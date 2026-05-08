A visit to the Newmarket Pony Academy is that rare thing – a truly heartwarming good news story in racing

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Good Morning Bloodstock is an exclusive daily email sent by the Racing Post bloodstock team and published here as a free sample.

On this occasion, Martin Stevens speaks to Penny Taylor some important initiatives for young people – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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Penny Taylor is one of those people – usually women, I find, even if I’m betraying my own sex by saying so – who just gets stuff done.

The Newmarket native has devoted her life to working with horses and, after serving as a racing secretary in town and overseeing sponsorships at the racecourse, has spent the decade as Godolphin’s charities manager, organising and promoting important undertakings like thoroughbred aftercare and community engagement.

Penny also holds the unofficial title of Good Morning Bloodstock editorial director, as she is forever giving me ideas for articles, especially on the subject closest to her heart: educating the next generation about horses, racing and the industry that surrounds it all.

She isn’t looking for fame, thanks or congratulations, it should be said. She simply loves horses and young people – that’s what she calls them, by the way, as she finds the term ‘kids’ dismissive – and wants to spread awareness of how the two can be of benefit to one another.

I pride myself on not producing content at the behest of people with an agenda, but Penny’s agenda is an immensely worthy one and she really does have unearthly powers of persuasion and persistence. Hence I’ve already written in this space in the last year or so about the Under Starters’ Orders programme for primary school children and the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project for secondary school pupils in Newmarket.

Penny was chivvying me along again recently, this time to attend the Newmarket Pony Academy at the British Racing School as it approaches its fifth anniversary. This one is even more personal for her, as she was instrumental in its foundation: so much so that it is still referred to by many people as Penny’s Ponies rather than its more formal title.

The NPA runs five-day programmes for primary school children, as well as after-school, weekend and holiday clubs. According to the website, “[it was] designed to give young people the opportunity to learn new skills such as teamwork, confidence and resilience”.

The mission statement continues: “They have the chance to learn about the animal and also the hard work and dedication it takes to look after them. They benefit enormously from developing life skills from this unique experience.”

Explaining the genesis of the project on my arrival, Penny said: “The idea came about when we saw what the Ebony Horse Club in Brixton was doing. We had Under Starters' Orders and the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project in place, but it made us realise that Newmarket was lacking an opportunity for young people here to have that first engagement with ponies or horses, whether it’s seeing them, touching them, smelling them, whatever.

"So we had this idea and, thankfully, the BRS were amazing and came straight on board. That was important as the racing school already had some of the infrastructure to run it: a safeguarding lead, a nurse, an accounts team and so on, and of course space for the ponies and an indoor school that could be used."

She continued: “We ran a pilot in September 2020, working with Newmarket Academy because we already had a relationship with the school, to see if it was something that could be delivered. We had ten young people here for a week and it was a bit mad, it was all hands on deck and everybody was leading ponies all over the place, so it needed some fine-tuning.

“But the main thing that convinced us we had to carry on with it was seeing the reaction of the young people. It was just after the first Covid lockdown so some of them had had very limited opportunities to actually socialise, to be outside of their own environment.

“Many of them were paranoid about washing their hands on the first day, they weren’t even sure whether it was safe to touch the ponies, but we were having to remind them to wash their hands before lunch by the fifth day. They’d completely forgotten their inhibitions.”

The NPA was 'designed to give young people the opportunity to learn new skills such as teamwork, confidence and resilience' Credit: Supplied

After the successful trial, Penny and the team behind the nascent NPA sought funding for it. Godolphin is a big supporter, as is the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Trust, but so many businesses and families in Newmarket and the surrounding area have also chipped in.

It’s really quite poignant, touring the facilities and seeing all the plaques and dedications and realising how people rally around in aid of a good cause. It was the Thompson family at Cheveley Park Stud who stepped in to pay for one of the most important pieces of kit on the site.

