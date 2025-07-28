A bit of magic as Cheshire Dancer provides her hard-working breeder with a well-timed tonic

Good Morning Bloodstock is an exclusive daily email sent by the Racing Post bloodstock team and published here as a free sample.

Hugo Palmer likely didn’t realise how accurate he was when he described the brace of Group 3 victories for his Manor House Stables on the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes undercard at Ascot on Saturday as “magical”.

Cheshire Dancer, the four-year-old filly who completed the double by pouncing late to take the Valiant Stakes, provided a perfectly timed tonic for her breeder Ciara Eglington, who has been battling serious illness in recent months.

Eglington richly deserved that bit of magic. She is one of the hardest working and most gifted horsepeople in Ireland, in a competitive field.

Collegelands Stud, the nursery in County Meath she runs with her husband Austin Lyons, has bred or sold a hatful of black-type winners, led by US Grade 1 heroine Watsdachances and also including Aloha Star, Calming Influence, Captain Ramius, Electric Waves, Extortionist, Inetrobil, Midnight Beauty, Royal Lea and Sunny King.

There have been loads of hard-knocking handicappers, many saleable maiden scorers and the odd smart jumper besides. It’s no exaggeration to say that rarely a week goes by without the farm being represented by a winner of some description.

Collegelands Stud’s success has been achieved by using sires at the affordable end of the spectrum, more often than not supporting smaller or independent studs.

No need to take my word for it, either. Several of the stallion masters to whom Eglington and her clients have been loyal over the decades wanted to chip in with their own testimonials when they got wind that I was writing this article.

“It’s fair to say that Ciara is one of the most popular people on the sales circuit and her stewardship of the Collegelands Stud foal drafts in Barn A of Goffs is legendary,” says Joe Foley of Ballyhane Stud.

Tony O’Callaghan of Tally-Ho Stud adds: “Ciara is a great advert for the game. She always has her foals looking a million dollars at the sales, and there’s always at least one or two good horses that come out of her drafts.

"She always looks forward to the sales, almost as much as her afternoon tea in the Shelbourne!”

Eglington wasn’t feeling up to speaking on the phone on Saturday, and nominated husband Austin as spokesman. Lyons is also renowned, not necessarily for his high standards of horsemanship, but for his achievements as a GAA footballer for Meath and for being a bit of a character, to put it kindly.

“I’ve never heard Ciara roar a horse home as much as she did with Cheshire Dancer,” he said. “It gave her a great lift. The filly didn’t have any horses behind her for most of the race but she really motored home and won a bit snugly in the end.

Kristal Xenia: dam of Valiant Stakes scorer Cheshire Dancer Credit: Racing Post

“How she can improve from a 79-rated handicapper to a Group 3 winner in the space of a few months, I don’t know. But, sure, we’ll take it.”

Eglington bred the upwardly mobile Cheshire Dancer by sending Kristal Xenia, a winning daughter of Xaar purchased for just €6,000 at the Goffs November Mares Sale in 2012, to Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Phoenix Of Spain at the Irish National Stud. The dam is a bit of a winner machine, having bred seven others besides Cheshire Dancer, including Italian black-type scorers Cherie Good, Lollipop Girl and Val Nanda.

“Kristal Xenia had come up for sale as a filly out of training two years earlier but we didn’t have the money for her that time and she was bought by the Irish National Stud,” says Lyons. “The Irish National Stud had sent her to Big Bad Bob in her first two seasons, and we liked that because she was a half-sister to a good horse by Big Bad Bob in Moment Of Weakness, and her dam Kristal’s Dream was also a half-sister to a good horse by the sire in Blaze Brightly.

“She was in foal to Big Bad Bob for the second time when we got her and, to tell the truth, when we later saw her first foal, a tiny little filly, we wished we hadn’t bought the mare. That filly [Cherie Good] turned out to be talented, though.”

Kristal Xenia, now 19, has a colt foal by King Of Change and is in foal to Aesop’s Fables, the Group 2-winning and multiple Group 1-placed No Nay Never half-brother to buzz sire Washington DC who stands at Micheal Orlandi’s Starfield Stud nearby in County Westmeath.

