Full-sister to Facile Vega set to become latest runner for Quevega at Sligo on Tuesday

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race (8.18)

Aurora Vega is the third foal out of the brilliant six-time Cheltenham Festival heroine Quevega and bids to become the wondermare's third winner from as many runners. Owned like her mother by the Hammer & Trowel Syndicate, the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old lines up in the concluding 2m2f bumper at Sligo under Patrick Mullins.

By Coolmore's flagship jumps sire Walk In The Park and out of Quevega, she is a full-sister to the multiple Grade 1-winning hurdler and bumper performer Facile Vega.

Quevega with her colt foal by Walk In The Park at the Irish National Stud last year Credit: Patrick McCann

The gelding won the Cheltenham and Punchestown champion bumpers in 2022 before winning three of his five starts over hurdles last season, including the Champion Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown festival and the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown over the Christmas period.

The pair are half-siblings to the winning Princess Vega, a daughter of Beat Hollow who landed a maiden hurdle for Mullins on her first start and is now breeding herself. Quevega, now 19 years old, has a four-year-old filly by Camelot, a three-year-old Australia filly, and a Walk In The Park yearling colt.

Aurora Vega's 11 rivals include Shark Hanlon's Cloudy Waters, a daughter of The Gurkha from the family of mile Group 1 winners Barathea and Gossamer, while Ciaran Murphy saddles the Altruistic mare Sydney Cruiser, who is out of an unraced Millenary half-sister to Listed Hampton Novices' Chase scorer Sego Success.

Littlebiggie, Siobhan Hogan's homebred daughter of Ask and the winning Luso mare Mountain Heather, is another interesting rival. She was a seven-length winner of her sole point at Stradbally in April.