“Transport is always a prohibiting factor in participation for schools,” said Penny. “They often aren’t able to provide it. The Thompson Family Charitable Trust kindly bought us the minibus, so we can actually go and collect them from the school in the morning and take them back at the end of the day. We knew when we started this that we had to eliminate any barriers to schools coming on board, otherwise it wasn’t worth doing. We had to make it easy for them.”

When the NPA officially opened in June 2021 the children’s learning activities were completed in a makeshift classroom in the stable, which was delightful in fine weather, but unworkable in winter. The BRS’s indoor facilities were borrowed to host the theory side of the programme, but it soon became apparent that the new venture needed its own building.

So, with the practical help of the Jockey Club Estates, the Be Friendly Education Centre went up. It is named in honour of the great sprinter owned by Sir Peter O’Sullevan, whose charitable trust was an early sponsor of the NPA, and the moniker is in-keeping with the values that the programme aims to promote in its participants.

Carol Bramhill, the BRS's HR director who is instrumental in the running of the NPA, met me in the Be Friendly Education Centre to tell me more about the children who take part. Numbers have to be kept tight, so that everyone gets hands-on experience with the horses, but participation isn’t a prize for the best students.

“For the schools programme, teachers and social workers choose which children they think will benefit the most from it,” she said. “Often it’s those who don’t flourish in the traditional classroom environment, and will likely benefit from engaging in something different. They might have special educational needs or attention issues, for example.

“The core audience is year six, so, ten to 11-year-olds. They’re about to leave their nice, cosy primary school and move to secondary school, which is daunting for some of them. This is something that they can have a go at to gain confidence and resilience for what’s ahead.”

As for the after-school, weekend and holiday clubs, she added: “They’re little groups often made up of children we already know because they’ve been on the school programme, but they’re not exclusively for them. We have a list of criteria for participation, ranging from special educational needs to lack of financial resources.

“We keep it quite loose, though. It’s not means-tested. We had a lovely family whose child took part as they wouldn’t have been able to afford pony clubs otherwise. They said they felt a bit guilty because they could have afforded it if the child didn’t also do football and gymnastics clubs. But that’s fine, we want to make it accessible to people like them, who would have to sacrifice other important activities otherwise. It would be different if they said they didn’t have any money left after spending four weeks in Antigua every year.”

The NPA also does sterling work in giving children who are bereaved or have siblings receiving care in East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices some much needed attention and enjoyment. It also hosts charity days for Autism in Racing and other good causes.

None of that could be achieved without an army of volunteers who assist the NPA’s full-time staff in leading the ponies, setting up activities and ensuring the children receive close attention. Again, it is touching to find that so many kind-hearted locals are only too willing to muck in (and muck out occasionally).

“We rely on volunteers a lot,” said Carol. “There are two sets, really: the ones who help with the school programme during the day, who are often a little older and retired or sometimes younger but working part-time; and then more of a younger crowd for the evening clubs.

“It happened entirely organically, without us even trying: some of the children who had taken part in the clubs and grown older and moved on started to ask whether they could come back and help the younger children. That’s just so lovely, and very welcome.

"They’re enthusiastic and love running around with the younger children. It’s good too that they understand they’re giving back. They weren’t charged anything for taking part, and they want to repay the favour with their time and energy.”

Penny has, predictably, pressed a lot of her Godolphin colleagues into service, although they probably didn’t need to have their arms twisted. Ken Crozier, former head stallion man at Dalham Hall Stud, comes in and helps. He has handled horses worth far more in financial terms in his career, but the ponies are just as valuable when it comes to the future of our sport.

Of course, you can’t have a pony academy without ponies either, and some are, in fact, surprisingly expensive, as those with the most equable temperaments for working with children don’t come cheap. The NPA has nine in all sorts of shapes and sizes, including the apple of Penny’s eye, Henry: a stocky little skewbald with a dignified air about him.

Penny Taylor: "They have the chance to learn about the animal and also the hard work and dedication it takes to look after them" Credit: SUE POWER

“He’s my boy, he's just so handsome, and he was here from the beginning so he’s the original legend,” said Penny, clearly still a pony club girl at heart.

