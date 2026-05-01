Goffs release quality packed catalogue for the Spring HIT/PTP Sale

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The catalogue for the 2026 Goffs Spring HIT/PTP Sale at Doncaster, the world’s largest of its kind, is now online. The sale set to take place on May 20-21 from 10am.

A total of 357 lots have been catalogued, with supplementary entries remaining open up to the sale.

A key fixture in the National Hunt calendar, the sale opens with the growing point-to-point session on Wednesday before Thursday’s horses-in-training section, which features drafts from leading owners and trainers.

Graduates continue to advertise the sale, headed by Constitution Hill, alongside recent Graded winners Dedicated Hero, Ooh Betty, Thistle Ask, Wendigo and Western Diego.

Point-to-point highlights include Lines Crossed (lot 260), an eight-length Dromahane winner; Lastbutnotleased (387), a ten-length Lisronagh scorer; and debut winners Island Jetaway (386) and Rockatansky (394).

Thursday's horses in training session is headed by Nowwhatdoyouthink (684), a Grade 3 chase winner who was third in the Grade 1 Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown.

The sale also features the Million In Mind dispersal, including Cushendall (Lot 681) and Manigod (Lot 682), and a draft from Craig and Laura Buckingham headed by Risky Obsession (Lot 649). Caspari (Lot 652), a Cracksman half-brother to Luccia, is among the notable younger prospects.

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: “This sale continues to grow and develop every year, and the initial entries once again show that the Spring Sale remains a first choice – as it should with the NH world descending on Doncaster every year. There is a lot of racing and pointing to come over the coming fortnight so there will be more quality horses to come and these will be added online as they are accepted.

“Last year we improved the format of the sale by introducing an inspection day on Tuesday in reaction to the rapid rise in numbers on the sale’s opening point-to-point day. This allowed buyers a full day to carry out inspections following the completion of the Store Sale so allowing them to focus on both important categories without distraction. This proved a resounding success and thus, we are continuing with this format in 2026.

“The Spring Sale remains a hugely popular four-days on the NH calendar, every year it celebrates the unofficial end of the NH season, and we look forward to welcoming the NH world to Doncaster for a busy and enjoyable Spring Sale in just over two-week’s time.”

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