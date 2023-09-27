Gimcrack Stakes winner Lake Forest tops high-class Tattersalls Autumn HIT Sale catalogue

Gimcrack Stakes winner Lake Forest headlines a high-class catalogue for the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale next month.

With 1,750 lots to sell, the stage looks set again for buyers to make their way from abroad for the offerings. Aside from No Nay Never's Group 2-winning Lake Forest (lot 726), trainer William Haggas will also offer Acomb Stakes third Loose Cannon (727), a winner on debut. The dual Group-placed Seven Questions (1150), last seen finishing third in the Mill Reef Stakes, is another classy juvenile set to sell, this time by George Scott.

Last year's Criterium International winner Proud And Regal (674) headlines the Coolmore draft, with the son of Galileo a three-time winner at two as well as second to Al Riffa in the National Stakes. Others from the team include the high-class multiple Group winner and Group 1-placed Point Lonsdale (673), 2022 Futurity Stakes scorer Aesop's Fables (667) and Broadhurst (668), a winner on Irish Champions Weekend.

Proud And Regal: Group 1-winning juvenile heads to Park Paddocks Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Juddmonte's draft usually proves popular and its contingent include Cambridgeshire favourite Greek Order (1065) and Prix Niel third Bravais (1076), placed behind Arc contenders Fantastic Moon and Feed The Flame at Longchamp.

The Castlebridge Consignment is set to offer 240 horses in training, including Group winners Audience (1057) and Lord Massusus (663), followed by Jamie Railton with 132, Baroda Stud with 107, Barton Sales with 78 and Dullingham Park with 44. There is also a 37-lot draft from Godolphin

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Every year we see horses purchased at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale winning at the highest level, with no less than 83 individual Group/Listed winners since 2020 bought at the sale, including seven Group/Grade 1 winners.

"That continued success is the key to the sale’s enduring appeal and this year’s catalogue looks set to cater to both domestic and international demand."

The sale will take place from Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27. The online catalogue can be perused here and the book will be available from Tattersalls from Monday, October 9.

Read more

Too Darn Hot's flying start continues exciting times for Watership Down Stud team with Book 1 on the horizon