“Some of the ponies were loaned to us in the early days, as we didn’t have a budget to buy them, but most of them are owned by us now,” added Carol. “Fortunately we've found a few benefactors to purchase them, as it just makes more sense, we have full responsibility for them.

“Finding suitable ponies is hard, though, especially when we have to be so conscious of what we’re spending. The good ones who are also affordable are like hen’s teeth. Some of the ponies get fed up with it pretty quickly. We’ve had a few who have told us after a couple of years that they’re done with it. You can tell that they’re starting to grow impatient with the children and thinking about nipping them, and at that point you have to move them on straight away.”

The NPA’s full-time team includes instructor Grace Allan, the ponies’ main carer Kathryn Scally and administrator Jessica Westgate, who divides her time between the BRS and the academy. Their work starts before the children arrive at the academy, Carol explained.

“Jessica will go to the school beforehand as it’s good that the children can ask any questions and know a familiar face when they get here,” she said. “One of the most important things the children want to know, and need to know, is what they should wear.

“So they’ll be told that a long-sleeved top and a pair of jogging bottoms or leggings are best, and that when they get here we'll give them a blue t-shirt, which they can keep, and they’ll also be fitted for riding boots, a body protector and helmet.

“I must admit I didn’t realise until I started doing this that preparing them about what they’ll wear is massively important, as some children with additional needs really have to know what to expect, otherwise they’ll feel anxious about the visit. Also, children with autism and sensory needs are often more conscious of how things feel on their skin, if they feel scratchy or heavy for example.

“We like everyone to wear the blue t-shirts as we want them to be on a level playing field: none of their peers have all the expensive gear. It gives them more confidence. A uniform also helps remind them that this is still an educational programme, it’s not just a fun day out.”

The school groups have one or two of their regular teachers present to oversee them and keep them in check, although that isn’t often needed apparently.

“There are hardly ever any problems, the children come here and they’re just so relaxed,” said Carol. “It’s such a peaceful environment and the ponies have a hugely calming influence on them, they instill a sense of order. The children know that they have to respect them.”

I found Grace, the woman tasked with teaching the young people about how to look after the ponies and ride them, in the stables overseeing an intensive session of grooming in preparation for a best-turned-out competition. There were a few interesting brushing styles as the air filled with horse hair, but the ponies didn’t seem to mind it, and there was no need for the instructors to intervene except for the odd ‘Gently!’.

Describing how a week on the school programme in the NPA works, Grace said: “The children arrive at about half past nine each day, and each day is different. Monday is mainly introductory, they meet the ponies and we get them used to being around the horses, telling them how they can safely approach them and work with them. Many of them won’t have ever touched a horse before, let alone ridden them.

“Once they've met the ponies, we get them hands-on doing some grooming. That takes us up to 11 o'clock. Then they have a riding session and lunch, and in the afternoon they have another practical lesson followed by some pages in their workbooks in the classroom. The workbook is designed to focus on pony care but coincides with the English and maths curriculum.

“On the Tuesday morning, the children muck out for the first time. Again, most of them have never had to do any kind of physical work, so it’s a new experience. We split them up into small teams and leave them to get on with it themselves, so that they can work through it by dividing tasks and helping and encouraging each other. It builds a bit of resilience.”

Surely they can’t enjoy skipping out stables?

“Oh you’d be surprised,” Grace countered. “When they do their feedback forms at the end of the week and they have to write what they enjoyed most, riding is always everyone’s favourite but loads of them say they loved mucking out too. Maybe the boys like it because they're kind of getting a bit grubby, I don’t know.

“But actually I think it’s mainly because they're left to do it by themselves. There’s no-one nagging them to do it and they enjoy having that bit of personal responsibility.”

Continuing to outline the week’s activities on the school programme, she added: “On a Wednesday, we take them down to the IJF building and they can have a go on the riding simulators there, which, again, they all really enjoy of course. Then in the afternoon, they learn about all the different colours of horses, and get to do a bit of art, drawing and colouring in.

