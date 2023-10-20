Frankel brother to Classic heroine Homeless Songs set for Leopardstown debut on Saturday

Spoken Truth

Leopardstown, Saturday, 1.55, Irish Stallion Farms EBF (C & G) Maiden

What's the story?

Dermot Weld and Moyglare Stud have teamed together for plenty of big-race successes and their fascinating newcomer, Spoken Truth, is a brother to their 2022 Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine in Homeless Songs.

How is he bred?

The son of Frankel is bred on the potent Frankel-Dubawi nick - one that has already produced Derby and King George hero Adayar and Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf.

Spoken Truth is the fourth foal out of Joailliere, a German Listed winner and thrice Group-placed for Moyglare and Weld to boot. The 11-year-old is a half-sister to Group winner Carla Bianca, by Dansili, and Beresford Stakes second True Solitaire, by Oasis Dream. The trio are in turn out of Majestic Silver, a Linamix half-sister to Pattern scorer and Irish St Leger second Profound Beauty.

The next dam, Diamond Trim, won the Listed Finale Stakes and is a half-sister to Ribblesdale Stakes winner and Prix de l'Opera second Irresistible Jewel.

Along with Homeless Songs, who also struck in the 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown, is also a half-brother to Listed Orby Stakes winner Reve De Vol, by Siyouni.

Who does he face?

The colt's 11 rivals includes Ballydoyle debutant Autumn Winter, a son of Galileo and Quidura, a Grade 2 winner and Grade 1-placed for Chad Brown and Peter Brant. Autumn Winter, a close relation to Newmarket winner Jeff Koons, will also sport the White Birch silks.

Ocean Manifest, a son of Siyouni from the family of dual French Classic heroine La Cressonniere is another notable newcomer, this time for Michael O'Callaghan and owner John Kirkland's partners. Another son of Siyouni set to line up is Shamsuddin, a twice-raced Aga Khan-owned juvenile who is a half-brother to Railway Stakes winner and Group 1-placed Shartash.

Ballydoyle's once-raced South Pole is by No Nay Never and out of the Listed-placed Sea The Stars mare Beauly, making him a half-brother to American Grade 3 winner Missed The Cut.

What else is happening?

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden (4.11) on a fascinating Leopardstown card includes Moyglare and Weld's Dubawi filly Elizabeth Jane, a daughter of British Champions Fillies' And Mares' Stakes winner Sapphire and granddaughter of the operation's magnificent mare Polished Gem. Another Moyglare debutante in the race is Sara Valentina, by No Nay Never and out of Joailliere's smart sibling Carla Bianca.

There are a number of unraced Galileo colts in the following Irish Stallion Farms EBF (C & G) Maiden (4.46), including Ballydoyle pair Double Agent and Blackpool. The former, a 600,000gns purchase from Islanmore Stud at Book 1, is a brother to the high-class multiple Group winner and Yorkshire Oaks second Free Wind. Blackpool is out of the top-class Danehill Dancer mare Legatissimo, winner of the 1,000 Guineas, Nassau Stakes and Matron Stakes.

