Chocs away! How a member of confectionery giant the Mars family is revelling in her deeper investment in racing

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On this occasion, Martin Stevens speaks to Andrea Brereton about Linda Mars of Mars Inc and her involvement in racing – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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Revels’ victory in a seven-furlong Redcar maiden on debut for Karl Burke last Monday couldn’t help but catch my attention, and not just because he scored by a widening three lengths in spite of showing a touch of greenness.

The result also appealed to two of my main interests in life: turf history and – this might come as a shock to those of you who know me personally – confectionery.

That’s because Revels carries the silks of Linda Mars, a member of the American family that owns Mars Inc, the company behind a host of household-name chocolate treats, including the eponymous Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, M&Ms, Maltesers, Twix and – of course – Revels, as well as a wide range of equestrian products, hence it has been the title sponsor of the Badminton Horse Trials for the past three years.

Mars Inc founder Frank Mars established a 2,800-acre cattle farm and thoroughbred facility called Milky Way Farm in Tennessee in the 1920s. The Snickers bar, which he introduced to the market in 1930, was named after his favourite horse. Milky Way Farm owned the 1940 Kentucky Derby winner Gallahadion, though sadly Frank didn’t live to see it, as he died in 1934.

Frank’s son Forrest, the driving force behind Mars Inc for most of the 20th century, made his presence felt in racing on this side of The Pond, as he bred Nonoalco, winner of the 2,000 Guineas and Prix Jacques Le Marois in 1974 and later the sire of top-level winners Katies, Melyno and Noalcoholic.

Linda Mars – a granddaughter of Forrest – clearly also appreciates her history as her colours, worn by jockey Sam James aboard Revels last week, closely resemble the orange with white star, white sleeves, chocolate and white cap borne by Gallahadion when he landed the run for the roses all those years ago.

Mars is far from a newcomer to racing in Britain, as she owned the Ascot handicap chase specialist Victtorino and classy mile to ten-furlong handicapper Silver Sword with late Mars Inc executive Richard Ware under the name The Martians.

However, Revels – a 350,000gns Tattersalls October Book 2 yearling purchase – represents a significant step up in her investment on the Flat.

Andrea Brereton, who selected the exciting prospect and signed for him at Park Paddocks under her Fortune Bloodstock banner, says that Mars took a bit of encouragement to dip her toe into blue-chip bloodstock, but is now basking in the joy of owning and breeding talented horses.

“Linda is very involved with horses in various other disciplines, she has them in America and Australia, but it was through me that she got involved in racing,” the County Down native tells Good Morning Bloodstock. “I got to know her when I was the sales director at Spillers Horse Feeds back in the day, and my senior colleagues and I did a management buyout. After we worked our magic on the business we sold it to Mars Inc. Linda and I have a shared love of the horse: that was our great connection.

“After I left what had become Mars Horse Care I served as stud book director at Weatherbys for about five and a half years, during which time I furthered my love of pedigrees. When I left Weatherbys I set up my own management consultancy business and not long after that I became very friendly with Sophie Buckley, as our house in Northamptonshire literally overlooks her Culworth Grounds Farm.

“I’d always bred horses when I lived in Ireland and so I was keen to get back into it in Britain, but I didn’t have the capacity to do it here. However, with Sophie on my doorstep I got involved in a few mares with her and set up my own bloodstock business about eight or nine years ago and called in Fortune Bloodstock, a slightly tongue-in-cheek name.

“Linda came to visit once, and I took her over to Culworth Grounds. She took a real shine to a colt that Sophie had bought to pinhook and decided to treat herself to him. That was Mars Magic. He wasn’t expensive at all, but he actually turned out to be quite a good racehorse, just a little fragile. That experience very much whetted her appetite for thoroughbreds.”

Mars might have developed a taste for racing but, unlike a certain bloodstock writer when they open a tub of Mars Inc-manufactured Celebrations at Christmas, she showed laudable restraint.

“Linda and her family are very low-key and understated, they would never want to be seen as brash or flash, so she was very cautious to begin with and it took a few years of gentle introduction to the world of thoroughbreds before she decided to get more involved,” says Brereton.

“Her first horse was owned in a syndicate called Living The Dream along with our mutual friend Richard [Ware]. The syndicate was intended to be commercial, to race a good horse and sell for a profit, and we did really well with our first colt, who was called Seeking Gold. He won at Yarmouth and made more than double what we paid for him when we sold out.