“It’s typical,” grumbles Lyons, “Kristal Xenia produced only fillies, nine of them in a row, until this year when she finally came up with a colt. Don’t get me wrong, he’s gorgeous, and hopefully he’s worth something now, but the one year when you want a filly out of her, just as she’s getting old, she goes and does that.

“She does breed a nice foal, though we’ve never got a fortune for one of them. But then she’s never been given the most glamourous covers – well, maybe once, with Sioux Nation before he took off. But our thing is using less expensive sires and often first-season sires. We’ve had a fair bit of luck doing it that way.

“We usually support people like Joe Foley at Ballyhane and the O’Callaghans at Tally-Ho Stud. Micheal Orlandi now is a decent fella, he’s just down the road from us and we got friendly with him when he set up.”

Kristal Xenia is one of a small handful of mares owned by Eglington and Lyons, as they have started to wind down in recent years. But there was more cause for cheer at Ascot on Saturday for another member of the broodmare band, as they have a foal by King George hero Calandagan’s sire Gleneagles out of Lightning Amber, a smart daughter of Dutch Art from the marvellous Moyglare Stud family of Kyprios.

“We don’t have that many mares any more, and we’re thinking of giving up this year with Ciara being sick, as she’s the horsewoman around here,” says Lyons a little despondently, before quickly gathering himself up.

“We’ve had mighty craic over the years though," he adds more brightly. "I started it and got my brothers and cousins and other friends, family and neighbours involved. Collegelands Stud probably looked like a huge place to an outsider as we sold so many foals, but we reared and consigned all their horses as well as our own.

“I didn’t have a clue about thoroughbreds when I started and I initially had the most unbelievable luck. I thought I had the Midas touch! Miss Turnberry was the first mare I bought, for about £2,500 or something, and she became the dam of two Listed winners in Alalja and Cheviot Amble.

“I soon learned it wasn’t always that easy, though.”

For Lyons, breeding has been business and pleasure, both enabled by the hard work and expertise of Eglington.

“It can be a desperate game, trying to pay the bills, but at the end of the day it’s been good craic,” he says. “Every Friday night we all go down the pub and smear each other about what’s gone wrong.

“Early on I thought I’d get into jumps breeding and so I bought a mare for Ir£1,800 and she went into training with John Fowler. I sent her down to be covered by Un Desperado but in the meantime I’d heard she’d gone in her wind, so I told yer man to move her on, and took about Ir£400 or Ir£500 less than what I’d paid for her.

“The mare was Katday and the result of that first cover was Best Mate. I got a bit of smearing for that, I can tell you. I’m still getting it, in fact.”

Bragging rights among Lyons’ merry band of breeders probably belong to cousin Paraic, another decorated Gaelic footballer for Meath. His first mare was Princess Mood, a placed daughter of Muhtarram who cost just €10,000 as a breeding prospect. She produced ten winners including the classy Captain Ramius, Sunny King, Fortune’s Pearl and A Taad Moody, all prepped and sold by Eglington.

Paraic’s daughter Joann, who received valuable wisdom in the art of horsemanship from Eglington when she started out working at Collegelands Stud, has a budding business of her own at Summerhill Stables. She bred and sold Lifeplan, a son of Kodi Bear and A Taad Moody who won cosily on debut at Thirsk on Friday for Declan Carroll, and consigned, on behalf of breeder Mick McGlynn, Howd’yadoit, a son of Nando Parrado who was a clear-cut winner of a Down Royal maiden earlier this month for Ger Lyons.

Paraic’s brother Mick, a legend of the Meath Gaelic football team with two all-star awards to his name, also got in on the act by breeding the Prix de Conde winner Midnight Beauty – although Austin says, a little sheepishly, that the filly’s dam Thoroughly, by Woodman, had been bought with the instruction of being quiet, as Mick had young children at the time, but she turned out to be (very much his words, not mine) “a wicked bitch”.

Never a dull moment at Collegelands Stud, you suspect. Eglington deserves some sort of medal for keeping not just all those horses, but also her husband, in check.

These are the sorts of families – warm, fun and, above all, highly skilled in breeding and rearing horses – that are the heart and soul of the Irish bloodstock industry.

Cheshire Dancer has shown at the most magical time possible what they, and Eglington in particular, are capable of achieving.

