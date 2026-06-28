Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold

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Benvenuto Cellini was extending a fine record for Frankel with his victory in Sunday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

The result meant that the Juddmonte titan has now sired three of the last six winners of the Curragh Classic, following the back-to-back exploits of Hurricane Lane in 2021 and Westover 12 months later.

The chestnut is the second foal out of Newspaperofrecord, the brilliant winner of the 2018 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf. The daughter of Lope De Vega was a 200,000gns purchase by Klaravich Stables from the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale but is breeding for a syndicate between Benvenuto Cellini’s owners, the Coolmore partners and Peter Brant’s White Birch Farm.

Newspaperofrecord stayed a mile well, but there was an interesting stamina clue deeper in the winner’s family. She was out of a half-sister to Sunday Times, the dam of the 2018 Irish Derby hero Latrobe, from a family mainly developed by Allan Belshaw’s Times Of Wigan.

Benvenuto Cellini’s older sister, Giselle, is also by Frankel and won last year's Lingfield Oaks Trial before finishing fifth to Minnie Hauk in the Oaks itself. Newspaperofrecord has a two-year-old filly by the same sire who was born in the US.

He is the 42nd Group or Grade 1 winner for Frankel worldwide, following on from the Oaks triumph of Thundering On this month, and represents a landmark moment for Ballylinch-based Lope De Vega, for whom he is a first Group 1 winner as a broodmare sire.

Alpha: Alpha Centauri’s daughter was an easy winner at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

There was another notable result for pedigree buffs earlier on the Curragh card. Alpha appears wisely named by connections as she looks well placed to be the best offspring to date from one of the most illustrious names among active global broodmares.

The Sea The Stars filly is the fourth foal and third runner out of Alpha Centauri, who lit up the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot eight years ago.

Alpha Centauri carried the colours of the Niarchos family and was offered at Goffs at the end of 2023, when the operation put a number of its best stock through the ring, and was knocked down for €6,000,000 to MV Magnier of Coolmore.

Alpha is the first to have appeared who is jointly bred by the Niarchos entity Flaxman Stables and Coolmore, as well as the first to be trained by Aidan O'Brien rather than her mother's trainer, Jessica Harrington.

The juvenile won a strong-looking 7f fillies' maiden with great authority, coasting six lengths clear after her fine second on her debut at Leopardstown at the start of the month.

Her first foal, Saturn (by Galileo), was a good staying handicapper, while Proxima Centauri (Circus Maximus) took a maiden at Roscommon last summer.

Alpha is a great-great-granddaughter of Miesque and she is now towards the head of the betting for the 2027 1,000 Guineas on what would be the 40th anniversary of the Niarchos marvel's own success in the Newmarket Classic.

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