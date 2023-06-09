Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

Givemethebeatboys and No Nay Mets among initial London Sale entries

Givemethebeatboys and Shane Foley land the Marble Hill Stakes
Givemethebeatboys (centre) wins the Marble Hill Stakes at the CurraghCredit: Patrick McCann

Three black type two-year-old winners will feature in the catalogue for the Goffs London Sale, which will be released on Monday.

Among them is Givemethebeatboys, who won the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh in the colours of Con and Theresa Marnane, while recent Tipperary winner Supersonic Man, also trained by Jessica Harrington for the same connections, another set to be offered for sale.

Con Marnane of Bansha House Stables said of the pair: "They’re two fine big strong colts with real chances at Royal Ascot. Givemethebeatboys is very special, he is the second highest rated two-year-old in Ireland with Timeform and he goes to the Coventry Stakes for which he’s currently 10-1.

"Supersonic Man is an extremely powerful fast colt and is as tough as nails. He has a great chance in either the Windsor Castle or the Norfolk Stakes. We’ve sold two horses at the London Sale before, Forever In Dreams, who went on to be second in the Commonwealth Cup just days later, and the other was Real Appeal who came out and won a Group 2 and Group 3. It’s such a unique sale and Goffs do a fantastic job in bringing in so many of the world’s biggest buyers."

The Fixer, who won the Listed Prix la Fleche last Sunday at Chantilly for Francis-Henri Graffard, is also catalogued, as is the George Weaver-trained No Nay Mets. The latter is owned by the family of Houston Astros baseball player Alex Bregman and earned a ticket to Ascot by winning on May 13 at Gulfstream Park.

Breeding rights to Havana Grey and Soldier’s Call will be offered as well as a half-sister to Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment carrying a southern-hemisphere cover to Teofilo.

The eve of Royal Ascot sale, held in association with Privat 3 Money, takes place on June 19 at Kensington Palace Gardens and is limited to approximately 20 horses.

Read this next:

How Will Kinsey's mix of commercial and going against the grain is paying dividends 

 

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 9 June 2023Last updated 23:33, 9 June 2023
icon
more inNews
more inNews