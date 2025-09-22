Big Saturday handicap winners are singing the praises of their unfairly overlooked sire

Good Morning Bloodstock is an exclusive daily email sent by the Racing Post bloodstock team and published here as a free sample.

Good Morning Bloodstock had to be about Rajasinghe today, didn’t it? The little-used sire was represented by his second heritage handicap winner of the year when Run Boy Run scored in the Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday, after Two Tribes took the International Handicap at Ascot and the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood on consecutive weekends during the summer.

Run Boy Run and Two Tribes were sent out by Richard Spencer for Phil Cunningham, the same trainer-owner combination that campaigned Rajasinghe.

Cunningham is being rewarded in spades for his loyalty to the Coventry Stakes winner, who stands at the National Stud in Newmarket at a knockdown price – free, in fact, for eligible mares this year. It really is one of the stories of the season.

It’s just a shame that other breeders haven’t shared Cunningham’s enthusiasm for the horse and supported him more, hence such a generous incentive needed to be offered.

Rajasinghe, a son of Choisir bred by James and Geoff Mulcahy out of the Listed-placed Soviet Star mare Bunditten and bought by Bobby O’Ryan and Cunningham’s Rebel Racing for £85,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale, covered only 33 mares in his debut season at the National Stud in 2019, resulting in a first crop of 20 named foals now aged five.

His following three books, served before he had runners, numbered 25, 36 and a measly nine, giving him ten named four-year-olds (two of whom are Run Boy Run and Two Tribes), 20 named three-year-olds and two named two-year-olds so far.

Rajasinghe dropped the first clue that he was better than the market evidently thought he was during his first season with two-year-olds in 2022, when he sired eight winners from ten runners, including Pat Eddery Stakes second and Coventry fifth Waiting All Night and the exciting Maharajas Express, both of whom were bred and raced by Cunningham.

A few more breeders took the hint, and Rajasinghe covered a bigger book of 42 mares in 2023.

Run Boy Run after victory in the Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

Rajasinghe put up a somewhat more muted display in his second and third seasons with runners in 2023 and 2024, although he maintained high strike-rates of winners.

That led to breeders backing off him last year, when he covered 31 mares. They came back on board this season, sending him 53 mares thanks presumably to that offer of free nominations for mares who achieved a best official rating of 70 on the track themselves, or had produced at least one offspring who had run to that mark.

Rajasinghe has really shown his worth this year, and it isn’t all about Run Boy Run and Two Tribes, as likeable as they have been, running in many of the top sprint handicaps with credit.

Run Boy Run was fourth behind Two Tribes in the Stewards’ Cup and filled the same position in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster, while Two Tribes was fourth in the Constantine Handicap at York and tenth behind Run Boy Run in the Ayr Gold Cup at the weekend, not beaten all that far.

Luna A Inbhir Nis, a three-year-old filly trained by Katie Scott, has won six races and banked more than £70,000 in prize-money, for a rating of 89, which might rise higher after she ran a close fifth in a Listed fillies’ sprint at Ayr on Saturday. She was bred by Sarah Moorbey and is owned by Summerstorm Bloodstock, who gave just 1,000gns for her at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale.

The Mark Walford-trained five-year-old gelding Spioradalta has won seven races, including his last three, culminating in victory in a trappy ten and a half-furlong handicap at Chester this month. He’s not far off breaking £100,000 in earnings.

Shallow – a four-year-old filly bred by Hellwood Stud Farm with Gerard Clarke and trained by Spencer for Cunningham, having been bought for 17,000gns from Book 4 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale – has won five races including three this year, and has £67,000 in prize-money to her name. She was fourth in a fillies’ heritage handicap at York last time and is entered for another race of its type at Newmarket on Thursday.

Rajaking is one to watch by the sire. The lightly raced three-year-old has won two races and finished second on his last two starts in warm six-furlong handicaps at Newmarket for Stuart Williams and the Champagne Poppers, taking his rating to 82.

Luna A Inbhir Nis: performed with credit in Listed company at Ayr recently Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Those useful horses have contributed to Rajasinghe boasting an excellent ratio of 36 per cent runners with a Racing Post Rating of at least 80 in Britain and Ireland this year, which puts him on a par with the likes of Awtaad, Calyx and Mehmas.