“On the Thursday we talk about feeding in the morning – that's more classroom-based, which some groups do find a little more difficult – and in the afternoon we go round estimating how big they think all the ponies are and then measure them on the stick.

“Fridays are all practical. They muck out again in the morning, and because they already know what to do by then they come in and just get on with it, it’s a joy to see. Then they do a best-turned-out competition. By then they should know what all the brushes are for and they can work safely around the ponies by themselves, with only light supervision.

“Then, just before lunch on Friday, it’s the mounted games. We split them into three teams and they race against each other, having to bend, weave around poles and move objects on their ponies.”

I was privileged to be present for the mounted games. They’re excellent fun, so much so that the BRS students are all keen to assist by leading the ponies around the course: supposedly at a walk, although retired jockey Wally Hood, who was also helping that day, couldn’t quite suppress his old competitive spirit and encouraged some illicit trotting a few times.

BRS chief executive officer Andrew Braithwaite also dropped in to the indoor school to see the spectacle. Was he ever worried that the activities of the NPA would impinge on the smooth running of the racing school, I wondered?

“No, quite the opposite,” he replied. “It was never the intention for it to be a recruitment tool for the BRS, but we did hope that we might get a small number of youngsters who were introduced to us through this, and we have had a few end up on our foundation course.

“Equally, as you’ve seen, some of the more experienced trainees on the foundation course get involved in the NPA by helping to look after the ponies and lead the children up on them. It’s fantastic as it teaches them to be socially aware, and help out. There’s no negatives really.”

Asked how the BRS got involved, he said with a laugh: “Penny made us! No, she was the architect of the idea but once she explained it neither Grant Harris, the CEO at the time, nor I needed much convincing. We were very keen to get involved because we all realise we’ve got to do more as a sport to get young people aware of, and enthused about, horses and ponies.

“If you grow up in Newmarket but you’re not from a racing family, the sport and the industry can seem inaccessible – including the racing school ourselves, as much as we try to be open to people from all backgrounds. It's been brilliant to be able to bring so many young people from the local primary schools in, because the majority of them aren’t connected with racing and this gives them their first involvement with it.”

After the mounted games the pupils took part in a presentation ceremony in which they were awarded certificates of achievement and photographs of them up on a pony.

Grace really is superb with the group: friendly but not patronising; authoritative but not intimidating. She said she never envisaged herself working with children but she has surprised herself by taking to it like a duck to water, and even enjoying it.

“To be perfectly honest, I just think you have to be nice to them, and speak to them like fellow human beings, and listen to them in return,” she shrugged. “Maybe I’m speaking out of turn, but I do wonder sometimes whether a lot of people who work with children actually don't like children all that much. I struggle to understand how they make it so difficult.

“When you spend time with them, and get to know them a little bit, you understand them better. I think some people aren't so willing to be that patient. But I do understand that I’m dealing with them in an environment they enjoy and it might be different in a school setting, where there is less time and more pupils. That’s the beauty of the NPA: we have the luxury of having smaller groups and more time, so we can take all day to make sure they get something right.”

The final home-time is at the end of the Friday afternoon.

“I’m often the one who takes them back to their school on the minibus and it’s terribly emotional for everyone involved, as they don’t want to go,” said Carol. “One one occasion in the early days of the NPA the headteacher rang up and asked, jokingly, what on earth had happened here as she had a minibus full of crying children on her hands.”

Of course, that Friday isn’t necessarily the school pupils’ last taste of the NPA, as they can go back and attend the after-school, weekend or holiday clubs. These children might not all take part in racing when they grow older, but either way their participation should send positive ripples out into the industry.

As Grace said: “We hear so much about racing’s social licence; well here are groups of kids who have been surrounded by people who love horses and promote high standards of welfare at the NPA, so perhaps one day in the future, if they hear people debating the pros and cons of the sport, they can step in and say that they remember how well we cared for them and the ponies.”

Thank heavens for the NPA, for all the people who have generously given their time and money to make it work and, perhaps most of all, for formidable women like Penny Taylor who quietly, calmly and conscientiously, with no expectation of personal reward, just get stuff done.

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