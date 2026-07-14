Gerry Dilger Equine Scholarship Foundation announces three recipients for 2026 Kentucky Experience Awards

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The Gerry Dilger Equine Scholarship Foundation has named the three recipients of its annual Kentucky Experience Awards, with each set to begin a placement at Hunter Valley or Springhouse Farm later this month.

The board has selected Senan MacRedmond and Catherine Donworth for placements at Hunter Valley Farm in Versailles, while Sarah O'Connor will undertake her placement at Springhouse Farm in Lexington.

MacRedmond was brought up in Kildare surrounded by horses and had stints as an apprentice jockey with leading German trainer Peter Schiergen and extensive racing experience in Ireland with Johnny Murtagh, Martin Brassil, Ken Condon and Patrick Prendergast.

He has increased his exposure to bloodstock, recently graduating from the Irish National Stud's renowned Thoroughbred Breeding and Management course and assisting Cathy Grassick at Irish sales.

Senan MacRedmond: "My ambition is to further my knowledge and experience in the breeding industry"

MacRedmond said: "I'm really looking forward to being placed at Hunter Valley. My ambition is to further my knowledge and experience in the breeding industry, and to continue to learn from the best."

Donworth graduated with a Bachelor of Business Studies from the University of Limerick, and is also a graduate of this year's Irish National Stud training programme.

The Limerick native grew up with horses and has gained experience with some of that region's finest farms including Ballyphillip, Kilfrush, Mount Coote and Roundhill Studs. She has also experienced a summer of yearling sales preparation at Ecurie Des Monceaux.

She said: "I'm thrilled to be placed at Hunter Valley Farm and I am looking forward to beginning this next chapter and further developing my experience and knowledge in the thoroughbred industry."

Sarah O'Connor: "I'm really looking forward to experiencing life in Kentucky" Credit: Gerry Dilger Equine Scholarship Foundation

From County Tipperary, O'Connor has extensive experience in her home county with Kilsheelan and Lyonstown Studs and the family-owned Nodstown Stables.

She supplemented her domestic experience with a season in Coolmore Australia where she also attended the Magic Millions Yearling Sale. In addition, O'Connor has a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Studies from South East Technological University in Ireland.

O'Connor said: "I'm particularly excited to sample the American sales circuit and am really looking forward to experiencing life in Kentucky and Springhouse Farm."

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