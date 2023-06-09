Givemethebeatboys and No Nay Mets among initial London Sale entries

Three black type two-year-old winners will feature in the catalogue for the Goffs London Sale, which will be released on Monday.

Among them is Givemethebeatboys, who won the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh in the colours of Con and Theresa Marnane, while recent Tipperary winner Supersonic Man, also trained by Jessica Harrington for the same connections, another set to be offered for sale.

Con Marnane of Bansha House Stables said of the pair: "They’re two fine big strong colts with real chances at Royal Ascot. Givemethebeatboys is very special, he is the second highest rated two-year-old in Ireland with Timeform and he goes to the Coventry Stakes for which he’s currently 10-1.

"Supersonic Man is an extremely powerful fast colt and is as tough as nails. He has a great chance in either the Windsor Castle or the Norfolk Stakes. We’ve sold two horses at the London Sale before, Forever In Dreams, who went on to be second in the Commonwealth Cup just days later, and the other was Real Appeal who came out and won a Group 2 and Group 3. It’s such a unique sale and Goffs do a fantastic job in bringing in so many of the world’s biggest buyers."

The Fixer, who won the Listed Prix la Fleche last Sunday at Chantilly for Francis-Henri Graffard, is also catalogued, as is the George Weaver-trained No Nay Mets. The latter is owned by the family of Houston Astros baseball player Alex Bregman and earned a ticket to Ascot by winning on May 13 at Gulfstream Park.

Breeding rights to Havana Grey and Soldier’s Call will be offered as well as a half-sister to Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment carrying a southern-hemisphere cover to Teofilo.

​The eve of Royal Ascot sale, held in association with Privat 3 Money, takes place on June 19 at Kensington Palace Gardens and is limited to approximately 20 horses.

