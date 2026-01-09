Ghost of Christmas past provides cheer for Willow Wood Stud's future with Capri and Mogul

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There has only been one down side to Stuart Ross hosting Capri at Willow Wood Stud in Cheshire.

The dual Classic winner, whose first crop conceived at Coolmore's Grange Stud have been starting to make an impression on the track, is due to be the star attraction of the farm at this weekend's National Hunt Stallion Open Weekend and getting him spruced up for visitors is a bit of a mission.

"After three or four days stuck in the box because everything has been snowy and icy, I turned him out in a pen and he got absolutely covered in mud," said Ross.

"I do wonder why I've got a grey stallion! He's like Gandalf now; he was quite a light grey for a three-year-old and when I picked him up he had a little bit of dapple and darker grey. Now he's just white. Luckily the foaling boxes have got heat lamps, so he'll have a bath and then he can steam dry in there."

Both Capri, who is set to stand his third season near Kelsall for £2,500, and Group 1-winning globetrotter Mogul, the 3,400,000gns brother to Japan who arrived last year, are still the property of Coolmore as Ross continues to develop his business.

Only Capri has had National Hunt runners so far.

"From his first 16 individuals on the track, he's had four winners out of them," Ross said.

"He's had two bumper and two hurdle winners and in Ireland his winners have been with Gordon Elliott and Gavin Cromwell. Gordon has got a couple more entered, one on Sunday and one in a bumper on Monday, so that's exciting too.

"I know someone who knows a friend of Connor King's and they say the one he's got, Grey Jude, is going to be running in a Graded race. He won his maiden hurdle at Cork and apparently they really like him. It's quite hard to publicise a second or third-season sire without runners so it's ideal we can get behind him."

What is of equal relief for Ross is that he should not have to worry about the behaviour of either of them.

He explained: "My first stallion was Ask and I got told how easy he was and that a child could handle him. I thought if he was the standard of easy, that was pretty good. Both Capri and Mogul absolutely knock him out of the park.

"Capri doesn't even bite, obviously when he's in the covering shed he lifts you off your feet, but when you parade him, even with mares and foals nearby, he'll walk round, stand still and be absolutely fine. Ask would be screaming, shouting and jumping up and down with excitement. Mogul will bite, but he's also very easy to handle."

It is a timely mention of Ask, the fabulous old stayer who died at Willow Wood in the summer of 2024.

The Jukebox Man is the biggest name sired by the late Ask Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

This season has seen the complete emergence of his best two progeny to date in The Jukebox Man, who landed a humdinger of a Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, before Thistle Ask maintained his astonishing progress when cruising clear in the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Handicap Chase at the same track 24 hours later.

"It all came about when I took him on from from David Brace at Dunraven Stud," Ross said. "In the end, although he lived here for three years before he sadly died, he only covered for one proper season. So I feel a bit like a footballer that comes on for the last 20 minutes of a cup final and then gets a winners' medal.

"However, because I'm such a big fan of Ask, there'd be no-one cheering on The Jukebox Man, Thistle Ask, even horses like Rocky's Howya, than me and I'm absolutely mover the moon. It's bittersweet but I still feel a bit of an imposter."

Ross explains that it is still possible for a few stars to emerge from Ask's sole British-bred crop, which are now three.

"We covered about 30 and there was a bit of bad luck with a few but I've still got a beautiful filly here who is a half-sister to Jonjo O'Neill's bumper winner Ted's Gift," he said.

"Will Kinsey has a really good colt, Bradley Gibbs has a beautiful colt and Tom Ellis actually has the last ever one conceived and born.

"Tom trained the mercurial Harper's Book [by Ask] to win an English point-to-point before he went to Ben Pauling and then Dan Skelton. Ben is also is a paid-up member of the fan club. If Tom does well with his Ask, hopefully he can end up there too!"

Should this weekend's open weekend survive the weather then Willow Wood is one of four farms in the north-west region to open their doors on Saturday, from 10am along with Yorton, Shade Oak and Mickley Studs. It is a tester for a British version of a National Hunt stallion trail before others in Ireland and France with Chapel Stud, Batsford and Overbury set to follow suit on Sunday.

Along with the chance of tea and cake, visitors ought to take the chance to spend some time with the knowledgeable, funny and incredibly enthusiastic Ross, who will hopefully be parading his two stallions.

"The Thoroughbred Breeders' Association sent out a survey asking if, moving forward, we'd like to have the Doncaster stallion show again, have a similar stallion trail to the Irish and French model, or something else, and I ticked the box for all of them!" he said. "I'm in favour of anything they do to publicise it.

"Along with the stallions I've actually still got some foals up that are due to go into the Goffs sales, some of the mares have come in already and everyone is free to have a look round."

