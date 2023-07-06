Godolphin Flying Start commemorates 20th anniversary with conference and awards ceremony

Godolphin Flying Start commemorated its 20th anniversary with a reunion and professional development conference called Impact and Influence, which was held at the K Club in County Kildare.

More than 100 graduates from across the globe and notable speakers attended the event, including Godolphin Flying Start chair Joe Osborne, who has held the position since the programme’s inception in 2003. He was followed by Diana Cooper, Godolphin’s strategic adviser for charities, while 2008 graduate Gina Bryce gave her own insight and led discussions.

The conference also saw 2005 graduate Lisa Jane Graffard reflect on the objectives of the Godolphin Flying Start programme and the accomplishments achieved over the past two decades.

Lisa Jane Graffard addresses the conference Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

The guest speakers included executive director Clodagh Kavanagh, CEO of CPL, Lorna Conn, and entrepreneur Heinrich Anhold, founder of Stable Lab, as well as Cathal Beale, CEO of the Irish National Stud.

The event closed with Kavanagh, who extended her gratitude to all those who participated, acknowledging the significant efforts made by individuals to attend and contribute, as well as thanking Sheikh Mohammed for his support.

The day’s events culminated in a reception and alumni awards ceremony, where outstanding graduates were recognised for their business achievements and leadership contributions to the industry.

Gary King, Annise Montplaisir, Emma Pugsley and Tim Donworth Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

The winners were:

Rising Star Leadership Award: Annise Montplaisir (class of 2021) executive director of Lexington-based Amplify Horseracing

Rising Star Business Award: Tim Donworth (class of 2018) racehorse trainer based in Chantilly

Leadership Excellence: Craig Rounsefell (class of 2007), who is CEO of Queensland-based Boomer Bloodstock as well as chair of the Federation of Bloodstock Agents Australia. His award was accepted on his behalf by Emma Pugsley

Business Excellence: Gary King (class of 2010), senior VP TDN and president of TDN AusNZ

