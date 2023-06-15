Gleneagles half-sister to Alcohol Free out to prove a brilliant sort at Cork on Friday

Brilliant

Cork, 4.15, Friday, Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden

What's the story?

The auspiciously named Brilliant makes her debut with a big reputation as a result of her famed older half-sister and her six-figure price tag from Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale. The Aidan O'Brien-trained daughter of Gleneagles is most notably a half-sister to the brilliant Alcohol Free, of whom we shall mention more below.

What is her breeding?

Brilliant is the seventh foal out of the winning Hard Spun mare Plying, making her a half-sibling to four winners and two black-type scorers including Alcohol Free. The daughter of No Nay Never had been picked up by Jeff Smith's Littleton Stud for just €40,000 at the Goffs November Foal Sale in 2018, and has since earned more than £1,500,000 in prize-money.

Trained by Andrew Balding, her career highlights included a Cheveley Park Stakes score at two, with wins in the Coronation and Sussex Stakes at three and then a July Cup triumph at four in 2022.

Alcohol Free: champion filly on the track Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Churchtown House Stud-bred filly then made a phenomenal impact at last December's Tattersalls Mares Sale, making 5,400,000gns to Yulong and BBA Ireland. She did not cut much ice on her Australian debut, but connections have cited a date with Frankel when her first career comes to an end.

Brilliant and Alcohol Free are also related to the talented Camelot gelding Alexander James, a Listed winner in France when trained by Anne-Sophie Crombez.

Who does she face?

Sporting the colours of Michael Tabor, Brilliant stands out for so many reasons, but she does appear to have at least one rival who has shown talent on the track already. Opponents include the Niarchos family's No Nay Never filly Mysteries, a length third at the Curragh late last month and out of the Group-placed Mastercraftsman mare Hand On Heart, herself a daughter of EP Taylor Stakes winner Insight.

The unraced Marclaflo Diamond, by first-season sire Ten Sovereigns, is of interest too as a half-sister to the stakes-winning and 2,000 Guineas second Tip Two Win, now standing at March Hare Stud.

Many Thanks is a Camacho full-sister to Athasi Stakes scorer With Thanks, while Starspangledbanner's Oak Allye is out of an unraced Sea The Stars half-sister to Cheveley Park winner Rosdhu Queen.