“Both Linda and Richard enjoyed it hugely – Richard in particular. He said he’d love to have his own racehorse, and asked me if I’d buy him one. I said no, I wouldn’t buy him one racehorse, because that’s the first step on the road to ruin. It’s just too much pressure on one horse. Instead, I told him to club together with a friend and I’d buy them three.

“The friend he brought on board was Linda, and the two of them became The Martians, for whom I bought Silver Sword and Victtorino. They had so much success with those horses, who were only really bought for a bit of fun, that they couldn’t help but catch the bug. I remember Richard telling me he only wanted Saturday horses from now on. I thought to myself oh goodness, what have I done? They’ll think it’s easy now, but it’s not. We just got lucky.”

Ware’s time as an owner was tragically cut short, as he died last August after a battle with cancer.

“He was so passionate about racing and he was the one who really encouraged Linda to dive in a bit more,” says Brereton. “I miss him dearly, and I know Linda does too. I just wish he was still here to enjoy Revels with us, because he would have loved watching him. He’d have been so excited by now, he’d have had the race programme for the rest of the year mapped out.

Adrian O'Brien: assured Andrea Brereton that Revels was a smart prospect Credit: Laura Green

“But the lovely thing is, I think Richard instilled Linda with a sense that life’s for living, that she should go for it and enjoy herself. She had been a little more wary before that, but I sat down with her last summer and said to her, ‘look, you really enjoy owning these horses, and it costs as much to keep a good one as it does a less good one, so please: give me a bit of a budget to play with and I’ll try and buy you something really nice’.

“I also made it clear, though, that there are no guarantees in racing. As we all know, you can spend a lot of money on a horse and it will still be useless. History is littered with stories of people crashing on the rocks of spending big bucks and losing it. She gets that.”

Mars agreed to putting up a bigger bounty – sorry, couldn’t resist – and so Brereton set off for the Tattersalls October Yearling Sales last autumn in search of something special.

“I felt a lot of pressure because Linda is a great friend as well as being a client, in inverted commas,” she says. “I narrowed it down to a handful in Book 2 but I kept getting outbid on them by Anthony Stroud, which was rather annoying to say the least.

“I’d gone quite hard on a few of them but made sure to pull up before the price got out of hand as the colt who would become Revels was the last lot on my list and I kept thinking if I’m only going to be able to buy one, it had to be him, as every time I went to see him I liked him more and more. He was just so well put-together, so athletic and so genuine.

“I was very honest with Adrian O’Brien, who was consigning him, and told him that I liked the colt a lot, and he assured me that he was indeed nice and that, to his knowledge, there were no holes in him, so that gave me a little bit more confidence.”

There were certainly few holes in Revels’ pedigree. He is by leading sire Lope De Vega and was bred by Laundry Cottage Stud and the Lope De Vega Syndicate out of Snooze N You Lose, a Listed-winning Ribchester half-sister to Meydan Listed scorer and Vintage Stakes runner-up Zaman from the family of Queen Mary Stakes heroine Raffle Prize.

“I followed Revels into the ring knowing it was my last chance, as I didn’t have anything else on the list to buy, and then I saw Anthony Stroud in position again,” continues Brereton. “There may have been a few rude words uttered, but look, all’s fair in love, war and the sales-ring.

“I was determined I was having him, hence he cost a fair deal more than Linda had spent on a racehorse before. But she understands the fact that if you want something really nice you’re probably going to have to spend a little bit more than twenty or thirty grand or whatever, for all that we’d had fun with the horses we’d bought at that level.

“I suppose, at the end of the day, I just felt that Linda deserved something better.”

Revels hails from the family of Queen Mary Stakes winner Raffle Prize Credit: Edward Whitaker

Mars might just have exactly that. Revels – named after his owner’s personal favourite chocolate made by Mars Inc – must have been pleasing connections at home as he was sent off 8-11 favourite on his first outing last Monday and never looked in danger in the race.

"I like him,” said James after unsaddling that day. “He'll improve tons for that, he's an exciting horse. He has a great attitude and I'd say you could run him anywhere and he wouldn't be bothered. He's very laid-back. The other horses were kicking off and it was as if he'd already had ten runs."

Brereton says: “I was delighted when Revels won but also hugely relieved, as spending a lot of money on behalf of your friends is a big responsibility and not one I take lightly. The Chesham at Royal Ascot is a potential target for him now. He looks the ideal type for it.”

Mars could have two runners at Royal Ascot as she and Brereton together own Baker Blue , a three-year-old son of Ardad who is a dual winner for Dylan Cunha.