His strike-rate of eight per cent runners with an RPR of 100 or more in those two countries in 2025 is also laudable. No Nay Never and Saxon Warrior are operating at the same level.

Rajasinghe has gone global, too. Alfaisaleyah, a five-year-old also bred by Hellwood Stud Farm and sold at Doncaster as a yearling for just £2,500, has won five races and around £116,000 in prize-money in Saudi Arabia.

The stallion could do with more stakes action, with Waiting All Night’s second place in the Pat Eddery Stakes three years ago still the only piece of black type earned by one of his progeny, but it’s hard to crib him when he has so few representatives – only 41 who have made it onto the Racing Post database – but all those multiple winners and regulars in Saturday races.

Rajasinghe deserves even more praise when you look at the records of the mares who have delivered some of his best horses.

Two Tribes, a 6,000gns foal buy, was bred by Carla Bowers and is the only winner from three runners out of the War Command mare Warsash, who showed little on her two racecourse starts, while Luna A Inbhir Nis is a half-sister to two winners, but out of Abonos, a daughter of Approve who failed to win in ten outings and had a peak rating of 55.

Spioradalta is a particularly fine example of his sire’s ability to upgrade a mare. He is a half-brother to a winner with a best rating of 55 and two poor maidens out of the Aqlaam mare Broughtons Secret, who finished no better than third in four starts. Breeders should be taking note.

Rajasinghe’s microscopic two-year-old crop won’t help his cause in the next few years, but his progeny seem to be tough and progressive, so at least his older generations should still be around to compensate a little for the absence of new blood.

Phil Cunningham: owner has remained fiercely loyal to the stallion Credit: Edward Whitaker

He also has slightly more respectable numbers of youngsters coming through. The few yearlings by him on offer for the rest of the sales season should be on the radar of bargain hunters looking for a racehorse rather than a fashion item.

There is one lot available in part two of the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale on Thursday, a half-sister to winners Fair Damsel and God Knows out of the Noverre mare Placere, bred by Richard Brabazon and consigned by Owenstown Stud.

There are four lots by Rajasinghe at Book 3 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale next month, namely a full-brother to the promising Rajaking out of six-time winner Herringswell, from Galloway Stud; a colt out of the well-bred Invincible Spirit mare Mawqed from Brook Stud; a son of the three-time winner and 87-rated Odyssey Girl consigned by Castlebridge; and a full-sister to multiple scorers Giant and I Follow Rivers out of the Listed-placed mare Rebel Surge, also from Castlebridge.

Cunningham has in the past expressed his frustration at other breeders not joining him in using Rajasinghe or buying foals and yearlings by him in greater numbers.

You can’t blame him. It must hurt when the market turns its nose up at your pride and joy, whose credentials are no worse than many other sires who stand at other operations.

But, then again, maybe all the naysayers have done Cunningham a favour. If they don’t want to race hard-knocking sprinters with a touch of class like Run Boy Run and Two Tribes, fine. That's up to them.

All the more valuable Saturday handicap winners for him.

"He came from solid working-class stock and made his way through a life of danger and derring-do with only a daredevil nature and great sporting aptitude to see him through," writes Sir Mark Prescott as he pays tribute to Frank Hutchinson .

Pedigree pick

Aidan O’Brien introduces two blueblooded Coolmore homebred three-year-olds at Listowel today. The fact that they are only making their debuts now suggests all hasn’t gone according to plan for them, but they are obviously worth watching anyway.

Maestro Bernstein, declared for the mile maiden at the County Kerry track (2.37 ), is a colt by Wootton Bassett out of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and Breeders’ Cup Turf heroine Found. The dam, a daughter of Galileo and Lockinge winner Red Evie, has also produced Vintage Stakes scorer and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf runner-up Battleground.

Infusion meanwhile tackles the 11-furlong maiden later on the card (4.55 ). She is by Dubawi out of Oaks victress Forever Together, a Galileo full-sister to one Group 1 winner in Together Forever, and a half-sister to another in Lord Shanakill. Together Forever is, of course, the dam of champion City Of Troy.

