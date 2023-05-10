Advertisement
French 2,000 Guineas hope Isaac Shelby sold to Qatar's Wathnan Racing

Isaac Shelby (Sean Levey) beats Victory Dance in the Superlative StakesNewmarket 9.7.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Isaac Shelby: Greenham and Superlative Stakes winner will now sport the colours of Wathnan RacingCredit: Edward Whitaker

Last month's Greenham Stakes winner Isaac Shelby will now sport the colours of Wathnan Racing after selling to the Qatari-based operation in a deal brokered by Richard Brown of Blandford Bloodstock.

Also the winner of the Superlative Stakes last year, the son of Night Of Thunder has carried the famous Sangster silks to three successes from only four starts. A live chance for this Sunday’s Poule d’Essai des Poulains at Longchamp, the colt will remain with trainer Brian Meehan. 

The Elaine Chivers-bred Isaac Shelby will be the first thoroughbred to carry the Wathnan Racing colours in Europe. The operation was the leading racing stable in Qatar in the 2022-23 season and were active at the autumn horses in training sales in Britain and France last year.

Brown said on Wednesday: "Isaac Shelby is a very exciting colt. He has displayed a very high level of ability, with the obvious highlight his comfortable win in the Greenham at Newbury last time. 

"He's a lovely looking individual with plenty of scope and class - he displays the best attributes of his sire."

Isaac Shelby, one of 19 individual Group winners for Darley's Night Of Thunder, had sold to Sam Sangster for £92,000 from Park Wood Stud at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale in 2021. 

He is out of the unraced Heliostatic mare Kentucky Belle, a half-sister to American Grade 2 winner Ramazutti. 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 10 May 2023Last updated 14:01, 10 May 2023
