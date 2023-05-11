Frankel half-sister to the top-class Pyledriver set for eagerly awaited debut at Ascot on Friday

Shagpyle

Dual Maiden Fillies' Stakes ( Ascot, Friday)

What's the story?

The La Pyle Partnership have struck gold with the hugely popular Pyledriver and connections will be hoping lightning can strike twice with his half-sibling Shagpyle, a three-year-old Frankel filly who makes her debut at Ascot for William Muir and Chris Grassick.

How is she bred?

She is the fourth foal out of the remarkable Le Havre mare La Pyle, a dual winner on the Flat in France for Richard Chotard, who then placed over hurdles for Philip Hobbs.

A half-sister to Grand Prix de Paris winner Helene Charisma, and a full-sibling to Group 3 scorer Normandel, the 12-year-old has produced three winners from as many offspring to have made the track.

Pyledriver winning last year's King George Credit: Edward Whitaker

They are headed by Harbour Watch's son Pyledriver, the winner of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in 2022, the Coronation Cup in 2021, and a brace of 2020 Group 2s in the Great Voltigeur Stakes and King Edward VII Stakes. The six-year-old is set to return for more this year.

La Pyle's other progeny include dual scorer Stockpyle (a gelding by Oasis Dream) and the New Approach filly Country Pyle. La Pyle has a yearling filly by Kingman.

Who does she have to contend with?

It is a case of quality over quantity in the mile and a quarter contest, with just five runners set to go to post. Among Shagpyle's rivals is the three-time raced Sea Me Dance, a Sea The Stars half-sister to Group 2 Railway Stakes winner and dual Group 1 second Beckford out of a winning Danehill Dancer half-sister to top middle-distance performer Poet's Word.

Another is the once-raced Rocha Do Leao, by Footstepsinthesand and out of an unraced Galileo half-sister to the stakes-placed Shalamantika, the dam of Prix de l'Opera winner Shalanaya.

