Fastnet Rock and out of All For Glory, an unraced daughter of Giant’s Causeway and Oaks runner-up All Too Beautiful. As most readers won’t need telling, All Too Beautiful was by Sadler’s Wells and out of Urban Sea, so a full-sister to Galileo and half-sister to Sea The Stars.

5. Another twist in an already tortuous tale

Starspangledbanner’s life has been a right old soap opera, from him emulating his sire Choisir as an Australian-bred Group 1 winner at Royal Ascot, to the member of his original ownership syndicate in Australia refusing to sell their five per cent share in the horse to Coolmore, to his initial subfertility, to him wowing with his tiny early crops, to a missed shuttle trip due to colic, to his breeding problems being resolved, to proving with the likes of State Of Rest, California Spangle, Puchkine, Aristia and Rhea Moon that there was more to him as a sire than pure speed.

There could be another dramatic scene in this saga this weekend, as the horse holds an outstanding chance of siring his first Classic winner tomorrow and then a second on Sunday.

He has Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf hero Gstaad and Craven runner-up Avicenna batting for him in the 2,000 Guineas and Moyglare Stud Stakes and Fillies’ Mile winner Precise and Bosra Sham Stakes scorer Spicy Marg potentially competing in the 1,000 Guineas.

Starspangledbanner holds an outstanding chance of siring his first Classic winner on Saturday and then a second on Sunday.

Starspangledbanner’s female family helps explain how he is able to put so much quality into his offspring, even when he is sent a speedier mare. Even though it is Australian, it isn’t all speed, speed, speed.

His Listed-placed half-sister Gold Chant bred the Caulfield Thousand Guineas winner Amicus, who in turn clicked with Galileo to produce the Melbourne Cup third Okita Soushi. He is out of Gold Anthem, a Listed-placed daughter of Royal Lodge Stakes winner Made of Gold, and is closely related to champion siblings Elvstroem and Haradasun and to Aidan O’Brien’s brilliant middle-distance colt Highland Reel.

The epic tale of Starspangledbanner will likely have more twists whatever happens this weekend, as he must be covering his best book of mares yet after supplying last year’s champion two-year-olds of either sex in Gstaad and Precise at a new high fee of €60,000.

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Holly’s Thunder faces an uphill struggle making her debut against a large number of rivals, many with winning or placed form, in the bumper at Punchestown today (7.40) but she is no forlorn hope as she has some of the best breeding in the race.

The Lorna Fowler-trained five-year-old mare is by exciting young sire Crystal Ocean and she is the last foal out of the prolific producer Dalamine, a winning Sillery full-sister to Auteuil Grade 2 scorer Multipass from a good old French Flat family.

Dalamine has bred eight winners, led by top-class staying chaser Don Poli, Sefton Novices’ Hurdle third Debece, Grade 2 bumper second Politesse and Listed-placed hurdler Alighting.