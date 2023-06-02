Godolphin's half-sister to two American Grade 1 winners ready for Doncaster debut on Saturday

Star Of Mystery

European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2.50)

What's the story?

North of the bright lights at Epsom, the latest foal out of Godolphin's fine producer Mistrusting makes her debut for Charlie Appleby at Doncaster on Saturday. The daughter of Kodiac is particularly well-related and it will be interesting to see how she gets on on her first outing.

How is she bred?

Star Of Mystery is out of the Boadicea Fillies' Stakes winner Mistrusting, a daughter of Shamardal out of the Cherry Hinton Stakes winner and Cheveley Park Stakes second Misheer, by Oasis Dream.

Misheer is in turn out of the winning Cadeaux Genereux mare All For Laura, bred by Watership Down Stud and a daughter of Lighthouse, a winning Warning half-sister to Middle Park Stakes scorer First Trump.

Mysterious Night returns to the Deauville winner's enclosure last summer Credit: Edward Whitaker

The newcomer is therefore a half-sister to two North American Grade 1 winners in Althiqa and Mysterious Night, both by Dark Angel.

Althiqa won four black-type races for Appleby, including a brace of top-level events in the 2021 Just A Game Stakes at Belmont and Diana Stakes at Saratoga. Her three-year younger brother struck in last year's Summer Stakes at Woodbine, and in the Group 3 Prix Francois Boutin at Deauville.

Mistrusting has produced two further minor winners in Before Dawn (Dark Angel) and Magical Land (Frankel). She has a yearling colt by Dubawi and returned to him last year.

Who does she have to contend with?

Star Of Mystery is set to face ten rivals, including the well-bred Night Of Thunder filly Nighteyes, a 150,000gns by Jason Kelly from Tattersalls Book 2 when consigned by breeder Owenstown Bloodstock. She is out of the Group 3 Ballyogan Stakes winner Penny Pepper, a Fast Company half-sister to last weekend's Group 2 Greenlands Stakes victor Art Power and stakes winner Morning Frost.

Another notable is the once-raced Siyouni filly Miss Roberts, second to the promising Jabaara at Newmarket last month. She is out of the unraced Frankel mare Ghalyah, a half-sister to Listed winner and one-time Derby favourite English King, Prix de Lutece scorer Pacifique and Prudenzia, the dam of Group 1 winners Chicquita and Magic Wand.

Fellow debut second Jiwin is a daughter of Acclamation and the Holy Roman Emperor mare Aubineau, a half-sister to Ivawood from the family of Berkshire, and looks another likely sort.

