Godolphin announces retirement of champion juvenile and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail

Godolphin's 2021 champion juvenile and last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail has been retired from racing.

The Haras d'Haspel-bred son of Oasis Dream, last seen finishing eighth in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday at Royal Ascot, won all four starts as a juvenile, culminating in easy top-level victories in the National and Dewhurst Stakes.

A winner of the Craven Stakes on his return to action as a three-year-old last year, Native Trail was second to ill-fated stablemate Coroebus in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket before going one better in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh under William Buick.

He then finished a close third behind Vadeni and Mishriff in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown. Native Trail, who was trained by Charlie Appleby, retires with six wins from 11 starts and earnings in excess of £1 million.

Native Trail: "He's had an exceptional career" Credit: Patrick McCann

Liam O’Rourke, director of studs, stallions and breeding for Darley, said, “Native Trail's had an exceptional career and owes us nothing. We feel now is the time to retire him and he will take up stud duties in 2024."

Native Trail, who sold to Godolphin for 210,000gns from the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale in 2021, is the second foal out of the unraced Observatory mare Needleleaf, a Juddmonte-bred sister to Sprint Cup winner African Rose - dam of Frankel's first Group winner Fair Eva - and French juvenile Group winner and Prix Marcel Boussac second Helleborine, the dam of Coventry Stakes winner and Coolmore's first-season sire Calyx.

Needleleaf had sold to MAB Agency for 60,000gns from the Tattersalls December Mares Sale in 2015, while her son had made €50,000 to Sam Sangster at the 2019 Arqana December Sale, and then 67,000gns to Mags O'Toole and Oak Tree Farm at Tattersalls Book 1 the following October.

Stud plans for Native Trail will be announced in due course.

