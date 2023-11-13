Racing Post logo
News

Good Guess introduced to breeders at €17,500 as Tally-Ho Stud reveals 2024 fees

Fabrice Chappet (left) and Stephane Pasquier flank Prix Jean Prat winner, Good Guess
Good Guess: Prix Jean Prat winner will stand for €17,500 at Tally-Ho Stud in 2024

Prix Jean Prat winner and new Tally-Ho Stud sire Good Guess will stand at an opening fee of €17,500 in 2024.

The Cheveley Park Stud-bred son of Kodiac from the family of Classic-winning miler Russian Rhythm sold to Chauvigny Global Equine for 420,000gns at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale. 

He retires as the winner of four races at two and three, notably this year's Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, where he beat Chaldean, Hi Royal and Meditate. He also landed the Prix Djebel in April for trainer Fabrice Chappet.

Good Guess is the first Group 1-winning son of Kodiac to stud in Britain and Ireland and shares his sire with successful stallions such as Ardad, Coulsty, Kodi Bear and Prince Or Lir.

Kodiac
Kodiac: stalwart of Tally-Ho StudCredit: Tally-Ho Stud

Kodiac, for so many years the lynchpin of the stud, will stand for €35,000 (from €40,000 this year). 

Now nearing 200 individual stakes winners, the son of Danehill has enjoyed another successful season with the likes of Good Guess, Lowther Stakes scorer Relief Rally, Minstrel Stakes winner Zarinsk, and exciting Killavullan Stakes victor Atlantic Coast. His yearlings have sold for up to €430,000.

Leading young sire Mehmas has had his fee trimmed to €50,000 (from €60,000). His highlights this year included Chez Pierre, winner of the Maker’s Mark Mile at Keeneland, Buena Vista Stakes winner Quatroelle, and Group 1 sprinter Believing. His yearlings sold for up to €500,000.

Group 1-winning sire Cotai Glory is unchanged at €12,500. He has this term been represented by the tough juvenile Tiger Belle, winner of the Prix d’Arenberg and Marwell Stakes, and the Group-winning three-year-old Excellent Truth.

Champion sprinter Starman will have his first foals sell shortly and stands 2024 for €10,000 (from €15,000), while Persian Force, the winner of the July Stakes, has been clipped into €8,000 (from €10,000) ahead of his first foals being born. 

The roster is completed by Inns Of Court, who has been represented by 23 individual winners from his first crop. He has had four black-type performers headed by Listed scorer Megarry and will remain at €5,000.

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 13 November 2023inNews

Last updated 16:08, 13 November 2023

