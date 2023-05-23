Full-brother to champion sprinter Hello Youmzain to debut for Ryan at Ayr on Wednesday

Jehangeer

Jameson Irish Whiskey EBF Stallions Maiden Stakes ( Ayr, Wednesday)

What's the story?

The eighth foal out of Jaber Abdullah's top-class producer Spasha, Jehangeer has plenty to live up to on the track as a full or half-sibling to five black type winners or performers, including his prolific brother Hello Youmzain. He is in the capable hands of Kevin Ryan, who also trained Hello Youmzain to big-race success.

How is he bred?

His dam, an unraced daughter of Shamardal, was purchased by Mark Johnston for 25,000gns from Voute Sales at Tattersalls Book 1 in 2009. Bred by Giacinto Gugliemi, the 15-year-old is related to a number of winners including Hampton Court Stakes victor Persian Majesty and is out of a Sadler's Wells half-sister to Hardwicke Stakes winner Sandmason and to the dam of Hong Kong Group 1 scorer Scintillation. It is the family of Slip Anchor.

Spasha has been a fine servant to connections at stud, her progeny headed by Sprint Cup and Diamond Jubilee Stakes scorer Hello Youmzain, a son of Kodiac who stands at Hello Youmzain and has his first yearlings sell this year.

Spasha has also produced Group 2 Gran Criterium winner Royal Youmzain (by Youmzain) as well as Listed scorer Zuhoor Baynoona (Elnadim) and the Group-placed Hala Hala Athmani (Dabirsim).

Who does she have to contend with?

Jehangeer's five rivals include Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah's Mehmas colt Mushterek, who hails from the family of Sprint Cup heroine Pipalong, as well as Nicky Bradley's Soldier's Call filly Heroic Angel, a half-sister to Listed-winning sprinter Gorane.

Archie Watson saddles Army Ethos, a Shalaa colt who cost 120,000gns from the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale when bought by Oliver St Lawrence. He is out of a winning Dream Ahead half-sister to stakes scorer Yaa Wayl and to the dam of Abbaye winner Wizz Kid.

