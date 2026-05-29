Goffs Book 2 sale-topper provides Rathbarry Stud's globetrotter State Of Rest with first winner

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Rathbarry Stud's multiple Group 1 winner State Of Rest was provided with his first winner when Anad struck at Wolverhampton on Friday.

Trained by Karl Burke, the filly was making her first start and she drew clear with runner-up Mohaymenah, a daughter of fellow freshman sire Minzaal, to score by a neck.

Bred by Nicky Hartery out of the Listed-placed Sea The Stars mare Duchess Of Danzig, Anad had topped last year's Goffs Orby Book 2 when selling to Federico Barberini - who was buying her on behalf of owner Alanood Althani - for €150,000 .

Barberini said after the sale: "She’s a very nice filly and was certainly on everybody’s list. She has a very nice page and I’m quite keen on the sire. I’ve been impressed by the stock I’ve seen of his; I bought a very nice colt by him on day one of Book 1 here on Monday [for €72,000]. I have a good feeling about the stallion."

A son of Starspangledbanner, State Of Rest was a debut winner at two when striking at Fairyhouse in June 2020. The Joseph O'Brien-trained colt went on to finish third in the Champagne Stakes that campaign before turning into a top-class globetrotter at three and four.

He won the Saratoga Derby on his second start at three and then travelled to Australia where he annexed the Cox Plate, beating local champion Anamoe in the process. He began his four-year-old season with victory in the Prix Ganay and then followed up a half-length third in the Tattersalls Gold Cup with victory in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes.

State Of Rest retired to Rathbarry Stud for an opening fee of €25,000 in 2023, where he covered a first book of 115 mares. He has also shuttled to Newgate Stud in Australia and will stand the upcoming season for A22,000, having covered 93 mares last season.

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