Golden moment for veteran Curlin as he ticks Kentucky Derby off the list

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Beyond the historic achievement by Cherie DeVaux for female trainers and Golden Tempo swooping from last to first under a fearless Jose Ortiz was another important piece of the story to the 152nd Kentucky Derby.

Curlin has become one of the finest American sires of the age and the one major race he was missing was the Run for the Roses. Ironically, the result came just over a week after news was revealed he was being rested from the roster at Hill 'n' Dale Farms for the rest of 2026.

The 22-year-old has been suffering from a low fertility issue, which had arisen around the time he experienced a bout of illness and an ulcer. While there are hopes he can recover to full effectiveness, his owners will be managing him carefully.

Golden Tempo became Curlin’s 26th Grade 1 winner at Churchill Downs on Saturday, a cohort which has included champions across the distance and age ranges.

The son of Smart Strike was a winner of the 2007 Preakness, sandwiched in between finishing third in the Derby and second in the Belmont Stakes, and his success as a sire has also occurred in the other Triple Crown races.

Exaggerator couldn’t catch Nyquist in 2016, only to make amends at Pimlico, while Journalism was sent off favourite 12 months ago and chased home Sovereignty in a rough race before landing the Preakness and finishing second to his old rival in the Belmont.

Curlin was also broodmare sire of the runner-up Renegade (by multiple champion sire Into Mischief), whose rider Irad Ortiz suffered defeat to his brother by just a neck.

Third-placed outsider Ocelli, still a maiden, is by Connect, one of Curlin’s numerous stallion sons. Curlin even has Derby-winning grandsons at stud already in Mage, who is by Good Magic, and Rich Strike (Keen Ice).

Golden Tempo is owned and bred by a partnership between two major operations in Vincent and Teresa Viola’s St Elias Stables and the Phipps Stable. The latter was developed a century ago by one of the sport’s legendary figures, Ogden Phipps. It has continued through three generations; the family joint-bred and owned the 2013 hero Orb. The stable is now overseen by Ogden Phipps’ granddaughter Daisy Phipps Pulito.

Golden Tempo is out of a Bernardini mare, Carrumba, from one of their old families, who won at Grade 3 level and finished third in the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps Stakes. There are Grade 1 winners all the way through her page, such as Dancing Forever, Heavenly Prize and Oh What A Windfall.

He becomes the third winner bred on this cross, and they head up 11 stakes winners, seven of those are have come in graded company.

"This is everything to anybody in horseracing," Phipps Pulito told BloodHorse. “This is [why] we breed to race. This is why you do it, to be on stages like this."

Her brother, Ogden Phipps II, said: “This is in our blood and we love it. When we were looking for partners, the Violas and our family are very close. It was just natural to try to do this together. And we're super thankful we did.

"It's a family hobby. It's a family passion. It's a family business for us. And we love it."

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