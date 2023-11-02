Goldford Stud and Little Lodge Farm take honours in British NH Breeders’ Showcase foal show

There were fitting winners of Thursday’s foal show at the inaugural British National Hunt Breeders Showcase as the first prizes went to representatives from Little Lodge Farm and Goldford Stud.

The event at Goffs in Doncaster was being staged in honour of two late stalwarts of British breeding, in Little Lodge’s Robert Chugg and Richard Aston of Goldford Stud. Sally Aston was among the judging panel for the Richard Aston colts' class, along with Warren Ewing, Norman Williamson and Mags O'Toole.

The winner was Little Lodge's lot 21, a son of Jack Hobbs out of unraced Fame And Glory mare Nuala, ahead of Mill House Stud’s Blue Bresil (42) in second place and Molland Ridge Stud’s Golden Horn (3) in third.

Meanwhile Jackie Chugg joined Williamson and Ewing to judge the fillies' class in memory of her late husband, where Goldford Stud's daughter of Nathaniel (59) and the Grade 1 hurdle-placed Urticaire came out on top in front of another Mill House Stud Blue Bresil (47) in second and Little Lodge’s Milan filly (56) third.

A prize-money pot of £10,000 was split among the top three colts and fillies in their classes, with 68 foals taking part in the show. Members of the catalogue will go under the hammer from 12pm on Friday.

