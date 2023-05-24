Godolphin draft headlines initial Tattersalls Ascot June Sale catalogue

Silent Film: winning son of New Approach is part of Godolphin's draft at the Tattersalls Ascot June Sale Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The initial catalogue for the Tattersalls Ascot June Sale in now online, with 117 lots comprising of 24 fillies and mares in/out of training, 56 colts and geldings in/out of training, 21 stores and 16 point-to-pointers.

Taking place on Tuesday, June 6 from 11am, the sale has attracted a 15-strong draft from Godolphin which includes New Approach gelding Silent Film, a four-time winner for Charlie Appleby, and Winwood, a son of Siyouni who has won twice for Andre Fabre.

Trainers and studs with drafts include Andrew Balding, Robyn Brisland, Byerley Stud, Tom Ellis, Harry Fry, Bradley Gibbs, Richard Hannon, Darryl Holland, Eve Johnson Houghton, Alan King, Martinstown Stud, Mickley Stud, Hughie Morrison, Paul Nicholls, Joseph Parr, Shade Oak Stud, Oliver Sherwood, Nigel Twiston-Davies, Tom Ward, Archie Watson, Paul Webber and Adam West.

Tattersalls Live Internet Bidding will be available at the sale, while supplementary entries will be accepted until Tuesday, May 30.