“Baker Blue is the first foal out of a lovely Dutch Art mare that Linda, Sophie and myself own together called Divinity,” explains Brereton. “We sold him as a yearling to Patrick Cooper, a great judge, for good money and Jessie Harrington trained him. Unfortunately he didn’t win for them so they popped him in an online sale, totally understandably. I just had a hunch that there was more to come from him, as I saw him raised on the farm and knew him well. I walk across to the stud every day as it’s literally on my doorstep.

“I bought him back in the September of his juvenile season for less than half of what we sold him for, such are the vagaries of the market, and freshened him up a bit. I sent him to Dylan Cunha at the start of November and asked if there was any possible chance he could win with him as a two-year-old, as he was the first foal of the mare. Dylan said ‘absolutely I can, he’s lovely’ and, sure enough, he squeezed in that novice stakes win just before Christmas.

“He’s gone from 83-rated non-winner in Ireland to 96-rated two-time winner here in Britain and, fingers crossed, he’s going to run in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot.”

Mars is hoping to be at the royal meeting next month to cheer on her charges if they make it there, but obviously the schedule of a key figure in one of the biggest brands in the world is pretty hectic.

“I hope she can be there but, as it happens, she gets as much enjoyment from watching the videos in The Racing Manager app as she does being there in person,” says Brereton. “It would be nice if Revels runs there and she’s there to see it, as the first racehorse she has had on her own is such a special thing.”

Mars has also invested in some broodmares of her own, besides that share in Divinity.

Moqadama, a sister to Khaadem, was bought by Mars for 160,000gns at a Tattersalls Online sale Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

“Linda has some very nice mares with lovely stock on the ground that I’ve quietly been acquiring for her in the last few years,” says Brereton. “She has her own views on what she wants. For example, she’s a great fan of the late Queen and she wanted something bred by her, as she greatly respected her as a knowledgeable horsewoman.”

Bookmark, a four-time winner by New Approach from a deep Royal Studs family that includes black-type winners Phantom Gold, Reach For The Moon and Tactician, was duly bought for 20,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale of 2023. She has a yearling colt by Stradivarius and a colt foal by Farhh, and visits Paddington this year.

Mars was also besotted with Secretariat in her youth – so much so, she bought his silks in Britain and races Victtorino and Silver Sword in them – and it might have been her love of the US Triple Crown that inspired the purchase of Moqadama, a winning Dark Angel full-sister to dual Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes hero Khaadem in foal to American Pharaoh, for 160,000gns in a Tattersalls online sale two years ago.

Sadly the American Pharoah colt died but the mare recently produced a filly by Sea The Stars and she is now in foal to Chaldean.

The joint-owned Divinity meanwhile has a “quite forward” Stradivarius two-year-old filly, named Divine Concerto and placed with Cunha, and a yearling colt by Culworth Grounds stallion El Caballo, but no foal. She has been covered this year by Ghaiyyath.

“Linda is really enjoying herself in racing, she’s getting a great kick out of it,” says Brereton.

Revels’ connections are having fun with the Mars association too.

“Whenever we have a winner we always send some Mars chocolates to the staff as a thank-you,” continues Brereton. “It’s usually a couple of big boxes of Celebrations but of course we had to send a large consignment of Revels to Karl Burke’s team this week. One of the girls in the yard sent a picture of Revels sniffing a bag of Revels. It was so sweet and Linda really loved it.”

Stable work clearly has some tasty fringe benefits. I’m off to see if there are any situations vacant at Spigot Lodge.

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“I'm hoping the joint-licence will benefit the business, the yard, everybody,” says Richard Fahey as he and son Peter talk about their new training arrangement Big Read interview.

Pedigree pick

Fans of stamina breeding will appreciate the pedigree of Sea Canary , a Sea The Stars filly who makes her debut for trainer William Haggas and joint-breeder the Tsui family in the 11 and a half-furlong maiden at Windsor today (3.18) .

She is the first foal out of Take Wing, an Adlerflug full-sister to Tusked Wings, the Group 2-winning dam of Prix de Diane third Tasmania, and half-sister to Tijuana, the placed dam of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hero Torquator Tasso, who is of course also by Adlerflug.

Sea Canary’s third dam Turbaine was a Trempolino half-sister to exceptional matriarch Urban Sea, the dam of Sea The Stars. She is therefore inbred 3x4 to Allegretta.

Sea Canary 15:18 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

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Good Morning Bloodstock is our unmissable email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.