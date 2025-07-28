German 1,000 Guineas winner Lady Ilze to be sold on Tattersalls Online pop-up sale

This year’s Group 2 German 1,000 Guineas winner Lady Ilze will be offered in a pop-up sale on the Tattersalls Online platform next week.

Lady Ilze won three of her five starts as a two-year-old before returning this year for leading German trainer Andreas Wohler with a solid fourth in the Group 3 Schwarzgold-Rennen at Cologne. She took her career to new heights when landing the German 1,000 Guineas in authoritative fashion at Dusseldorf in May, defeating subsequent Prix de Diane fifth D'Ores Et Deja.

The Westminster Stud-owned Territories filly was last seen finishing fifth in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket’s July festival, beaten just over four lengths by Godolphin's Cinderella's Dream.

Lady Ilze will notably become the first lot in Germany to be offered on Tattersalls Online as the result of a collaboration with BBAG.

Bred by Lulu Winter, Lady Ilze is the first foal out of the multiple-winning Intikhab mare Roman Spinner and hails from the family of Group 1 winner Catella, champion older mare in Germany, and multiple Group 1winners Diamond Shoal and Glint Of Gold.

Tattersalls Online sales manager Katherine Sheridan said: "Tattersalls is delighted to be entrusted with the sale of German Classic winner Lady Ilze. Offering a filly of her quality on our online platform is a testament to the confidence placed in Tattersalls Online and its success. It's a privilege to present her to the market and she is sure to attract global interest.

"We are also excited to be collaborating with Klaus Eulenberger and the team at BBAG, with whom we have a strong relationship. The joint venture opens new opportunities for our online platform and will be a key focus of future growth in the sale of German-based horses.”

Bidding will commence from 3pm next Monday and will close from 3pm the following day.

