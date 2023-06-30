Godolphin's Too Darn Hot filly a newcomer to note in Newmarket maiden won by Inspiral

Race The Wind

Newmarket, 2.25, Saturday, Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies' Stakes

What's the story?

This seven-furlong contest is often a race to note, with a certain Inspiral taking top honours two years ago before going on to three Group 1 triumphs so far. Last year's race was won by Godolphin's subsequent Prestige Fillies' Stakes winner Fairy Cross, and the boys in blue have two shots this year to bring back the trophy.

How is Race The Wind bred?

By Darley's first-season sire, champion juvenile and Sussex Stakes winner Too Darn Hot, Race The Wind is the sixth foal out of the Godolphin-bred Street Cry mare Falls Of Lora, a five-length winner at two who also won the UAE Oaks as a three-year-old.

She is a half-sister to the team's very smart Master Of The Seas, a son of Dubawi who was a neck second to Poetic Flare in the 2,000 Guineas and won the Superlative Stakes at two.

The pair are also related to stakes winner and St James's Palace Stakes second Latharnach (by Iffraaj) and German Listed winner Etive (Elusive Quality).

Master Of The Seas (left, blue): a narrow second in the 2,000 Guineas to Poetic Flare Credit: Edward Whitaker

They are out of Sheikh Mohammed's Firth Of Lorne, a daughter of Danehill and Cherry Hinton Stakes winner and 1,000 Guineas second Kerrera, herself second to Kingman's dam Zenda in the 2002 Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

Race The Wind is related to top-notch performers, including multiple Australian Group 1 winner Cascadian (New Approach) and Canadian Grade 1 winner Albahr (Dubawi), who struck in the 2021 Summer Stakes at Woodbine for Charlie Appleby.

Who does she face?

A strong looking event, Race The Wind for starters has her William Buick-ridden stablemate Dance Sequence to contend with. The Dubawi filly is out of the stakes-winning Street Cry mare Tearless, a half-sister to American Graded winner Anjaz and out of Fillies' Mile and Lancashire Oaks winner Playful Act, a Sadler's Wells three-parts sister to Nathaniel and Great Heavens. James Doyle rides Race The Wind.

Dance Sequence hails from the family of Nathaniel Credit: Edward Whitaker

Another to note is Juddmonte's daughter of Kingman, Upscale, out of Dandy Man's Fred Darling Stakes winner Dandhu.

Dandhu, also second in the Rockfel Stakes for David Elsworth, was picked up by Juddmonte for 750,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale in 2019.

Tom Clover's Duke of Cambridge winner Rogue Millennium was a 35,000gns buy from Shadwell at the 2021 Mares Sale, and could the canny trainer have found another potential star? Costing just 40,000gns when selling to JS Bloodstock and Clover at Book 1 last year, Hagwa has the pedigree to make one sit up and take note. The daughter of Sea The Stars is out of the winning Frankel mare Anasheed, a half-sister to stakes winner Hadaatha (by Sea The Stars) and out of Hathrah, a Listed winner and third to the great Attraction in the 2004 1,000 Guineas.

